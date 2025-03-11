Brera Holdings Hosts Inaugural Investor Weekend at its Italian Serie B Football Club Juve Stabia, 'The Second Team of Naples,' Showcasing Sport, Culture, and Strategic Growth

Dublin, Ireland and Naples, Italy, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BREA), an Ireland-based, international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men’s and women’s sports clubs through a multi-club ownership (“MCO”) approach, announces the successful completion of its inaugural Investor Weekend onsite at its Italian Serie B football club SS Juve Stabia Srl (the “Club” or “Juve Stabia”) in Castellammare di Stabia.





Brera Holdings Executive Chairman Daniel McClory (left) and Juve Stabia President Andrea Langella (center right), with Brera investors, at the Juve Stabia – Cittadella match

The event, hosted in partnership with Juve Stabia, provided certain Brera investors with an immersive football (soccer) and cultural experience in the historic region of Naples. Investors attended Juve Stabia’s March 1 match against Cittadella at Stadio Romeo Menti and engaged in exclusive networking opportunities with Club executives, including Juve Stabia President Andrea Langella. They also received a presentation from Juve Stabia management and met with key figures at the Club, including key administrators, players, the sporting director, coaches, and other senior officials. As part of the pre-match experience, investors were invited onto the pitch for a special walkout, allowing them to take in the atmosphere and get a firsthand feeling of the Club’s historic stadium and passionate supporters, or tifosi. At the match hospitality suite, investors were treated to an array of local delicacies, including fine regional wines from Campagna, limoncello, cured meats, fresh buffalo mozzarella, and traditional Neapolitan pizza, further immersing them in the rich culinary culture of Naples.

Beyond the matchday experience, investors explored the fabled history, traditions, heritage of Naples and its surroundings. As part of their football immersion, investors visited the Juve Stabia Academy at the Cercola Training Center to witness the next generation of talent in the Naples and Campania region. The itinerary included Pompeii’s ancient ruins, the scenic Gulf of Naples, and Castellammare di Stabia, birthplace of the legendary Italian naval vessel and epic wooden ship Amerigo Vespucci. In Gragnano, the home of one of Italy’s most revered pasta locations, investors toured Antonio Massa's renowned pasta factory, a proud Juve Stabia sponsor. They also enjoyed aperitivos and traditional Neapolitan cuisine at historic restaurants, acknowledged Naples as the home of luxury brand E. Marinella, and explored cultural landmarks such as the Duomo cathedral, along with iconic Diego Maradona murals and artwork, immersing themselves in the city's deep-rooted football passion.





Brera investors and partners on the famous Gulf of Naples, next to the famous Castel dell'Ovo of Naples

The Investor Weekend also featured a once-in-a-lifetime football experience as Brera investors, Brera’s Executive Chairman Daniel McClory, and Juve Stabia President Langella attended the hotly contested Italian Serie A match between first place Inter Milan and second place Napoli, at the iconic Diego Maradona Stadium alongside Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis. This provided a firsthand look at the electrifying atmosphere of top-tier Italian football, reinforcing Brera’s commitment to integrating investors into the broader football ecosystem.





A visit to Juve Stabia academy at Cercola Training Center in Naples, with U-13s pictured

This event marks the first in a series of investor-focused experiences Brera will host in collaboration with its investors and Juve Stabia, strengthening ties between the Club, its supporters, and stakeholders invested in the long-term vision of Brera’s MCO strategy.

“This Investor Weekend was an incredible opportunity to blend football, culture, and investment, allowing our stakeholders to engage with Juve Stabia and its people on a deeper level, while experiencing the rich traditions of Naples,” said Brera’s Head of Investments, Maria Xing. “We look forward to expanding this initiative, reinforcing our mission to create value through strategic multi-club ownership and fostering a global football network.”

Brera remains committed to enhancing its presence in the international football space, bringing investors closer to the action and providing unparalleled access to the world’s most passionate football markets. Future Investor Weekends are set to build upon this foundation, offering further opportunities for engagement, collaboration, and cultural immersion.

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is dedicated to expanding its social impact football business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and sports clubs. Building on the legacy of Brera FC, which it acquired in 2022, the Company aims to create opportunities for tournament prizes, sponsorships, and professional consulting services. Brera FC, recognized as "The Third Team of Milan," has been crafting an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The club also organizes the FENIX Trophy, a nonprofessional pan-European tournament acknowledged by UEFA. This tournament, which has been referred to as "the Champions League for Amateurs" by BBC Sport, has garnered significant media coverage, including from ESPN.

In its efforts to broaden its reach, Brera expanded into Africa in March 2023 by establishing Brera Tchumene FC in Mozambique, which quickly rose to the First Division after winning its post-season tournament. In April 2023, the Company acquired a 90% stake in the North Macedonian first-division team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC. Additionally, in June 2023, Brera made a strategic investment in Manchester United PLC, realizing a 74% gain. The Company has further diversified its portfolio by acquiring a majority stake in UYBA Volley, an Italian women's professional volleyball team, in July 2023, assuming control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a Mongolian National Premier League team, which became Brera Ilch FC, in September 2023, and establishing a joint stock company for the North Macedonian women's football club Tiverija Strumica, now known as Brera Tiverija FC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brera Strumica FC, in June 2024.

On December 31, 2024, Brera signed of an agreement to acquire majority ownership of SS Juve Stabia srl, an Italian Serie B football club known as “The Second Team of Naples,” which will be conducted in a multi-step process, and marks a significant expansion of the Company’s MCO model. As of February 12, 2025, Brera holds a 38.46% equity ownership interest in Juve Stabia. With a strategic emphasis on bottom-up value creation, innovation-driven growth, and socially impactful outcomes, Brera Holdings has established itself as a forward-thinking leader in the global sports industry. For more information, visit www.breraholdings.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

