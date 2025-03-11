360 Privacy Secures $36 Million Growth Investment from FTV Capital

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 360 Privacy , a leading digital executive protection platform, today announced that it has secured a $36 million growth equity investment from FTV Capital , a sector-focused growth equity firm with a successful track record of investing across the enterprise technology landscape. The investment will enable 360 Privacy to expand its engineering and revenue teams, accelerate technology and product innovation, and further enhance its ability to deliver best-in-class customer service to safeguard organizations and their executives.

In 2024, the average cost of a data breach reached $4.88 million, with nearly half (46 percent) of all breaches involving personally identifiable information (PII), such as addresses, social security numbers, credit card information and social media posts. As cyber attacks continue to grow in frequency and sophistication, they are significantly outpacing traditional defenses, targeting executives across both the digital and physical world. This necessitates solutions that can bridge the gap between cybersecurity and physical protection imperatives.

Seamlessly combining software with white glove service, 360 Privacy delivers a turnkey digital executive protection platform that automatically scrapes the internet and dark web in real-time to identify, remove and continuously monitor for PII. Protection starts faster than other industry-standard tools, with daily scans beginning at the time of enrollment. Serving both B2B and B2C customers, 360 Privacy remediates risk to Fortune 500 enterprises and their executives, as well as high-net-worth families, athletes and entertainers. Today, 360 Privacy serves one-third of Fortune 100 companies as customers.

“Digital breadcrumbs can be easily traced using basic internet and dark web monitoring tools, so real-time discovery, containment and damage prevention are the only effective solutions to protect against identity theft, reputation damage and physical safety risks,” said Adam Jackson, founder and CEO of 360 Privacy. “As we continue expanding our enterprise-grade technology and the human-led intelligence our clients rely on, we’re pleased to have the support of FTV, a firm with a deep understanding of and history of investing in the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape. FTV shares our passion for developing innovative solutions to address real-world problems and scaling the accessibility of those solutions to the individuals and organizations that need them.”

“While awareness of cyber risks is increasing, only a small number of enterprises and high-net-worth individuals currently receive digital protection services, presenting a significant and growing opportunity to meet this critical security need,” said Alex Malvone, partner at FTV Capital. “360 Privacy has achieved impressive scale and a superb reputation in the market, underscoring the depth and breadth of its technology platform, augmented by its unmatched domain expertise and exceptional concierge-level service. We’re thrilled to partner with Adam and the 360 Privacy team to address this growing market need and help the company embark on a new era of growth.”

As part of this investment, Malvone will join the 360 Privacy board of directors.

About 360 Privacy

360 Privacy, the leader in hybrid digital security solutions, provides the essential security layer that bridges the gap between cybersecurity and physical security, protecting identities, assets and reputations of corporate executives, athletes, high net-worth families, and other high-profile individuals. Its tiered approach to managing digital identity combines proprietary technology and automation with human expertise to prevent, monitor, and remediate high-risk threats across the attack surface, and both the deep and dark web. With decades of experience in military special operations, law enforcement, intelligence, technology, and executive protection, 360 Privacy is trusted by Fortune 500 companies, professional sports organizations, and ultra-high-net-worth families, to safeguard their assets, reputation, and sensitive information. To learn more, please visit: https://www.360privacy.io

About FTV Capital

FTV Capital is a sector-focused growth equity investment firm that has raised more than $10.2 billion to invest in innovative, high-growth companies across enterprise technology and services and financial technology and services. Founded in 1998, FTV has developed a highly differentiated and disciplined growth equity model, which leverages the firm’s deep domain expertise and thematic investing approach to help portfolio companies accelerate growth. FTV also provides companies with access to its Global Partner Network®, a strategic group of more than 600 executives from many of the world’s leading financial services firms and FTV Propel®, an in-house team of seasoned operational leaders who deliver counsel and resources across a range of critical business functions. FTV has invested in over 140 portfolio companies, including A-LIGN, Agiloft, ButterflyMX, ID.me, Kore.ai, ReliaQuest, Security Compass and VikingCloud, and successfully exited/partially exited companies including CardConnect (acquired by First Data), Centaur (acquired by Waystone Group), Egress (acquired by KnowBe4), Enfusion, Globant, InvestCloud (recapitalized), Strata Fund Solutions (acquired by Alter Domus) and WorldFirst (acquired by Ant Financial). For more information, please visit www.ftvcapital.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn .

Media Contacts:

Connect Marketing for 360 Privacy

Holly Hagerman

801-373-7888

hollyh@connectmarketing.com