True Tickets Partners with Royal Ballet and Opera to Revolutionize Digital Ticketing

London, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Tickets, the leading provider of secure digital ticket delivery, is proud to announce its new partnership with the Royal Ballet and Opera, one of the world’s most renowned cultural institutions.





This collaboration marks an exciting step forward in enhancing the ticketing experience for Royal Ballet and Opera audiences.Through this partnership, Royal Ballet and Opera audiences will benefit from a more seamless, secure, and accessible ticketing experience. True Tickets’ digital ticketing solution is fully compatible with mobile wallets, allowing patrons to conveniently store and access their tickets directly on their devices. With QR code-based entry, guests can enjoy a faster and a more efficient check-in process while enhanced security measures help protect against fraud and unauthorized resale. This modern approach ensures a smooth, hassle-free experience from purchase to performance.





For over three centuries, the Covent Garden theatre has been a cornerstone of London’s cultural life, home to two globally acclaimed companies: The Royal Ballet and The Royal Opera. With a shared commitment to accessibility, innovation, and artistic excellence, the Royal Ballet and Opera is embracing modern technology to improve the way audiences connect with their performances.





“We are thrilled to partner with the Royal Ballet and Opera during this pivotal season,” said Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development, True Tickets. “Our mission is to provide solutions that simplify and secure the ticketing process, and we are honored to collaborate with an institution that shares our values of innovation and accessibility. Together, we aim to create a seamless experience that allows audiences to focus on what truly matters: the transformative power of ballet and opera.”





Through this collaboration, the enhanced user experience will begin a phased rollout over the coming months, with a view to launching across all tickets from the start of the 2025/26 Season.





Sophie Wybrew-Bond, Chief Commercial Officer, Royal Ballet and Opera, said: “Audiences are at the heart of everything we do at the Royal Ballet and Opera. Our collaboration with True Tickets will enable us to provide a much simpler and more accessible ticketing experience for our audiences, ensuring our world-class performances can continue to be enjoyed by everyone.”





True Tickets is a secure digital ticket delivery service that provides seamless and innovative solutions to some of the most iconic venues and cultural institutions in the world. By ensuring greater control over ticket distribution and eliminating fraud, True Tickets enhances the ticketing experience for both organizations and patrons. From Broadway to London’s West End, True Tickets is redefining the future of live entertainment ticketing.



About True Tickets



True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that puts venues and event organizers in control of their tickets and in communication with their true audience. Currently available to Tessitura Network members, True Tickets' business-to-business solution integrates with primary ticketing systems, empowering its partners to leverage the advantages of digital-native tickets to ensure extraordinary live experiences for their guests. With True Tickets, ticket issuers can set rules and track ticket custody, limit the excesses of the secondary market, and restore direct relationships between their audiences and the live events they love. For additional information, please visit True-Tickets.com or follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn.



About the Royal Ballet and Opera



The Royal Ballet and Opera is the home of world-class opera and ballet. We are a cultural powerhouse, bringing together two world-class performing companies in one of the UK’s leading arts institutions, supported by a cast of more than 3,000 employees including technical staff, creatives, and freelancers. Based primarily at the Royal Opera House in the heart of London’s Covent Garden, with production and logistics sites in Thurrock and Aberdare, our work is enjoyed by audiences in our two theatres and globally through our streaming platform, cinema Season and company tours. Our work in schools and communities up and down the country is driven by our curriculum linked programmes, specially designed to inspire creativity, widen access to the arts and diversify the future of opera and ballet. These sit alongside industry-leading talent development projects, regional partnerships, our Young RBO scheme, and a raft of daytime events, family activities, tours, exhibitions, and concerts in our Covent Garden home. We are committed to reducing our impact on the environment and aim to achieve net zero emissions by 2035.

