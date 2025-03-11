Acronis Strengthens Leadership in OT Cyber Resilience, Expands OEM Partnerships

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection, continues to solidify its position as a leader in OT (Operational Technology) cyber resilience, with increasing momentum in the OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) space. Fueled by its innovative technology, strategic OEM partnerships, and increasing industry demand, Acronis’ momentum in this sector continues to grow due to its ability to protect critical OT environments and restore productivity even for those running legacy operating systems. Over the past three years, Acronis has seen an 82% increase in OEM integrations and OT deployments, strengthening its position as a trusted OT technology provider.

The differentiators of Acronis Cyber Protect for OT environments include essential capabilities such as rapid recovery of OT systems with one-click recovery, customizable backup plans, and integration of third-party tools. With one-click recovery, organizations can quickly recover systems without requiring an on-site IT professional, minimizing downtime and providing seamless operations.

Recent third-party industry reports from TAG Infosphere and Omdia validate Acronis’ leading position in OT cyber resilience. These independent analyst reports highlight the Acronis Cyber Protect solution, built for OT environments, as a comprehensive suite of tools designed to minimize downtime and ensure operational continuity.

Key features of Acronis Cyber Protect for OT environments include:

One-Click Recovery: Empowers users to fully restore systems without skilled IT support, ensuring fast and efficient recovery. This self-service capability is especially critical in environments without IT staff on-site and in air-gapped systems, where remote management tools cannot be used for recovery.

Empowers users to fully restore systems without skilled IT support, ensuring fast and efficient recovery. This self-service capability is especially critical in environments without IT staff on-site and in air-gapped systems, where remote management tools cannot be used for recovery. Rapid Recovery: Enables swift restoration to prevent costly disruptions and minimize downtown. Systems can reboot and run while recovery is still in process.

Enables swift restoration to prevent costly disruptions and minimize downtown. Systems can reboot and run while recovery is still in process. Immutable Backups: Full image backups equipped with one-click recovery and universal restore to any hardware.

Full image backups equipped with one-click recovery and universal restore to any hardware. Universal Restore: Supports older legacy systems, including those dating back to Windows XP, with optional bare-metal restoration.

Supports older legacy systems, including those dating back to Windows XP, with optional bare-metal restoration. Disaster Recovery (DR): Simple and automated, even for non-technical users, plus anti-malware scanning with integrated DR.

Simple and automated, even for non-technical users, plus anti-malware scanning with integrated DR. Security Management: Protects OT infrastructure with forensic backup capabilities to streamline compliance, incident investigations, and integration with third-party tools.

Protects OT infrastructure with forensic backup capabilities to streamline compliance, incident investigations, and integration with third-party tools. Data Sovereignty: Flexibility and control over the location of backup storage, locally or in user-specified Acronis Cyber Cloud data centers, for regulatory compliance.



“Schaeffler relies on Acronis Cyber Protect to keep our OT systems up and running,” said Norbert Düll, Security Operations at Schaeffler Group. “OT system uptime translates directly into production uptime. We particularly value the OSs supported, including legacy Windows versions, along with its breadth of backup types, archive storage options, security features, and management and reporting tools.”

Acronis has established strong, long-standing partnerships with OEMs, becoming a backup and recovery solution of choice for leading industrial automation vendors across manufacturing, healthcare, and energy sectors, including ABB, Emerson, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, and others. The Acronis Cyber Protect solutions also help these vendors meet critical regulatory requirements, such as NIS2 and ISA/IEC 62443.

“Acronis’s OT solutions are well-suited for organizations looking to strengthen resilience and security for critical infrastructures," said Edward Amoroso, CEO at TAG Infosphere. "With growing threats targeting industrial sectors such as manufacturing, transportation, and power—where downtime is not an option—Acronis provides a vital layer of protection. Acronis’s approach to cyber resilience with rapid recovery capabilities, support for legacy systems, and customizable backup plans that align with regulatory requirements addresses high-stakes challenges by ensuring that organizations can recover quickly and effectively, minimizing both security risks and operational disruptions."

“Our everyday life depends on OT environments: delivering power to our homes and offices, enabling healthcare devices, producing materials and goods. Therefore, availability, security and reliability of OT systems are critical. The ability to restore systems with one-click recovery by users without an IT background helps to minimize downtime and service interruption,” said Gaidar Magdanurov, President at Acronis. “Our continued growth in OT, together with our partners, reinforces the value we bring to protecting those critical environments. We expect to expand our OEM ecosystem and further enhance our OT capabilities to continue to be the leading vendor for OT cyber resilience.”

Read the TAG Infosphere “Why Acronis is a Leader for Operational Technology (OT) Cyber Resilience” report here: https://www.acronis.com/en-us/resource-center/resource/why-acronis-is-a-leader-for-operational-technology-ot-cyber-resilience

Read the Omdia “On the Radar: Acronis delivers backup and recovery for OT cybersecurity resilience” report here: https://www.acronis.com/en-us/resource-center/resource/acronis-delivers-backup-and-recovery-for-ot-cybersecurity-resilience

To learn more about Acronis Cyber Protect for OT environments, visit: https://www.acronis.com/en-us/industries/backup/manufacturing/

About Acronis

Acronis is a global cyber protection company that provides natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint management for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprise IT departments. Acronis solutions are highly efficient and designed to identify, prevent, detect, respond, remediate, and recover from modern cyberthreats with minimal downtime, ensuring data integrity and business continuity. Acronis offers the most comprehensive security solution on the market for MSPs with its unique ability to meet the needs of diverse and distributed IT environments.

A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 50+ countries. Acronis Cyber Protect is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 20,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

Acronis Press Contact

Julia Carfagno

Global Communications Manager

Julia.Carfagno@acronis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba9e4f47-ce65-44ac-a0b4-604dd600aa58