Aventon announces the All-New Abound LR ﹣ The Next Generation Cargo eBike

Brea, CA, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brea, CA – March 11, 2025 – Aventon, an industry leader in electric bicycles, is excited to introduce the all-new Abound LR(Long Rack) to the Abound family. With the popularity and success from the original Abound, the all-new Abound LR has improved geometry and a gravity casted frame available to enhance the rider experience who seeks to have extra cargo space.

The Abound LR is Aventon’s second generation to the Abound long tail, now with the Aventon Control Unit (ACU) with advanced Theft Deterrent features like Real-time Location Tracking, GPS, Remote Locking, Passcode system, and e-Lock Kickstand to give you a peace of mind.

With the updated cockpit design, the Abound LR is a Class 2 ebike with up to 60 mile range, fully equipped with fenders, front suspension fork and suspension seat post with adjustable preload. A wide array of after market accessories will be available such as rear hand rail or captain’s chair with seat pads, for a max capacity of 440 lbs for all your precious cargo.

Abound LR is the next era of electric cargo bikes. The sturdy frame and rack paired with the enhanced touchpoints make for a solid and comfortable ride no matter what you’re hauling.

'We have seen the rise in popularity of cargo and utility ebikes and we are excited to bring our latest advancements to our long tail Abound LR. We are always looking for ways to improve our rider experience and the feedback from our customers and partners were integral in enhancing the Abound LR.” - says Aventon CEO, JW Zhang.

Abound LR Features:

Stealth, Sage - The Abound LR is available in two popular colors in a one size fits all step through frame design.

The core of Abound LR is a 750W, 36V Hub Drive Motor, delivering a 80Nm of torque with peak 1188W. With a long rear rack, range up to 60 miles, and 440lb payload capacity, Abound LR is the ultimate cargo carrier.

Thanks to a gravity cast frame, adjustable quill stem, BMX-style handlebars, front suspension, and suspension seatpost, you can ride confidently and comfortably, no matter what you're hauling.

Safety is paramount, and the Abound LR is equipped with Tektro Hydraulic Disc Brakes, providing superior stopping power in any situation. Feel confident and in control as you navigate through traffic or descend steep slopes.

Advanced Security meets Connectivity:

The Aventon Control Unit (ACU) keeps you protected and connected like never before. With enhanced features such as Remote Lock, Geofencing, Passcode Protection, e-Lock Kick stand, and Keyless Battery, you can rest assured your bike is safe wherever you go. The ACU also provides real-time bike stats through GPS tracking and a 4G connection, allowing you to monitor your ride's performance with ease.

Price & Availability:

MSRP: $1,999

SHIPPING: Now

To learn more about the Aventon Abound LR, please visit aventon.com.

About Aventon

Aventon, based in Southern California, is one of the world’s leading and innovative bicycle manufacturers and retailers. In 2012, CEO JW Zhang was inspired to build his own bicycle brand to create affordable and high-quality bikes.

With roots in performance cycling, Aventon’s heritage of innovation propelled them into a bold belief that they could transition from fixed gear bikes into e-mobility, making it more enjoyable for the masses. Their goal was to create a brand that was versatile, inclusive and all-encompassing of the different types of riders that exist, without sacrificing foundational attention to precision and purposefully-built products.

Aventon exists to enable people to redefine Adventure. They believe that every ride is an opportunity for riders, in every stage of their lives, to change the way they experience the world, and in that moment feel alive. They are fully committed to prevailing in their dedication to introducing premium technologies and placing their customers’ experience at the center of their world.

redefine Adventure.

For more information, visit www.aventon.com or visit one of Aventon’s 1,800+ dealer locations nationwide.

