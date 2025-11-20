Aventon Bikes and Upway Launch Re-Frame America’s Largest eBike Trade-In Program

Brea, Ca, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brea, CA - November 20, 2025 - Aventon Bikes and Upway announce a strategic partnership to launch the Aventon Re-Frame Program, powered by Upway, America’s largest ebike trade-in program.

This program, powered by Upway’s technology, is rolling out across 165 Aventon Signature Dealers nationwide, giving more than 200 million Americans the opportunity to trade-in their ebike at their local bike shop while upgrading to a new Aventon model.

To celebrate the launch, a holiday campaign will run from November 17 through December 24, offering riders a $200 bonus when trading-in an ebike toward a new Aventon.

The Aventon Re-Frame Program is designed to make upgrading to a new Aventon model a breeze. Consumers can bring their current ebike to a participating dealer, receive an instant valuation using Upway’s real-time pricing tool, and apply the trade-in value toward a new Aventon purchase. Partnering with Aventon, the leader in the U.S. ebike market, underscores the strength and reliability of our service,” said Maxime Renson, General Manager USA at Upway. “Together, we’re expanding access to safe, high-performance ebikes nationwide and driving progress toward a more sustainable mobility future.”

Supporting Local Dealers

The program also provides a powerful economic stimulus for the local bike economy by transforming traditional dealer challenges into opportunities. The Aventon Re-Frame Program is a sales tool built specifically to support shops, giving them a simple way to take used ebikes and turn this into guaranteed new sales. By driving in-store traffic, it ensures customers visit the shop, creating opportunities to sell accessories, other services and stimulates circular retail growth.

To learn more please visit https://www.aventon.com/pages/aventon-reframe-program

“We are excited to announce the Aventon Re-Frame Powered by Upway to make premium ebikes more accessible than ever,” said Malte Homeyer, Global Brand Director at Aventon. “This program ensures more riders can experience Aventon’s design and performance, while giving our bikes a second life. This is a win for the environment, a win for our customers looking to upgrade, and a significant win for our Signature Dealers.”

About Aventon

Aventon is the biggest ebike manufacturer in the U.S., focused on delivering high-quality, high-performance, and competitively priced ebikes for commuters and recreational riders. Aventon is committed to making premium e-mobility accessible through a robust online presence and a network of over 1,800 bike shops nationwide.

About Upway

Founded in Paris in 2021, Upway is the global leader in professionally refurbished ebikes, operating in nine countries including the United States. Its mission is to offer a premium second-hand choice by giving ebikes a new life and making sustainable mobility accessible to the greatest number of people. Upway relies on recognized industrial expertise, proprietary technology, and a steadfast commitment to the circular economy. Since its creation, the company has refurbished and sold over 100,000 ebikes and aims to put more than one million back into circulation by 2030. Upway buys ebikes from major brands from professional and private customers, refurbishes them through a rigorous 50-point inspection at its UpCenters (including those in New York and Los Angeles), and sells them online at up to 60% less than the new price, guaranteed for one year and delivered directly to the home. This commitment to trust and scale is backed by over $125 million in total funding.

Contact:

Ride Aventon Inc.

Tom Sweeney

tsweeney@aventon.com

marketing@aventon.com