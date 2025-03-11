Empower Semiconductor Highlights its Breakthrough AI Vertical Power Delivery Platform at APEC 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empower Semiconductor, the world leader in integrated voltage regulators (IVRs), will showcase its scalable on-demand true vertical power architecture for artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) processors at the IEEE Applied Power Electronics Conference and Exposition (APEC) 2025, March 17-19, 2025 (booth #1445). During this event, Empower’s Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Tim Phillips, will present “Vertical Power Delivery Enables Higher Performance from xPU and AI Products,” on March 19, from 3:40-4:05pm (room A412).

Featuring Empower’s proprietary FinFast™ technology, the Crescendo platform integrates all power components into a single ultra-thin device, enabling relocation beneath the processor and eliminating the requirement for large decoupling capacitor bank. This breakthrough shrinks the AI power supply by 5x and delivers on-demand kilowatt power with unmatched speed and accuracy while reducing power distribution losses by 5-20% from a traditional lateral current transmission.

“AI is presenting the power management challenge of our generation, and Empower’s technology addresses it. Crescendo tackles one of the biggest hurdles in AI-driven data centers—how to deliver the increasing power demands of new processors with the efficiency, responsiveness, and compact footprint required to support their unprecedented performance,” said Phillips. “We have been partnering with industry leaders on multiple platforms since announcing its availability for design last October and are gearing up for production by the end of the year. We’re coming to APEC with a live demo and presentation that highlight the breakthroughs we have achieved.”

Visitors to the Empower booth at APEC 2025 will experience firsthand how the Crescendo platform delivers the power density, scalability, transient response and thermal performance needed to support the next generation of high-performance AI and data center processors.

