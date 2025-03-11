MERGER INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation into the Proposed Merger of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) and Spectrum and Encourages AMRK Investors to Contact the Firm        

PHILADELPHIA, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating the recently announced proposed merger agreement between A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) (“A-Mark”) and Spectrum Group International, Inc. (“Spectrum”) to determine whether the proposed merger as structured is fair to A-Mark investors.

On February 3, 2025, A-Mark announced that it had agreed to acquire 100% of the stock of Spectrum in a transaction valued at $92 million. According to the announcement, A-Mark intends to finance the acquisition using 50% cash and 50% A-Mark common stock.

The investigation seeks to determine whether A-Mark’s officers and/or directors violated the securities laws in agreeing to acquire Spectrum, and whether all material information about the proposed transaction is being properly disclosed to A-Mark’s investors.

A-Mark shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750 to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

