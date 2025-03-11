OZOP ENERGY SOLUTIONS, INC. Announces Subsidiary Automated Room Controls Inc. to Exhibit Advanced Lighting Control Solutions at LEDucation 2025

Warwick, NY, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automated Room Controls Inc. (ARC), a subsidiary of Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OZSC), is pleased to announce its participation in LEDucation 2025, North America’s premier trade show and conference for the lighting industry. The event will take place at the New York Hilton Midtown on March 18–19, 2025, with virtual sessions running from March 13–14, 2025. ARC will be exhibiting in America’s Hall #1, booth #3018 where attendees can explore its cutting-edge wired lighting control solutions.

Presented by the Designers Lighting Forum of New York (DLFNY), LEDucation is the largest annual event dedicated to solid-state lighting innovations. The exhibition features over 400 exhibitors, along with educational seminars on lighting controls, energy efficiency, and emerging technologies ( 2025 Exhibitors – LEDucation ) ( 2025 Show Hours – LEDucation ). The conference attracts architects, lighting designers, specifiers, engineers, and facility managers, making it a key networking opportunity for industry professionals.

Showcasing ARC’s Advanced Lighting Controls

ARC will be demonstrating its next-generation lighting control solutions, designed to deliver scalability, reliability, and seamless integration for commercial and industrial applications. Visitors to ARC’s booth will have the opportunity to:

Experience ARC’s Universal Room Controller (URC) – A centralized hub for sophisticated lighting control applications.

– A centralized hub for sophisticated lighting control applications. Engage with ARC’s wired dimming and control solutions – Highlighting the advantages of precision lighting management.

– Highlighting the advantages of precision lighting management. Discuss integration capabilities – Exploring how ARC’s products align with evolving energy and building automation standards.



Strengthening ARC’s Market Position

LEDucation 2025 represents a strategic opportunity for ARC to connect with key decision-makers in the lighting industry. As ARC moves toward full-scale production, this event serves as a launchpad for expanding brand visibility, fostering industry partnerships, and demonstrating technical expertise.

Brian Conway, CEO of Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc., stated:

"LEDucation is the premier event for lighting professionals, and we are excited to present ARC’s advanced control solutions on this stage. As we bring our systems to market, this exhibition provides the ideal platform to engage with industry leaders and showcase how ARC is redefining modern lighting control."

About LEDucation

Organized by the Designers Lighting Forum of New York (DLFNY), LEDucation is the largest annual trade show and educational conference for the lighting industry in North America. The event offers a mix of product showcases, accredited seminars, and networking opportunities, fostering innovation and collaboration in lighting technology ( Future Dates – LEDucation ).

About Automated Room Controls Inc. (ARC)

Automated Room Controls Inc. (ARC) develops scalable and innovative lighting control solutions tailored for commercial and industrial applications. With a focus on compliance, reliability, and performance, ARC’s products integrate seamlessly with modern building automation and energy management systems. www.ARControl.com

About Ozop Energy Solutions.

Ozop Energy Solutions (Ozop Energy Solutions (http://ozopenergy.com/) is the flagship company that oversees a wide variety of products in various stages of development in the renewable energy sector. Our strategy focuses on capturing a significant share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.

About Ozop Energy Systems, Inc.

Ozop Energy Systems is a manufacturer and distributor of Renewable Energy products in the Energy Storage, Solar, Microgrids, and EV charging Station space. We offer a broad portfolio of Renewable Energy products at competitive prices with a commitment to customer satisfaction from selection, to ordering, shipping, and delivery.

About Ozop Engineering and Design

Ozop Engineering and Design engineers’ energy efficient, easy to install and use, digital lighting controls solutions for commercial buildings, campuses, and sports complexes throughout North America. Products include relays panels, controllers, occupancy/vacancy sensors, daylight sensors and wall switch stations. Ozop has a dedicated design team that produces system drawings and a technical support group for product questions and onsite system commissioning. Our mission is to be recognized for our deep understanding of power management systems and ability to provide the right solution for each facility.

www.ozopengineering.com

About Ozop Capital Partners

Ozop Capital Partners, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and wholly owns EV Insurance Company, Inc. (“EVIC”). EVIC, DBA Ozop Plus is licensed as a captive insurer that reinsures. www.OzopPlus.com

