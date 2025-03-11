Eviden and Supermicro join forces to enhance enterprise AI capabilities

As part of this newly established strategic collaboration, Eviden will distribute Supermicro’s AI SuperCluster with NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 solutions across Europe, India, Middle East and South America.

Paris, France – March 11, 2025 – Eviden, the Atos Group business leading in digital, cloud, big data and security today announces a strategic collaboration with Supermicro to distribute Supermicro’s AI SuperCluster with NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 solutions, across Europe, India, Middle-East and South America. This collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to advance enterprise AI capabilities and deliver innovative solutions to meet the growing demand for trillion parameter AI models training and inference.

NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 combines 36 NVIDIA Grace CPUs and 72 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs connected via NVIDIA NVLink(™) in a single, powerful, and efficient rack-scale system. This strategic product is purpose-built to accelerate the development and deployment of the next generation of LLMs, empowering organizations to stay at the forefront of innovation

Supermicro will leverage Eviden's established leadership position and extensive customer network across Europe, India, Middle East and South America, as well as the Group’s expertise in deploying and managing large-scale AI systems, ensuring exceptional customer satisfaction.

Building on its unique end-to-end HPC and AI portfolio, Eviden will offer customers in Europe, India, Middle East and South America the use of the NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 as part of a larger Eviden infrastructure offering, ensuring first rate service and support.

Emmanuel Le Roux, EVP Global Head of Eviden, Atos Group, said: "We are excited to partner with Supermicro to bring Supermicro’s AI SuperCluster with the NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 to new markets. This collaboration will create a new paradigm of energy efficiency for the rapidly heightened energy demand of AI infrastructure. It aligns with our commitment to delivering the most advanced AI solutions in Europe, India, Middle East and South America, with the best time to market possible, and reinforces our position as a leader in the HPC & AI computing industry."

Charles Liang, President and CEO at Supermicro, added: "Collaborating with Eviden enables us to greatly expand our presence in Europe and tap into Eviden’s extensive market knowledge. Supermicro’s AI SuperCluster with NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 is quickly gaining market traction and together with Eviden, we are poised to deliver unparalleled AI systems and service to businesses across Europe, India, Middle East and South America."

This collaboration is part of a broader strategy for both Eviden and Supermicro to expand their presence in the Enterprise AI market. By combining their strengths, the two companies aim to provide innovative solutions that drive digital transformation and enhance business outcomes.

***

About Eviden1

Eviden is a next-gen technology leader in data-driven, trusted and sustainable digital transformation with a strong portfolio of patented technologies. With worldwide leading positions in advanced computing, security, AI, cloud and digital platforms, it provides deep expertise for all industries in more than 47 countries. Bringing together 41,000 world-class talents, Eviden expands the possibilities of data and technology across the digital continuum, now and for generations to come. Eviden is an Atos Group company with an annual revenue of c. € 5 billion.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 78,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 68 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Constance Arnoux – constance.arnoux@atos.net – +33 (0)6 44 12 16 35







1 Eviden business is operated through the following brands: AppCentrica, ATHEA, Cloudamize, Cloudreach, Cryptovision, DataSentics, Edifixio, Engage ESM, Evidian, Forensik, IDEAL GRP, In Fidem, Ipsotek, Maven Wave, Profit4SF, SEC Consult, Visual BI, X-Perion.

Eviden is a registered trademark. © Eviden SAS, 2025.

Attachment