Insurance Pros of Central Arkansas Selects EZLynx to Modernize Operations and Enhance Client Service

Lewisville, TX., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, an Applied company, today announced that Insurance Pros of Central Arkansas has selected the EZLynx management system to enhance its operations and give agents back valuable time to focus on client interactions. Transitioning from an outdated platform with disparate workflows, EZLynx’s all-in-one solution will allow Insurance Pros of Central Arkansas to manage each stage of the policy lifecycle within a single system, eliminating the need to switch between different applications and reducing manual data entry.

“Before switching to EZLynx, we were dealing with an old system that couldn’t integrate with other applications, which meant a lot of manual data entry and a lot of searching various places for information," said LeJuan Washington, managing partner, Insurance Pros of Central Arkansas. "EZLynx brought all of our client data into one system, allowing our workflows to build seamlessly from one stage of the policy to the next, giving us a clear view of prospects and customers to act on.”

EZLynx’s integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. The system maximizes agencies’ potential by increasing their ability to retain current customers while acquiring new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents’ daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

"When speaking with agencies focused on growth, we often find they’re facing an uphill battle with outdated systems and data scattered across both physical and digital spaces," said Michael Streit, president, EZLynx. “As an all-in-one solution, EZLynx reduces redundant tasks and makes it easy to improve efficiency, making sure agents can focus their time on servicing clients and looking for new business.”

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.