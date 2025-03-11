JAKKS Pacific Announces Exciting New Quiksilver and Roxy Beach and Outdoor Products Available on Amazon’s Online Store

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), a global leader in toys and consumer products, is excited to announce the expansion of its lifestyle product portfolio with a dynamic new line of beach and outdoor items. This line of beach and outdoor furniture is only available in Amazon’s online store, and features everything you need for the ultimate day outdoors—umbrellas, chairs, canopies, shelters, wagons and mats!

All products are available now on Amazon’s online store:

Quiksilver Brand Store

Roxy Brand Store

The Roxy 2-Pack Beach Chairs, priced at $119.99 is available now. It’s the perfect choice for comfort and relaxation at the beach. These chairs feature an adjustable seat for sitting, tanning, or lounging, along with a foam-padded pillow for added comfort. They also include zipped storage space in the back for convenient storage and fold away easily for compact storage when not in use. With a shoulder strap for easy carrying, these chairs are designed for both comfort and convenience, making them an essential for any beach day.



The Roxy Surf’s Up Beach Umbrella, priced at $99.99, is your new beach day essential. Offering 7 feet of coverage, it features a push-button 2-way tilt for adjustable shade. The umbrella comes with a Roxy-branded protective carry bag with a shoulder strap for easy transport, and it anchors securely into the ground with an integrated auger. Designed with an aluminum telescoping pole, a matte finish, and robust fiberglass ribs, it’s built to last. The silver-coated polyester fabric provides UPF 50+ protection, while the umbrella weighs just 5.7 lbs, making it a lightweight and reliable choice for your outdoor adventures.



The Roxy Beach Wagon, priced at $129.99, makes transportation a breeze for all your beach essentials. Featuring an all-purpose extendable pull handle and heavy tread all-terrain wheels, it's designed for easy maneuverability on any surface. The wagon folds up for compact storage and is built with a rugged powder-coated steel frame for durability. It includes dual mesh cup holders in the front for added convenience and is made with commercial-grade fabric. With a weight capacity of 220 lbs, this wagon is perfect for carrying all your gear with ease and comfort.



The Quiksilver 10 Ft Beach Canopy in Black Wave is priced at $129.99, and it’s the perfect way to stay cool and shaded during your beach day. With enough coverage to shade 4-6 people, it offers plenty of space for you and your friends to relax. The canopy also includes a Quiksilver-branded wheeled carry bag, making it easy to transport and set up, ensuring you can enjoy a comfortable and cool spot all day long.



The Quiksilver Beach Shelter is available now for $99.99. It is the ideal choice for a quick and hassle-free beach day. It’s made with water-resistant Nylon/Lycra fabric, and provides shade for 2-4 people, keeping you cool and protected. The shelter features rust-proof aluminum poles for durability and comes with four anchor bags that can be filled with sand or rocks for secure setup. For easy transport, it includes a Quiksilver-branded carry bag, making it a convenient and practical option for any beach outing.



The Roxy Deluxe Beach Mat, priced at $39.99, is designed to provide the ultimate beach experience. With a quilted top that's soft and comfortable, it ensures relaxation while the water-resistant bottom keeps you and your belongings dry. The mat comfortably fits up to 4-6 adults, making it perfect for group outings. It features a quick fold-and-roll-up design with straps and a carry handle for easy transport. The mat is also machine washable and easy to clean, ensuring convenience and durability. Its overall dimensions are 5.5'W x 7'H, providing ample space for you and your friends.



The Roxy and Quiksilver Compact Beach Mats are your ultimate lounging companion! These mats are both priced at $19.99 and are available now. They are made from durable polyurethane; it comfortably accommodates 4-6 adults and includes four ground stakes for secure placement. They come with a compact, branded bag for easy transport and storage, making it ideal for trips to the beach or park. It’s simple to clean and maintain, ensuring hassle-free relaxation wherever you go!



JAKKS has also introduced a collection of Roxy and Quiksilver-branded floats and outdoor products, now available at other leading retailers as well as Amazon’s online store.

The Quiksilver Oversized Lounger Float, priced at $49.99 is available now. This float is incredibly easy to inflate and deflate, making storage a breeze. Featuring a reinforced cup holder and bold Heritage Quiksilver graphics, this float combines style and practicality for the ultimate relaxation experience.

The Quiksilver Mini Lounger Float, available now for $49.99 measures over 3 feet in length and features an ergonomic design for maximum comfort. It is perfect for long hours of relaxation. The float includes a convenient cup holder, ensuring you can stay refreshed while enjoying the water.

The Roxy Round Chair Float, is available now for $49.99, and is perfect for pool goers who love to soak up the sun. This large, circular float features a lounge chair backing for ultimate relaxation and can comfortably seat 2-3 people. The float also includes two integrated cup holders for added convenience and showcases bold Roxy graphics, combining style with comfort for your water adventures.



JAKKS Pacific’s seasonal product segment has experienced incredible growth, fueled by its 2024 product launches in partnership with Authentic Brands Group.

“We’re thrilled to launch this initial beach and outdoor product launch with Authentic Brands Group as we head into Spring,” said Dennis Claussen, SVP of Design & Marketing at JAKKS Pacific. “As the season progresses, we’ll be expanding to additional retailers and have a series of incredible, fun marketing activations lined up to support the line throughout 2025.”

David Brooks, EVP, Action & Outdoor Sports, Lifestyle, Authentic, Owner of Quiksilver and Roxy said, “This partnership brings together JAKKS Pacific’s expertise in innovative design and manufacturing with Authentic’s powerful brand portfolio and market reach. Building on a successful year, we’re excited to expand and bring these new products to a broader audience in 2025.”

For more information visit: https://www.jakks.com/brands/authentic/

Download Brand Images and Press Sheets here!

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo®, and Wild Manes™ as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a unified platform that integrates M&A, brand strategy, creativity and digital innovation to unlock the power of its global portfolio. It connects iconic sports, lifestyle, entertainment and media brands with best-in-class partners to optimize long-term value in the marketplace. Generating more than $29 billion in global annual retail sales, Authentic’s brands have an expansive retail footprint in 150 countries, including 13,000-plus freestanding stores and shop-in-shops and 400,000 points of sale.

Authentic’s brand portfolio includes Shaquille O’Neal®, David Beckham®, Sports Illustrated®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Reebok®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Ted Baker®, Hunter®, Vince®, Hervé Léger®, Frye®, Nautica®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Aéropostale®, Forever 21®, Nine West®, Sperry®, Rockport®, Eddie Bauer®, Boardriders®, Quiksilver®, Billabong®, Roxy®, DC Shoes®, RVCA®, Spyder®, Volcom®, Prince®, Izod®, Van Heusen®, Hart Schaffner Marx® and Thomasville®.

For more information, visit authentic.com.

Follow Authentic on LinkedIn, Instagram, X and WeChat.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2b0b915-1143-47f1-ab7a-54f6628ca18d