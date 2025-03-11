Splashtop Adds Endpoint Management, Inventory Reporting, and Vulnerability Detection to Remote Support Offering, Helping Small and Midsize Businesses Scale Securely

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop, a leader in remote access and support solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world, today announced a new autonomous endpoint management (AEM) solution for remote support users seeking to improve efficiencies, visibility, and control over devices on their networks. The solution brings critical automation features to lean IT teams, including vulnerability scanning and real-time patch updates for combatting zero-day threats. A powerful complement to Microsoft Intune, Splashtop AEM strengthens security by accelerating patch times and enabling IT to gain more value from long-term technology investments. Likewise, it provides a cost-friendly alternative to more costly and comprehensive patch management and remote monitoring and management (RMM) solutions. IT teams can further simplify their tech stacks by consolidating remote access, support, and endpoint management with Splashtop.

Per the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), more than 50% of the most exploited vulnerabilities in 2023 were zero-days, making real-time remediation critical. More than 48,000 Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) are predicted in 2025, and over 90% of attacks that progress to the ransom stage involved unmanaged devices [Microsoft Digital Defense Report 2024]. Malwarebytes Labs predicts that agentic AI will transform the nature of attacks, allowing hackers to better plan, execute, and scale. This security landscape paints a bleak picture for smaller IT teams who are underserved by the market and left to choose between costly, superfluous platform solutions or remaining under-protected.

Splashtop AEM provides an affordable alternative that simplifies security by providing real-time solutions to detect, prioritize, and remediate vulnerabilities quickly. Small and midsized IT teams gain unprecedented visibility and proactive control over their environments via an easy-to-use dashboard and intelligent automation. Ring-based policy management allows them to phase deployments and tune security policies based on risk tolerance. While purpose-built for SMBs, Splashtop AEM scales to 200,000 plus endpoints without performance degradation, making it a powerful and affordable option for some enterprise environments.

“Midmarket organizations are under constant threats from AI-powered cybercriminals, facing challenges in addressing security vulnerabilities at a reasonable cost, while maintaining employee productivity and avoiding downtime," said Splashtop CEO and co-Founder, Mark Lee. "Splashtop addresses this challenge by giving IT asset visibility, known exploited vulnerability insights, and policy-driven real-time patch automation. We are rapidly innovating to bring AI- and automation-powered solutions to support IT and MSPs in reducing the mean time to detect, remediate, and contain cyber risks."

"Our reliance on Intune for some endpoint management functionalities is supplemented by Splashtop, which fills critical gaps, including better visibility into and more control over software updates and better documentation,” said Jonah Fulmer, IT Manager at pb2 architecture + engineering. “In one platform, we are able to troubleshoot issues on any remote device, proactively monitor systems, automate software patching, and ensure compliance. Splashtop’s competitive pricing and comprehensive feature set offered unmatched value compared to alternatives."

Splashtop AEM offers the following capabilities:

Real-time Asset Discovery and Management : Maintain full visibility of IT assets, reducing risks and maintaining compliances.

: Maintain full visibility of IT assets, reducing risks and maintaining compliances. Vulnerability Scanning: Collect Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) and Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEVs) to detect vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, empowering IT to prioritize critical patches to mitigate risks.

Collect Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) and Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEVs) to detect vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, empowering IT to prioritize critical patches to mitigate risks. Real-time Patch Automation : A powerful complement to Microsoft Intune, together can reduce vulnerabilities and enhance security by keeping systems up-to-date with automated patching for OS and third-party applications.

: A powerful complement to Microsoft Intune, together can reduce vulnerabilities and enhance security by keeping systems up-to-date with automated patching for OS and third-party applications. Ring-based Policy Management : Easily customize and enforce policies across defined groups of endpoints for controlled and staged updates.

: Easily customize and enforce policies across defined groups of endpoints for controlled and staged updates. Customizable Dashboard : Comprehensive, real-time visibility across the environment enables instant visibility and enables proactive management.

: Comprehensive, real-time visibility across the environment enables instant visibility and enables proactive management. Configurable Alerts and Automated Remediation : Quickly identify and resolve problems with real-time alerts and automated fixes via Smart Actions, ensuring continuous uptime and optimal system performance.

: Quickly identify and resolve problems with real-time alerts and automated fixes via Smart Actions, ensuring continuous uptime and optimal system performance. One-to-Many Actions: Streamlined management and updates enable simultaneous execution or scheduling across multiple endpoints, including mass deployment, remote commands, PowerShell scripts, system reboots, and more.

IT teams have the flexibility to customize their Splashtop solution with an expanding suite of security and remote management capabilities, including:

Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR): Stop breaches with AI-powered protection, detection, and response via Bitdefender EDR or CrowdStrike EDR.

Stop breaches with AI-powered protection, detection, and response via Bitdefender EDR or CrowdStrike EDR. Endpoint Protection (EPP) : Protect Windows and Mac computers with Splashtop Antivirus powered by Bitdefender’s award-winning anti-malware technology

: Protect Windows and Mac computers with Splashtop Antivirus powered by Bitdefender’s award-winning anti-malware technology Splashtop Connector : Securely bridge RDP, VNC, and SSH connections to computers and servers without using VPN or installing any remote access agent.

: Securely bridge RDP, VNC, and SSH connections to computers and servers without using VPN or installing any remote access agent. Splashtop AR: Connect to off-site locations and resolve issues live with camera sharing and Augmented Reality annotations.

Splashtop has a long-standing history of continuous improvement and customer-driven innovation, shaping its roadmap based on real-world IT needs in collaboration with customers. By integrating endpoint management with remote support, Splashtop delivers an efficient, cost-effective solution for businesses looking to consolidate their IT management tools while improving security and scalability.

Splashtop’s remote support with endpoint management solutions are available now at www.splashtop.com.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is the top-rated global provider of remote work, support, and management solutions that simplify security and performance in the work-from-anywhere world. With customer success as the #1 priority, Splashtop’s technology is easy to deploy, use, and manage for small and midsize businesses and enterprises, offering advanced security features, high-throughput, broad device support, and 24/5 customer support. The approachable solution selected by more than 30 million users, Splashtop is a partner enabling users to grow and scale on their own terms with highly flexible plans. Splashtop is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), aligning with Microsoft in their efforts to help customers address the evolving challenges of today’s IT landscape. Visit www.splashtop.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

