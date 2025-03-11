Canon Recognized with Internationally Renowned iF Design Award for 31st Consecutive Year

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Inc., the parent company of Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced that 111 Canon Group product designs were recognized by iF International Forum Design GmbH with the prestigious iF Design Award 2025. This year marks Canon's 31st consecutive year of winning the iF Design Award.

Canon's Adastra2 series of semiconductor and electrical component manufacturing equipment was selected for the Gold Award, the top prize. Encouraged by the recognition of the company's design excellence, Canon will continue striving to realize products that combine the highest levels of performance and design.

To read the full Canon Inc. release and see the list of winners, please visit here.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.





1 Including product designs by Canon Group companies and products recognized with awards





2 Canon ANELVA product

