Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market to Reach USD 15.09 Billion by 2032, at 7.79% CAGR | SNS Insider

According to the SNS Insider,“The Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market was valued at USD 7.71 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 15.09 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.79% from 2024-2032.”

Growth, Demand, and Future Opportunities for Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

The Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market is experiencing tremendous growth fueled by the growing demand for efficiency and automation in distribution centers and warehouses. Growing e-commerce, inventory management issues, and labor shortages are driving ASRS adoption at a faster rate. With industries looking for maximized storage space, the market for ASRS is growing across retail, manufacturing, and logistics sectors. The future prospects are in AI, machine learning, and robotics advances, which are set to expand system capabilities, integrate better, and be cheaper, further fueling ASRS uptake in increasingly automated supply chains across the globe.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Dematic (KION GROUP AG) (Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), Goods-to-Person (GTP) Solutions)

(Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), Goods-to-Person (GTP) Solutions) Daifuku Co., Ltd . (Automated Storage Systems, Conveyor Systems)

. (Automated Storage Systems, Conveyor Systems) Kardex (Vertical Lift Modules (VLM), Shuttle Systems)

(Vertical Lift Modules (VLM), Shuttle Systems) Murata Machinery, Ltd. (Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Material Handling Equipment)

(Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Material Handling Equipment) SSI SCHAEFER Group (Shuttle Systems, Automated Pallet Storage Systems)

(Shuttle Systems, Automated Pallet Storage Systems) TGW (Automated Storage Systems, Pick-to-Light Systems)

(Automated Storage Systems, Pick-to-Light Systems) Mecalux, S.A. (Automated Pallet Racking, Vertical Lift Modules)

(Automated Pallet Racking, Vertical Lift Modules) KNAPP AG (Pick-it-Easy, KiSoft Warehouse Management System)

(Pick-it-Easy, KiSoft Warehouse Management System) BEUMER Group (Automated Conveyor Systems, Automated Sortation Systems)

(Automated Conveyor Systems, Automated Sortation Systems) KUKA AG (Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), Robotics Solutions)

(Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), Robotics Solutions) Bastian Solutions, LLC (Automated Material Handling, Robotics and Automation Systems)

(Automated Material Handling, Robotics and Automation Systems) System Logistics S.p.A . (Shuttle Systems, Automated Pallet Racking)

. (Shuttle Systems, Automated Pallet Racking) Flexe Inc . (On-Demand Warehousing, Flexible Fulfillment Solutions)

. (On-Demand Warehousing, Flexible Fulfillment Solutions) Green Automated Solutions (Robotic Systems, Automated Material Handling Solutions)

(Robotic Systems, Automated Material Handling Solutions) Kubo Systems (Automated Storage Systems, Robotics Solutions)

(Automated Storage Systems, Robotics Solutions) Swisslog Holding AG (AutoStore, Pharmacy Automation Systems)

(AutoStore, Pharmacy Automation Systems) Vanderlande Industries (Automated Sorting Systems, Airport Baggage Handling Systems).

Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 7.71 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 15.09 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.79% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Unit Load Cranes, Mini Load Cranes, Robotic Shuttle Based, Carousel Based, Vertical Lift Module, Robotic Cube Based)

• By Function (Assembly, Distribution, Kitting, Order Picking, Storage, Others)

• By Vertical (Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics & Semiconductors, Others) Key Drivers • ASRS enhances operational efficiency, reduces manual intervention, optimizes space, and improves order fulfillment, contributing to cost savings and scalability.



• E-commerce growth, AI and IoT integration, decreasing costs, and sustainability focus offer significant opportunities for ASRS market expansion and innovation.

Key Industry Segmentation

Unit Load Cranes Dominate the Market, Robotic Shuttle-Based Segment Expected to Lead ASRS Market Growth

In 2023, Unit Load Cranes contributed the highest revenue market share of 23% in the ASRS market because of their high capability in the handling of heavy and large loads. Unit Load Cranes perform optimally in storage and retrieval activities in manufacturing, automotive, and retail industries. They maximize automation, lower labor expenses, raise speed, and increase storage space, thus making them the best for bulk operations with huge material handling requirements.

The Robotic Shuttle-Based segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.04% during 2024-2032 due to the need for flexible and scalable automation. These systems provide quick, accurate material handling and are appropriate for different environments. With the growth in robotics, AI, and machine learning, these systems are becoming more cost-effective and efficient, allowing for faster order fulfillment and improved warehouse operations, and promoting fast market adoption.

Storage Segment Leads the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market, Order Picking Segment Poised for Rapid Growth

In 2023, the Storage segment led the ASRS market with the highest revenue share of 31% due to the increasing demand for space-efficient storage solutions across industries. ASRS maximizes space, increases retrieval speed, and reduces operating expenses, which makes it well-suited for big warehouses, distribution centers, and factories. Its ability to handle large amounts of goods with minimal human effort increases logistics efficiency and optimizes storage operations.

The Order Picking category is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.39% between 2024 and 2032, driven by increasing needs for faster and more precise order fulfillment in e-commerce and retail. Automated technology using robotics, AI, and sophisticated technology promises greater speed, accuracy, and less human intervention, making it beneficial for companies that want to fulfill customer requests for faster deliveries and improve scalability at lower labor costs.

Retail & E-commerce Segment Leads the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market, Order Picking Segment Expected to Experience Strong Growth

In 2023, the Retail & E-commerce segment held the highest revenue share of 37% in the ASRS market due to the growth in online shopping and the need for effective, quick fulfillment processes. ASRS solutions enable companies to handle high volumes of products, maximize storage, and accelerate order processing. These systems improve inventory management, minimize errors, and provide fast deliveries, making them critical to fulfilling increasing consumer demands.

The Order Picking segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.38% during 2024-2032, led by the demand for increased efficiency and accuracy in retail and e-commerce order fulfillment. Automated order picking systems, based on robotics and AI, allow for quicker, more accurate picking with reduced labor expenses and errors. With the growth of online shopping, faster, dependable order fulfillment will fuel the use of these sophisticated systems in logistics.

North America Leads the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market, Asia Pacific Set to Experience Rapid Growth

In 2023, North America dominated the ASRS market with the largest revenue share of 41%, driven by the widespread adoption of automation technologies across sectors like retail, manufacturing, and e-commerce. The region benefits from advanced infrastructure, technological innovation, and substantial investments in automation. Companies in North America are focused on optimizing supply chains, lowering labor costs, and enhancing operational efficiency, boosting the demand for ASRS solutions.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.72% from 2024 to 2032, fueled by rapid industrialization, growing e-commerce, and an increasing demand for automation solutions. Major countries like China, Japan, and India are making significant investments in automation to enhance logistics, warehousing, and manufacturing operations. The rising consumer demand and expanding industrial base in the region are driving the rapid adoption of ASRS systems.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Adoption Rate

5.2 Technology Trends

5.3 Cost Breakdown

5.4 Capacity and Efficiency Metrics

5.5 Supply Chain Impact

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Segmentation, by Type

8. Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Segmentation, by Function

9. Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Segmentation, by Vertical

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

