Particle Counter Market Size to Reach USD 418.56 Million by 2032, Exhibiting a CAGR of 7.23% - SNS Insider

Pune, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, the global Particle Counter Market, valued at USD 223.6 million in 2023, is anticipated to reach USD 418.56 million by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.23% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.”

Particle counters are high-accuracy instruments used throughout different industries for the detection and measurement of air and liquid-borne particulate contamination. With their importance as a means for ensuring product integrity, regulatory conformity, and retaining controlled environments, they have come to be largely used. Its growth is basically fueled by contaminant control consciousness, regulatory norms in pharmaceuticals and semiconductors, and technology allowing for more accuracy in measurement as well as online data analysis.

The growing need for cleanroom monitoring, particularly in the pharmaceutical industry and biotechnology, highlights the significance of particle counters. The equipment ensures sterile conditions, making products safe and effective. The increase in research and development operations across industries also requires accurate environmental monitoring, further supporting the growth of the market.





Major Companies Analysis Listed in Particle Counter Market Report are:

Markus Klotz GmbH – KO-15, KO-200, Klotz KO-4

Danaher (Beckman Coulter, Inc.) – HIAC 9703+, HIAC PODS, MET ONE 3400+

RION Co., Ltd. – KC-52, KC-31, KR-12A

Fortive Corporation (Fluke Corporation and Setra Systems) – Fluke 985, Setra Systems 8000 Series

Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions – Apex Z3, Apex P3, Handheld 3016

Spectris Plc – Airy Technology P311, Particles Plus 8306

TSI Inc. – AeroTrak 9306, AeroTrak 9110, Chemtrak 8200

PAMAS Partikelmess – PAMAS S40, PAMAS SBSS, PAMAS 4132

Met One Instruments, Inc. – GT-526S, 804 Handheld, BT-637

PCE Deutschland GmbH – PCE-PCO 2, PCE-PCO 1, PCE-MPC 10

Ventureduyne Ltd. – Lighthouse Apex, Airnet II

Particle Plus, Inc. – Particles Plus 8301, 8506, 9501

Kanomax USA, Inc. – Model 3889, Model 3905, Model 3910

Veralto Corporation – HIAC 9703+, MET ONE 3400

Horiba Ltd. – LA-350, LA-960V2

Greywolf Sensing Solutions – GreyWolf PC-4000, PC-500

Particle Counter Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 223.6 million Market Size by 2032 US$ 418.56 million CAGR CAGR of 7.23% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Rising Demand Across Pharmaceutical and Semiconductor Industries.

Segment Analysis

By Product:

Airborne particle counters captured a majority market share of 55% in 2023. Here, they play a vital role in industries such as pharmaceuticals and semiconductor production, where airborne particles need to be monitored to avoid contamination and maintain product quality. Their capacity to measure and quantify particulate matter in cleanrooms and controlled environments makes them a must for maintaining industry standards.

Liquid particle counters are anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Their growing acceptance in tracking liquid contamination in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology is fueled by the requirement to guarantee the purity of injectable medicines and other liquid formulations. With stricter guidelines on levels of liquid contamination imposed by regulatory agencies, the demand for sophisticated liquid particle counting technology is anticipated to increase.

By Application:

Cleanroom monitoring became the dominant application segment in 2023, accounting for about 60% of the market share. Cleanrooms are critical in manufacturing operations where even slight particulate contamination can jeopardize product integrity. Particle counters are crucial in continuously monitoring air quality, thus ensuring regulatory compliance and protecting product quality.

Liquid contamination monitoring is expected to be the fastest-growing application in the forecast period. Pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and food and beverage processing industries are placing more emphasis on controlling and monitoring particulate contamination in liquids to ensure product quality and safety. This increased focus is expected to boost demand for liquid particle counters.

By Modality:

Portable particle counters led the market share in 2023, with 48% of the market. The ease of use and portability of portable particle counters make them perfect for on-site monitoring in a wide range of industries such as aerospace, automotive, and environmental monitoring. The ability to perform spot checks and measure contamination levels in other locations is key to their popularity.

Remote particle counters are anticipated to see the highest growth rate over the forecast period. These instruments provide continuous, real-time measurement of particulate concentrations in critical environments without human intervention. Semiconductor fabrication and pharmaceutical manufacturing industries, where ultra-clean environments must be maintained, are adopting remote particle counters more and more to provide rigorous contamination control.

Particle Counter Market Segmentation

By Product

Airborne Particle Counters

Liquid Particle Counters

Others

By Application

Cleanroom Monitoring

Contamination Monitoring of Liquids

Aerosol Monitoring and Research

By Modality

Benchtop

Portable

Remote

Regional Insights

North America dominated the particle counter market in 2023, representing close to 38% of the total market share. The region's well-developed healthcare infrastructure, regulatory standards, and high research and development investments explain this dominance. The fact that the region is home to major pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms further drives the demand for particle counters to ensure product quality and stay compliant.

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow the fastest in the forecast period. Industrialization in the region, growing pharmaceutical and semiconductor sectors, and growing health awareness of contamination control are creating demand for particle counters in India and China. Also, pro-government policies in favor of quality manufacturing standards propel the growth in this region's market.

Recent Developments

October 2023: Particle Measuring Systems launched the Lasair Pro Airborne Particle Counter to serve numerous applications, such as clean area monitoring (portable and remote) and classification.

July 2024: LPKF, a global leader in industrial laser systems, reported the move of its headquarters to a new 50,000-square-foot building in Lake Mary, Florida, to accommodate the growing demand for laser system units in material processing and other markets.

February 2025: Trescal has purchased FMS, strengthening its contamination control services in the UK and Ireland. This purchase comes after earlier expansions, such as Cleanroom Management International (2021) and five companies in 2023, reinforcing Trescal's experience in environmental monitoring and cleanroom solutions.





