Technical Textile Market to Reach USD 349.2 Billion by 2032, Driven by Innovation and Sustainability | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Technical Textile Market Size was valued at 210.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 349.2 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.

Innovative Advancements and Sustainability Driving Global Expansion in the Technical Textile Industry

The technical textile market has been undergoing significant growth, driven by its increasing use in automotive, healthcare, construction, and agriculture industries. Global exports are increasing, across sustainability and high-performance composites. A 6.2% increase in U.S. technical textile exports in 2023 shows that demand is surging. As eco-friendly textile policies by the European Commission and the National Technical Textile Mission of India researched with USD 194 million funding to drive innovation and production. Pioneering businesses such as DuPont and Freudenberg are developing state-of-the-art filtration textiles and high-performance non-wovens.

Moreover, rapid industrialization, rising investment in R&D, and the use of smart textiles in wearable technology are changing the market space. With the industries applying technical textiles for durability and functionality, the sector is expected to grow approximately at an exponential rate, with sustainability and innovation as the parts of the picture.





Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 210.2 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 349.2 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.8% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments •By Fibre (Natural Fibre [Cotton, Wool, Others], Synthetic Polymer [Polyethersulfone (PES), Polyamide (PA), Polyacrylonitrile (PAN), Polypropylene (PP), Polyester, Others], Others)

•By Type (Mobiltech, Sportech, Buildtech, Hometech, Clothtech, Meditech, Agrotech, Others)

•By Technology (Woven, Knitted, Non-Woven, Others)

•By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Construction, Medical, Agriculture, Apparel, Sports, Others) Key Drivers •Rising Use of Technical Textiles in Medical Applications Boosts the Industry Growth Significantly

•Increased Investments in Research and Development for Sustainable and Innovative Technical Textiles Support Market Growth

Investment Trends in the Technical Textile Market

Countries such as India and China have allocated specialized funds for technical textile R&D.

Biobased and smart textiles have garnered huge amounts of Venture Capital investments.

Large industry participants are acquiring niche players to diversify their product suites.

Investors are focusing on sustainable technical textiles and a bunch of new rounds are being raised.

Top companies are opening new manufacturing plants to catch up with growing demand.

By Fibre, Synthetic Polymer Dominated the Technical Textile Market in 2023 with a 66.2% Market Share

Synthetic polymers, particularly polyester, nylon, aramid, and polypropylene, have a significant market share due to their excellent mechanical properties, durability, and endurance to severe environmental conditions. Polypropylene fibers are commonly used in geotextiles, protective clothing, and automotive applications. Further, the increase in demand for high-strength and low-weight textiles, particularly in aerospace and construction, and also in the healthcare and transportation industries, further validates the growth of the segment. Furthermore, sustainability concerns and innovations in bio-based and recyclable synthetic fibers are driving the growth of the market.

By Type, Mobiltech Dominated the Technical Textile Market in 2023 with a 19.1% Market Share

This growth is owing to the increasing use of technical textiles in the automotive, aerospace and railway industries that are used in applications such as seat belts, airbags, tire cords and composites. Demand for such products has been burgeoning due to the rising focus on vehicle safety, lightweight materials and fuel efficiency, boosting market growth. Such as, the use of advanced fiber reinforcements in carbon fiber composites for electric vehicle components improves structural integrity at a lower mass. In addition, strict government rules for safety vehicles requirements are also fueling the increased demand for Mobiltech textiles.

By Technology, Woven Technology Dominated the Technical Textile Market in 2023 with a 57.5% Market Share

This dominance can be attributed to their high strength, dimensional stability, and versatility. Woven technical textiles are widely utilized in industrial applications, such as in filtration, reinforcement fabrics, and protective clothing. Woven fabrics tend to have improved mechanical properties, including abrasion resistance and tensile strength, making them suitable for heavy duty applications in automotive, building and defense industries. Also, growing implementation of woven composites in the civil engineering industry, like geotextiles for soil stabilization and erosion control, is also playing a key role in the market share of this segment.

By End-Use Industry, Automotive Industry Dominated the Technical Textile Market in 2023 with a 22.8% Market Share

A major growth driver is the wide use of technical textiles in vehicle interior components, airbags, seatbelts, insulation, and reinforcement materials. The drive for electric vehicles (EV) has further increased demand as technical textiles contribute to lightweighting, thermal insulation and noise damping in EV components. The growing adoption of technical textiles in contemporary vehicles is also supported by stringent regulations on vehicle emissions as well as safety standards, including the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) and U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) guidelines.

Asia Pacific Region Dominated the Technical Textile Market In 2023, Holding A 32.7% Market Share.

This dominance is driven by rapid industrialization, increasing automotive production, and government initiatives. Countries like China and India are heavily investing in technical textile manufacturing. China remains the largest producer and exporter, while India’s National Technical Textile Mission has been instrumental in boosting domestic production and research.

Europe Region Holds Second Position in Technical Textile Market with A Significant Growth Rate in The Forecast Period

This growth is driven by increasing demand in medical, automotive and industrial end-uses. The area has also been a pioneer in sustainable textile innovations, which include the development of bio-based and recyclable materials. The market is dominated by Germany, France, and the UK due to strict regulations and a high demand for environmental-friendly technical textiles.

Recent Highlights

December 2024: The Indian government approved two start-ups in line with National Technical Textile Mission to ramp up innovation and domestic production. The project, aimed at overcoming challenges to enhance the sustainability of high-performance textiles and place Indian industry in a strong position in the global arena of technical textiles, was geared towards industrial as well as medical applications.





