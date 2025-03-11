Polyols Market to Reach USD 57.55 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for High-Performance Polyurethane Foams | SNS Insider

Austin, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The Polyols Market Size was valued at 34.39 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 57.55 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.89% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Growing Consumer Preferences Propel Polyols Market Growth in Health-Conscious Applications

The Polyols Market is experiencing substantial growth driven by heightened consumer interest in health-oriented products. This rise is largely attributed to increasing awareness of the advantages of Polyols in food, beverages, and personal care applications. Technological advancements and innovations in product formulations further support market expansion. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the adoption of Polyols in food applications is projected to rise by over 10% by 2025, underscoring a trend towards healthier alternatives. Furthermore, the growing demand for sugar-free and low-calorie options is expected to generate new opportunities for industry participants, positioning Polyols as a key component in the formulation of health-conscious products. This evolving landscape highlights the potential for market players to innovate and cater to shifting consumer preferences.





Download PDF Sample of Polyols Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5855

Key Players:

BASF SE (Lupranol, Lupraphen, Pluracol)

Coim Spa (Diexter, Isoexter, Novacote Polyol)

Covestro AG (Arcol, Desmophen, Acclaim)

Emery Oleochemicals (EMEROX, Infigreen, LOXIOL)

Huntsman Corporation / Huntsman International LLC (Jeffol, Terol, Rubinate)

Jayant Agro-Organics Pvt. Ltd. (Jaypol, Bioprene, Pripol)

KPX Chemical Co., Ltd. (KPX Polyol, Terol, KPX Rigid Polyol)

Manali Petrochemicals Limited (Manol, Manapol, MPL Polyol)

Mitsui Chemicals (TAFMER, Excerex, Mitsui Polyol)

Perstorp Holding AB (Boltorn, Curalite, Polyolester)

PCC Group (Rokopol, Rokoflex, Rokopol RF)

Polygreen Chemicals (Greenpolyol, Biopolyol, Ecoflex Polyol)

Purinova Sp. z o.o. (Purios, Polios, Purinova Polyol)

Repsol SA (Repsol Pol, Repsolflex, Alcupol)

Shell Chemicals / Shell Plc (Caradol, Helios, Shell Polyglycol)

Stepan Company (Stepanpol, Stepanol, STEP-FLEX)

The Dow Chemical Company / Dow Inc. (Voranol, VORAPEL, VORASTAR)

Tosoh Corporation (Tolonate, Tocomate, Tosoh Polyol)

Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (WANOL, Wannate, Wanhua Polyol)

Yadong Chemical Group (YD-Flex, Yadong Polyol, YD-PU Polyol)

Polyols Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 34.39 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 57.55 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.89% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments •By Source (Synthetic, Bio-based)

•By Type (Polyether Polyols, Polyester Polyols)

•By Application (Rigid Foam, Flexible Foam, Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Elastomers, Plasticizers, Others)

•By End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Automotive, Furnishings & Bedding, Packaging, Electronics & Electricals, Consumer Goods, Others) Key Drivers • Increasing Demand for High-Performance Polyurethane Foams in Furniture and Bedding is Driving Market Growth

If You Need Any Customization on Polyols Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5855

Key Consumer Trends Shaping the Polyols Market

Consumers are opting for low-calorie and sugar-free products, increasing the demand for Polyols in food and beverages.

Growing preference for natural and organic ingredients is boosting interest in bio-based Polyols.

The trend toward functional foods is driving the use of Polyols in snacks and health supplements.

Rising sustainability awareness is leading to increased demand for eco-friendly, bio-based Polyol products.

Manufacturers are developing innovative Polyol-based products, such as sugar-free confectionery, to meet consumer demands.

By Source, Synthetic Polyols Dominated the Polyols Market in 2023 with a 85.2% Market Share

The dominance is due to their widespread applications and cost-effectiveness. These Polyols are primarily derived from petrochemical sources, providing a reliable supply chain for manufacturers. The versatility of synthetic Polyols allows them to be used in various industries, including automotive, construction, and consumer goods, enhancing their appeal. For instance, major companies like BASF and Dow Chemical continue to invest in synthetic Polyols, leading to innovations that cater to diverse consumer needs. The cost advantages and consistent quality of synthetic Polyols significantly contribute to their market dominance.

By Type, Polyether Polyols Dominated the Polyols Market in 2023 with a 72.3% Market Share

The dominance is due to their extensive use in the production of flexible foams and coatings. Their favorable properties, including low viscosity and high stability, make them ideal for a variety of applications, particularly in the automotive and furniture industries. Major players like Huntsman Corporation and Covestro are continually developing new formulations of Polyether Polyols, enhancing their performance and expanding their applications. The growing demand for flexible and durable products in sectors such as construction and automotive drives the increased consumption of Polyether Polyols, solidifying their position in the market.

By Application, Rigid Foam Dominated the Polyols Market in 2023 with a 38.5% Market Share

This dominance can be largely driven by their significant use in insulation materials for building and construction. The energy efficiency provided by rigid foam products aligns with increasing regulatory standards for sustainable construction practices. As energy prices rise, the demand for energy-efficient building materials has surged, creating a favorable environment for rigid foam. Companies such as Armacell and Owens Corning are investing in innovative rigid foam solutions that meet stringent insulation requirements. Additionally, the growing trend of green building practices fuels the demand for rigid foam, which is essential for enhancing energy performance in residential and commercial buildings.

By End-Use Industry, Building & Construction Dominated the Polyols Market in 2023 with a 36.5% Market Share

The growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for insulation materials. The rise in construction activities globally, coupled with stringent energy regulations, has led to a surge in the use of Polyols in this sector. Companies are increasingly incorporating Polyols in their building materials to improve energy efficiency and sustainability. For example, insulation boards and panels made from Polyols are becoming standard in new constructions, contributing to the reduction of energy consumption. Additionally, the trend toward eco-friendly construction practices is further accelerating the use of Polyols in various applications, thereby solidifying their market presence.

Asia Pacific Region Dominated the Polyols Market In 2023, Holding A 34% Market Share.

This dominance stems from rapid industrialization and urbanization in countries like China and India. The demand for Polyols in construction and automotive sectors has surged, driven by infrastructure investments. The region’s emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly products has also boosted the use of bio-based Polyols, solidifying Asia Pacific’s position as a market leader.

North America Region Emerged as the Fastest Growing Region in Polyols Market with A Significant Growth Rate in The Forecast Period

The increase in consumer awareness about the health benefits of Polyols, particularly in food and personal care products, fueled this growth. The demand for sugar substitutes and low-calorie products has spurred Polyol production, especially in the U.S. Furthermore, technological advancements and innovations in Polyol formulations have catered to diverse industry needs, reinforcing North America's position as a major market driver.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Polyols Market Segmentation, by Source

8. Polyols Market Segmentation, by Type

9. Polyols Market Segmentation, by Application

10. Polyols Market Segmentation, by End-Use Industry

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practice

14. Conclusion





Buy Full Research Report on Polyols Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5855

Buying Options

5 Reports Pack (USD 7500)

10 Report Pack (USD 12000)

Vertical Subscription (150 Reports Pack Valid for 1 Year)

Use this link to Purchase above packs @ https://www.snsinsider.com/subscription

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.