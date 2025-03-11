AI in Media & Entertainment Market to Reach USD 135.99 Billion by 2032, Driven by Personalized Content and Enhanced User Engagement | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI in Media & Entertainment Market Size Analysis:

“The AI In Media & Entertainment Market was valued at USD 17.99 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 135.99 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 25.26% from 2024-2032.”





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Google (Gemini, Veo)

Microsoft (Azure AI, OpenAI Integration)

IBM (Watson Media, AI Video Analytics)

Meta (AI Image Generators, Content Personalization Tools)

OpenAI (Sora, GPT-4)

Baidu (Ernie Bot, AI Content Creation Tools)

AWS (Amazon Web Services, Inc.) (Rekognition, Polly)

Adobe (Firefly, Sensei)

Sprinklr (AI-powered Social Media Management, Customer Experience Management)

C3 AI (AI CRM, AI Supply Chain Management)

Hootsuite (AI-driven Social Media Scheduling, Analytics)

Veritone (aiWARE, Digital Media Hub)

Taboola (AI Content Recommendations, Audience Targeting)

Sprout Social (AI Social Media Analytics, Engagement Tools)

SymphonyAI (Media Optimization, AI-driven Analytics)

Brightcove (Video Cloud, AI-powered Video Analytics)

EMG (AI-driven Broadcast Solutions, Live Production Services)

Gearhouse South Africa PTY Limited (AI Broadcast Solutions, Event Technology Services)

Gravity Media (AI Video Production, Broadcast Services)

GrayMeta (AI Metadata Solutions, Curio Platform)

LMG, LLC (AI Event Production, AV Integration)

Matchroom Sport Ltd (AI Sports Production, Broadcast Services)

Production Resource Group, L.L.C. (AI Event Technology, Production Solutions)

Synthesia Ltd (AI Video Generation Platform, Synthetic Media Solutions)

TAIT (AI Live Event Solutions, Stage Automation)

Valossa Labs Ltd. (AI Video Recognition, Content Analysis)

Pixellot (Automated Sports Production, AI Video Analysis)

PlaySight Interactive LTD (SmartCourt, AI Video Analysis)

AISportsWatch GmbH (AI Sports Broadcasting, Video Analysis)

Spiideo (AI Sports Video Recording, Analysis)

Sportway AB (Automated Sports Production, AI Video Solutions)

Hudl (AI Sports Performance Analysis, Video Review Tools)

Move.ai (AI Motion Capture, Animation Solutions)

AutomaticTV (Automated Sports Broadcasting, AI Video Production)

AI in Media & Entertainment Market Report Scope:

AI-Driven Content Evolution: Growth Fueled by Automation, Personalization, and Real-Time Analytics

The market is expanding rapidly, driven by AI-powered content generation, personalization, and recommendation systems. Investments in AI-driven media analytics and automation are accelerating, reflecting the industry's shift toward intelligent content management. Consumer engagement metrics indicate increasing reliance on AI for interactive and immersive experiences. AI adoption varies by content type, with significant growth in video streaming, gaming, and online advertising. Rising demand for automation and real-time analytics is further propelling market growth. This report explores adoption rates, investment trends, consumer engagement, and AI’s evolving role across different content categories.

Services Segment Leads AI in Media & Entertainment Market with Strong Growth Potential

Services in 2023 dominated around 69% to the revenue of the AI in Media & Entertainment Market and will develop at the highest CAGR of about 26% from 2024 to 2032. This is because there is an increased need for AI-powered consulting, integration, and support services. Media firms are dependent on AI for content personalization, automated content production, and advanced analytics, requiring ongoing technical expertise. The growth of cloud-based AI solutions, AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS), and managed services further fuels growth. With increasing adoption of AI, companies increasingly look for expert-driven solutions for hassle-free deployment, optimization, and compliance, strengthening the segment's market leadership.

Sales and Marketing Lead AI in Media & Entertainment Market with Data-Driven Strategies

In 2023, sales and marketing accounted for the highest revenue share of around 30% in the AI in Media & Entertainment Market. This dominance is driven by AI-powered advertising, personalized content delivery, and audience analytics. AI enhances campaign efficiency by analyzing user behavior, optimizing ad placements, and refining promotional strategies. Brands leverage AI-driven insights to maximize engagement and return on investment. Additionally, AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants improve customer interactions, further strengthening AI’s role in media sales and marketing. As the adoption of AI continues to grow, its influence on advertising targeted to consumers and engaging with audiences grows.

AI in Media & Entertainment Market Segmentation:

By Solution

Hardware/ Equipment

Services

By Application

Gaming

Fake Story Detection

Plagiarism Detection

Personalization

Production Planning and Management

Sales and Marketing

Talent Identification





North America Leads AI in Media & Entertainment Market, Asia Pacific Set to Experience Rapid Growth

North America held about 38% of the revenue in the AI in Media & Entertainment Market in 2023, fueled by high AI adoption, presence of large tech firms, and huge investments in AI-driven content production and digital marketing. Streaming services, social media, and entertainment companies leverage AI for customized recommendations, targeted advertising, and automated content creation. Moreover, stringent data regulations and strong infrastructure enable AI integration, further solidifying North America's leadership in the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to advance at the fastest CAGR of 28.15% during 2024-2032, driven by rising digitalization, growing smartphone penetration, and expanding demand for AI-based entertainment. Growing streaming services, social media usage, and AI-based advertising drive adoption. Government policies supporting AI innovation and a fast-growing consumer base also drive market growth. The entertainment industry in the region and technological advancements make it a key driver of AI growth in media and entertainment.

