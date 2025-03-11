AI Voice Generators Market to Reach USD 40.25 Billion by 2032, Driven by Advances in AI and NLP for Lifelike Voice Solutions | Research Report By SNS Insider

Pune, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Voice Generators Market Size Analysis:

“The AI Voice Generators Market was valued at USD 3.20 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 40.25 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.51% from 2024 to 2032.”





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon Polly, AWS Lex)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (Cisco Webex, Cisco Kinetic)

ElevenLabs (Eleven Voice, Eleven Text-to-Speech)

Google LLC (Google Cloud Text-to-Speech, Google Assistant)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM Watson Text to Speech, IBM Cloud)

Inworld AI (Inworld AI Voice, Inworld AI Integration)

Microsoft (Azure Speech, Microsoft Cognitive Services)

OpenAI (ChatGPT, OpenAI Codex)

Resemble AI (Resemble Voice, Resemble API)

SoundHound AI Inc. (SoundHound, Houndify)

NVIDIA (NVIDIA Riva, NVIDIA Jarvis)

Meta (Meta AI, Facebook AI)

Voicemod (Voicemod Voice Changer, Voicemod Studio)

Descript (Overdub, Descript Studio)

Simplified (Text-to-Speech, AI Writer)

Soundful (Soundful Music Generator, Soundful Voice AI)

DeepBrain AI (DeepBrain AI Speech Synthesis, DeepBrain AI Voice Cloning)

Baidu, Inc. (Baidu Deep Voice, Baidu Apollo)

Samsung Group (Samsung Bixby, Samsung Speech SDK)

Synthesia (Synthesia Studio, Synthesia AI Video)

Speechelo (Speechelo TTS, Speechelo Pro)

Cerence Inc. (Cerence Voice, Cerence AI Assistant)

WellSaid Labs (WellSaid TTS, WellSaid Studio)

CereProc Ltd. (CereVoice, CerePro)

Listnr AI (Listnr AI Voice, Listnr AI API)

Respeecher (Respeecher Voice Cloning, Respeecher Speech Synthesis)

Speechki (Speechki Voice, Speechki TTS)

AI Voice Generators Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3.20 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 40.25 Billion CAGR CAGR of 32.51% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Advancements in AI and NLP Drive Adoption of Lifelike and Accurate AI Voice Generators Across Multiple Industries

AI Voice Generators Market Growth Driven by Technological Advancements, Increased Adoption, and Expanding Industry Applications

The AI Voice Generators Market is experiencing significant growth due to several of significant factors, such as increasing adoption, changing user bases, and constant advancements in technology. Growing demand for customized voice applications, innovations in natural language processing (NLP), and the growing application of AI in industries like healthcare, entertainment, and customer support are key drivers of growth. Furthermore, the increased investment in artificial intelligence R&D is propelling market growth with robust focus on enhancing voice quality and lowering costs. All these are factors which are working together to place the market in its rapid and steady growth path.

By Offering, Software Segment Dominates AI Voice Generators Market, Services Segment to Experience Rapid Growth

The software segment dominated the AI Voice Generators Market in 2023 with the highest revenue share of 68%. This is due to the increasing need for AI-driven voice generation tools in different industries. The software solutions provide sophisticated features like customization, scalability, and easy integration with legacy systems, making them a must-have for customer service, content creation, and personal assistants, leading to high revenue growth.

The services segment shall expand at a strong CAGR of 34.35% during 2024-2032, led by escalating demand for customized products, integration, and support for AI voice generators. Professional services such as system integration, consulting, and maintenance shall experience enhanced demand as companies embrace such technologies. Prioritizing user experience and seamless deployment, the services sector is set to grow vigorously with growing expertise required in fine-tuning AI voice solutions.

By Application, Audio and Speech Generation Segment Leads AI Voice Generators Market, Voice Cloning and Conversion Segment Expected to Grow at a Rapid CAGR

In 2023, the Audio and Speech Generation segment dominated the AI Voice Generators Market with a 37% revenue share. It is most commonly used in various applications such as virtual assistants, content creation, and customer service to deliver natural-sounding, high-quality voice outputs for interactive communications. The growing need for realistic and dynamic voice generation across industries has spurred the growth of this segment, and it has become an important element in facilitating higher user engagement.

The Voice Cloning and Conversion segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 34.74% during the period from 2024 to 2032, fueled by the growing use of AI technology for precise human voice cloning. The technology enables personalized voice experiences in entertainment, media, and accessibility devices, leading to its speedy growth. Moreover, the growing need for voice cloning in gaming, film-making, and healthcare also fuels the growth of this segment.

By End-use, Media & Entertainment Segment Dominates AI Voice Generators Market, Customer Service & Call Centers Segment Expected to Grow Rapidly

In 2023, the Media & Entertainment segment dominated the AI Voice Generators Market, with a revenue share of approximately 31%. The reason behind this dominance is the increasing demand for voiceovers produced using AI across movies, podcasts, audiobooks, and video games. AI voice generators allow studios to create natural-sounding, diverse voices in an economical and rapid manner. The increasing demand for dynamic and personalized audio content across media platforms also reinforces the leadership of this segment in the market.

Customer Service & Call Centers segment is expected grow at the fastest CAGR of 34.88% during the 2024 to 2032 period. Its growth is fuelled by adopting AI voice generators into customer care activities to increase interactions and increase efficiency. With companies seeking 24/7 assistance and economical solutions, AI-based virtual assistants are gaining the spotlight, providing personalized answers and processing huge numbers of interactions, making this segment a major influencer in AI voice technology implementation.

AI Voice Generators Market Segmentation:

By Offering

Software

Services

By Application

Audio and Speech Generation

Voice Cloning and Conversion

Music Composition and Generation

Audio Dubbing and Translation

Voice Restoration and Enhancement

Others

By End-use

Media & Entertainment

Customer Service & Call Centers

Education & E-Learning

Healthcare

Advertising & Marketing

Others





North America Leads AI Voice Generators Market with 39% Revenue Share in 2023, Asia Pacific Expected to Grow at the Fastest CAGR

In 2023, North America accounted for the highest revenue share of around 39% in the AI Voice Generators Market. This dominance comes from the early adoption of high-tech AI innovations in sectors like entertainment, customer support, and medicine. The availability of top AI technology companies, strong infrastructure, and high research and development spends have driven the mass adoption of AI voice solutions, while growing demand for automation and personalized customer experience cemented North America's leadership.

The Asia Pacific region is also expected to witness the fastest growth in the AI Voice Generators Market with a CAGR of 34.58% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. This is fueled by rapid digitalization and high investments in AI technologies. China, Japan, and India are witnessing the large-scale adoption of AI voice generators across sectors including e-commerce, customer support, and entertainment. Increased middle class, enlarging tech infrastructure, and rising emphasis on automation and AI integration are driving factors behind this growth.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. AI Voice Generators Market Segmentation, By Offering

8. AI Voice Generators Market Segmentation, By Application

9. AI Voice Generators Market Segmentation, By End-use

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

