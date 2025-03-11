Virtual Influencer Market to Hit USD 154.6 Billion by 2032, Fueled by AI-Driven Personalization and 24/7 Engagement | Research Report By SNS Insider

Pune, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Influencer Market Size Analysis:

“The SNS Insider report indicates that the Virtual Influencer Market was valued at USD 6.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 154.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 41.29% from 2024 to 2032.”

This rapid growth is fueled by increasing investments in AI, deep learning, and CGI technologies, enabling hyper-realistic digital personalities to engage audiences across multiple industries.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Meta – Lil Miquela

Baidu – Xiaoyang

Samsung – SAM

Tencent – Tianyu

Adobe – Virtual YouTuber AI Tools

Superplastic – Janky & Guggimon

Brud – Bermuda

Aww Inc. – Imma

LG Electronics – Reah Keem

Shudu – The Diigitals

Zepeto (Naver Z) – Zepeto Avatars

Epic Games – Unreal MetaHumans

Soul Machines – Digital Humans AI

Camee – Virtual Influencer Platform

Synthesia – AI Video Avatars

Virtual Influencer Market Report Scope:

By Type: Human Avatars Dominate, Non-Human Avatars Register the Fastest Growth

Human Avatar segment dominated the market by these artificial Intelligence-driven personas that resemble real people closely, hence making them relatable to audiences. Companies use these human avatars to market their products, promote fashion, and for social media activities.

The Non-Human Avatar segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, as demand for AI characters that are more fictional and fantasy-based is on the rise. These influencers provide innovative storytelling avenues — a chance for brands to create standout identities. Non-human avatars being used in gaming, entertainment, and futuristic fashion to increase brand presence and deliver immersive experiences to digital consumers.

By Offering: Solutions Lead, Services to Experience the Fastest Growth

The Solutions segment dominated the market and accounted for significant revenue share in 2023, because companies are increasingly utilizing AI-driven platforms to build, animate, and manage virtual influencers. The deep learning-based character creation, facial animation, and real-time interaction that these software solutions bring make them vital for brands seeking to take audience engagement to the next level.

The Services segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period, due to digital marketing agencies and technology companies providing virtual influencer services-management, campaign execution, content strategy, and performance analysis. To ensure that brands are being optimally represented with virtual influencers and that their fans are being properly engaged, companies are relying on new service providers that specialize in the management of these virtual figures.

By End-Use: Fashion & Lifestyle Dominate, Food & Entertainment Grows Fastest

Fashion & Lifestyle dominated the market and accounted for significant revenue share in 2023, as luxury brands, clothing retailers & beauty companies work closely with virtual influencers to promote clothes, accessories & cosmetics in experiential digital campaigns. This segment is primarily driven by social media engagement and influencer-backed marketing.

The Food & Entertainment segment is also expected to see the fastest CAGR due to a growing number of AI robots as digital chefs and virtual food critics and entertainers. From restaurants and beverage companies to streaming platforms, advertisers are finding value in working with virtual influencers to engage younger, tech-savvy audiences offering interactive experiences.

Virtual Influencer Market Segmentation:

By Type

Non-human

Human Avatar

By Offering

Solutions

Services

By End-Use

Food & Entertainment

Sports & Fitness

Banking & Finance

Travel & Holiday

Fashion & Lifestyle

Others





Key Regional Development: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Grows Fastest

North America dominated the market and accounted for 41% of revenue share in 2023, mainly driven by the higher adoption of AI technologies, a large number of tech giants present here, and a well-established digital marketing sector coupled with high investments as well as the inclination towards adopting advanced technologies. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of immersive content and interactive experiences in the region is contributing to the growth of the overall market.

The Asia-Pacific region will grow at the fastest CAGR owing to the rising adoption of virtual influencers in China, Japan, and South Korea. AI creators rooting its periphery is rousing promotional campaigns within the region’s gaming and entertainment industries to provide a boost for marketing growth tracking.

