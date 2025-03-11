The Madness Returns: TuneIn Ramps Up Basketball Coverage for 2025 NCAA Division I Basketball Tournaments

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuneIn , the world’s leader in live audio, today announced complete audio coverage of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament through its partnership with Westwood One. Beginning March 18, fans can catch all 68 NCAA Division I men’s basketball teams make a run for a spot in the NCAA championship game on April 7 through TuneIn Premium.

Through TuneIn’s partnership with Westwood One, college basketball fans can experience all the excitement of March Madness with live game coverage available across TuneIn’s multiple platforms and connected devices. TuneIn will also have coverage of the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament starting with the Sweet 16 on March 28 through the NCAA national championship game on April 6.

“TuneIn Premium offers fans the most comprehensive NCAA Division I college basketball audio coverage with expert analysis for both men’s and women’s tournaments through our extensive network of partners,” said Kevin Straley, Chief Content Officer at TuneIn. “We’re also adding special programming on Big 12 Radio to bring fans unparalleled access to Conference tournament coverage for one of the deepest leagues in college basketball.”

Ahead of the 2025 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on March 11-15, TuneIn is adding new post-season programming on Big 12 Radio, its free 24/7 Conference-branded audio station in partnership with the Big 12 Conference. The special post-season line-up includes in-depth analysis and live pregame and courtside shows:

King & The Coach : Special two-part show hosted by ESPN College Basketball Analyst Fran Fraschilla and former Baylor Guard & ESPN Analyst King McClure dives into Big 12 tournament action, March Madness predictions and expert analysis. Part 1 streams on March 11 at 5 p.m. CT, replaying on March 12 at the same time, followed by Part 2 on March 18 at 5 p.m. CT, with a replay on March 19 at the same time.

: Special two-part show hosted by ESPN College Basketball Analyst Fran Fraschilla and former Baylor Guard & ESPN Analyst King McClure dives into Big 12 tournament action, March Madness predictions and expert analysis. Part 1 streams on March 11 at 5 p.m. CT, replaying on March 12 at the same time, followed by Part 2 on March 18 at 5 p.m. CT, with a replay on March 19 at the same time. Big 12 Today : TuneIn’s flagship Big 12 Radio morning show, hosted by Ari Temkin and James Westling, will stream live from the tournament at the T-Mobile Center on March 13 and 14 from 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. CT. The program will feature tournament analysis, player and coach interviews and expert insights.

: TuneIn’s flagship Big 12 Radio morning show, hosted by Ari Temkin and James Westling, will stream live from the tournament at the T-Mobile Center on March 13 and 14 from 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. CT. The program will feature tournament analysis, player and coach interviews and expert insights. Big 12 Championship Pre-Game Show: Before the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's Basketball Championship Game, TuneIn will stream a special two-hour live pre-game show courtside on March 15 beginning at 2:30 p.m. CT, bringing fans right where the action is with in-depth breakdowns, expert analysis and exclusive interviews.



All Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship game broadcasts are available as part of TuneIn Premium.

Big 12 Radio is available exclusively on TuneIn via the TuneIn app and browser, as well as 200+ connected devices. TuneIn is the world’s largest platform for live radio. It has over 75 million listeners across 122 countries to amplify audio entertainment around the world. TuneIn’s technology is integrated into more than 200 different vehicles and devices, so fans can listen on their phones, smart speakers or in their cars.

Listeners can upgrade to TuneIn Premium for $9.99 per month to livestream their favorite sports, audiobooks and commercial-free news. To learn more about TuneIn and its Premium subscription, visit TuneIn.com .

About TuneIn

TuneIn, the world’s leader in live audio, brings together live sports, news, music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get live NFL, NHL and college sports programming, exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg and commercial-free music channels to fit any mood. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com .

About The Big 12 Conference

The Big 12 enters its 29th year as one of the nation’s premier conferences in college athletics under the leadership of Commissioner Brett Yormark. Since joining the Conference in August 2022, Yormark has elevated the Big 12 to new heights, emphasizing marketing, brand building, and innovative strategies that have resonated across the college athletics landscape. Starting August 2, 2024, the Conference will be composed of 16 universities spanning 10 states and four time zones. The Big 12 members include Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah, and West Virginia. The Big 12 began play in 1996 and is home to 89 team NCAA national championships and 764 individual national champions. The Big 12 Conference office is located in Irving, Texas.