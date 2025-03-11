Worth Secures $25M Investment Led by TTV Capital, Driving Major Enterprise Growth, Expanding Workflow Automation Solutions

ORLANDO, Fla., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worth , the all-in-one, fintech platform for onboarding and underwriting workflow automation, celebrates its leading position in the industry with with a $25 million investment led by TTV Capital and the rapid adoption of its AI-powered solutions by leading enterprises. The investment will accelerate the company's expansion, further enhance its cutting-edge technology and scale its services to large enterprise clients needing robust onboarding and underwriting workflow automation solutions.

Enterprises are often held up by time-consuming underwriting and onboarding processes; coupled with outdated systems that struggle to flag risk accounts efficiently, businesses are searching for solutions to streamline operations. Worth’s innovative platform leverages a proprietary database of over 242 million small businesses and analyzes 1,100+ data points in real time to drive industry-high match rates and seamless pre-fill capabilities. This enables enterprises to make smarter, faster underwriting decisions with unparalleled accuracy. With instant verification, streamlined compliance, tailored workflows, centralized case management and automated data population, Worth is an essential tool for fintechs, banks, lenders and other financial institutions to enhance risk management, streamline onboarding, accelerate growth and stay competitive in today’s market.

“Our integration with Worth should reduce time spent on merchant onboarding while helping to mitigate KYB risk with the intelligent data provided through the platform,” said David Guthrie, CTO of REPAY, in a recent announcement. “By embedding the Worth advanced financial tools into our merchant underwriting and vendor onboarding processes, we can quickly and safely add businesses to the REPAY ecosystem.”

The new capital from TTV fuels the company’s next phase of growth. Worth is already serving some of the most significant financial institutions and lending firms in the industry, providing them with a sophisticated suite of tools that help optimize underwriting operations.

“In an increasingly complex financial landscape, our solutions give enterprises the ability to innovate, increase efficiency and stay ahead of their competition. This will only expand and get better with the support from TTV Capital and others,” said Sal Rehmetullah, CEO and co-founder of Worth.

In just the last three months of 2024, the young company has solidified its position as a leading innovator in the fintech space, adding more than a dozen key customers, including Wave Financial, Aurora Payments and REPAY, leading to the thesis of growth and acceleration of funding.

“As early stage investors, we’re betting on the founders just as much as the idea itself. We look for smart, capable leaders with a compelling vision and a high standard for excellence. Sal, Suneera and Devon have that in spades,” said Neil Kapur, Partner at TTV Capital. “After leading their previous company from inception to exit, Sal and Suneera have proven themselves as visionary, mission-driven founders. We are honored to support them as they scale Worth and build the future of AI-driven underwriting.”

In addition to capital led by TTV Capital, Worth has financial backing collectively from mission-driven investors and financial partners supporting its growth, including Silicon Valley Bank, Ingeborg, Florida Funders, Deep Work Capital and Florida Opportunity Fund. These partners drive innovation and market expansion, with Deep Work Capital and Florida Opportunity Fund fueling Florida’s startup ecosystem, Florida Funders backing high-growth tech companies and Ingeborg, founded by Olivia Walton, investing in women-led and mission-led businesses.

Worth’s growth is strengthened by a board of industry leaders in fintech, payments and venture capital, including Asif Ramji, former CPO of Worldpay, Melinda McBride, SVP at Equifax, Rob Weschler, founder and partner at Blue Star Innovation Partners and Sonali Sambhus, former SVP at Block Inc., who bring deep expertise in scaling financial technology and fostering strategic partnerships. Worth and its strategic relationship with Equifax has also been instrumental in enhancing Worth’s capabilities, and together, they will continue to provide solutions that help small businesses secure the capital and financial services they need.

"The financial industry is at a turning point, and we couldn’t be more excited to drive meaningful change," said Suneera Madhani, CEO and co-founder of Worth. "Financial institutions need smarter, faster solutions to stay competitive, and Worth is bridging the gap with workflow automation that eliminates inefficiencies and accelerates decision-making. With the backing of best-in-class fintech investors like TTV Capital, we’re scaling rapidly and cementing Worth as the go-to platform for underwriting and onboarding. This is just the beginning, and we’re eager to keep pushing the industry forward.”

About Worth

Founded in 2023 by industry veterans Sal Rehmetullah and Suneera Madhani, Worth is a leading fintech platform that automates onboarding and underwriting for Financial Institutions, Fintechs, Payment Providers, Supplier Financing and ISVs. Powered by the largest database of over 242 million small businesses, the all-in-one solution integrates workflow automation, Know Your Business (KYB), Know Your Customer (KYC), Identify Verification (IDV) bank verification, fraud detection, and credit underwriting leading to the highest match rates through their pre-fill and crosswalking technology. This enables enterprises to onboard customers quickly and confidently. With deep insights into small business data, Worth accelerates time-to-revenue while fostering a more equitable financial ecosystem where both enterprises and small businesses can thrive. For more information about Worth, visit www.worthai.com

About TTV Capital

Founded in 2000, TTV Capital is one of the longest-running venture capital firms investing exclusively in early-stage fintech companies. We create enduring value for our investors, founders, and team by supporting our portfolio companies at every stage of growth. Our distinct approach combines deep industry knowledge with connections, resources, and founder-friendly relationships. TTV's portfolio includes more than 100 market leaders and emerging pioneers across payments, banking, investing, and embedded finance. The firm has been named to Inc.'s Founder-Friendly Investors list, the top ten of the Founder's Choice VC list, and Institutional Investor's Fintech Finance 40.

TTV Capital is headquartered in Atlanta and has a presence in the Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ttvcapital.com .