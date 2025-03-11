Integrated Power Services (IPS) to Present State-of-the Art Power Management Solutions at Data Center World

Greenville, SC, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Power Services (IPS), a leading provider of electrical, mechanical, and power management systems, will present state-of-the-art power management solutions at the Data Center World Conference, April 14-17, 2025, in Washington, D.C. at booth 613.

“IPS is redefining response in this mission-critical space by delivering swift, reliable field service solutions when every second counts,” said Danny Granillo, Director of Data Centers Strategic Alliance at IPS. “With rapid equipment deployment and custom-engineered solutions, IPS stands ready to support essential infrastructure with the agility and precision that today’s industries demand.”

From switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, variable frequency drives, uninterrupted power supply systems, and battery refreshers, to NETA-certified services, and custom equipment and solutions, IPS has everything needed to keep data centers fully operational 24/7/365. “We have over 1 million sq. ft. of warehousing strategically located across North America for customers’ critical assets and our large, robust inventory, which includes both new and vintage equipment,” explained Granillo.

Operating from more than 90 locations across the U.S. and Canada, IPS leverages deep industry expertise with the largest and most advanced team of engineers and strategic vendor partnerships. “IPS ensures that customers maintain uptime and operational resilience,” said Granillo. “With a commitment to delivering unmatched speed and a superior customer experience, we can meet even the most stringent deadlines.”

Whether it’s electromechanical or power management solutions, IPS serves as a trusted advisor, delivering peak performance and reliability for their customers. “With immediate access to equipment, service, and solutions, we provide unparalleled responsiveness to the most demanding operational challenges,” said Granillo.



Data Center World is a four-day global conference, designed to help data center and IT infrastructure professionals with their most challenging issues. Data Center World 2025 will be held April 14-17, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

About Integrated Power Services (IPS)

Integrated Power Services (IPS) is a leading provider of service, engineering, and remanufacturing for electrical, mechanical, and power management systems. With a focus on industry-specific expertise and a comprehensive range of capabilities, IPS supports critical infrastructure across a wide range of customers. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, IPS operates the largest network in the industry, with service and distribution centers, field offices, and strategically located warehouses across North America, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean. Each IPS location is equipped to respond, rethink, and resolve complex challenges, offering access to an extensive global talent pool and resources for seamless, single-source solutions. To learn more, visit www.ips.us.

PHOTOS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

Attachments