Los Angeles Commercial Real Estate Leader Karl Markarian Joins eXp Commercial

BELLINGHAM, Wash., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Commercial, a nationwide virtual commercial real estate brokerage and subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced that Karl Markarian, a highly respected commercial advisor with over 30 years of experience and $200 million in sales volume over the past five years, has joined the company.

Markarian, based in Los Angeles, brings a wealth of expertise in multifamily, office, retail, and development properties, along with a talented team of five commercial advisors and one staff member.

Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Commercial, expressed enthusiasm for Markarian’s decision to join the company. "Karl is excited to build something monumental with us, and his vision aligns perfectly with the innovative, collaborative culture we’re known for. Together, we’re setting a goal to grow his team to $1 billion in volume, and I’m confident that we’re going to make it happen."

Markarian has built a strong reputation in the Los Angeles commercial real estate market, specializing in investment sales across multiple asset classes. Over the past five years, he has successfully closed over $200 million in commercial asset sales, working with investors, institutions, and developers.

Before joining eXp Commercial, Markarian held leadership positions at several prestigious brokerages, including JohnHart Real Estate from December 2020 to January 2025, The Agency from July 2020 to December 2020, and Douglas Elliman from January 2017 to July 2020. In 2024 alone, he produced $20 million in transaction volume and was recognized among the Top 1% Nationwide by RealTrends for consecutive years.

"eXp offers the tools, resources, and culture needed to grow in ways that traditional brokerages cannot match," Markarian said. "I am excited about the future of our growth at eXp Commercial and the vision of the leadership at the company."

For more information about eXp Commercial, contact info@expcommercial.com.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Commercial, a nationwide cloud-based commercial real estate brokerage. As a publicly traded company, it offers commercial advisors the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for meeting production goals and driving company growth. With advanced technology and a global network, eXp Commercial helps advisors grow their businesses, increase profitability, and serve clients across commercial sectors like office, industrial, retail, multifamily, land, specialty properties and more. Learn more at https://www.expcommercial.com/ and https://expworldholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on eXp World Holdings, Inc.’s (the “Company”) management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future transaction volume and the Company’s ability to support its advisors in expanding their businesses. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in the commercial real estate market, macroeconomic conditions, fluctuations in transaction volume, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

