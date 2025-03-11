Robinson Helicopter Company Shows Upgraded Versions of the R66 NxG, at Verticon 2025 in Dallas

All Instruments Now Under Glass

DALLAS and TORRANCE, Calif., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinson Helicopter Company (RHC), the world's leading manufacturer of civil helicopters, shared two design-forward R66 helicopters as part of the refreshed R66 NxGTM at Verticon in Dallas. The ‘next generation’ aircraft mark a significant milestone, coinciding with the 15th anniversary of the original R66, which began production in 2010. Refreshed inside and out, the R66 NxG offers new technology and standard safety equipment, including an impact resistant windshield and a 2-axis autopilot standard. The R66 NxG also includes updated materials, and new paint schemes while remaining mission-capable, making the R66 more premium and accessible.

To simplify the ordering process, Robinson Helicopter is now offering the next generation R66 NxG in three trim levels. The base trim is the Southwood for buyers who need a capable workhorse without all the upgrades. The mid-grade trim, Palo Verde, includes optional upgraded avionics, additional premium leather interior colors and options and an all-new exterior paint design. A Limited-Edition aircraft called the Riviera also joins the lineup of the NxG family.

"Every Robinson Helicopter is designed and assembled in Torrance, California, by our dedicated team of over 1,200 employees," said David Smith, president and CEO of Robinson Helicopter Company. "To honor our hometown, we've named each new trim package after nearby neighborhoods, the Southwood; the Palo Verde; and the Riviera. This unique touch allows our employees and neighbors to share a piece of Torrance with every new R66 NxG."



THE LINE UP:

SOUTHWOOD:

The base-level NxG trim is Southwood. Southwood comes standard with Garmin G500H 700P/700P TXi avionics and a 2-axis Garmin autopilot, two interior color choices of Stone or Graphite, an impact- resistant windshield, new LED landing lights, and the safety and reliability, Robinson customers have come to rely upon, at an accessible entry price.

PALO VERDE:

The Palo Verde is equipped with Garmin G500H 700P/700P TXi or an optional 1060/700P TXi flight display, as well as Garmin GTN 750Xi GPS, Synthetic Vision, Navigation and Communications, GDL 60 Datalink and 2-axis Garmin autopilot. Sun visors and ambient overhead lighting are standard on this trim while footwell lighting is available as an option. Design features include a Sand leather interior option and a new exterior paint scheme in a variety of standard and metallic paints.

RIVIERA LIMITED EDITION:

Only available for order in the next 12 months with a limited amount to be built, the Riviera offers advanced Garmin avionics and a 3-axis autopilot. This unique aircraft also includes an exclusive Midnight + Umber interior. The headliner is made of Alcantara fabric, while the seats are offered in midnight leather, accented with laser-etched suede inserts. In a departure from previous Robinson Helicopter models, the Riviera includes a light wood flooring that is both contemporary and functional. The aircraft’s exterior features a bold color-block pattern in three all-new paint colors. The very first R66 Riviera Edition is Serial Number 1500 and will be on display at Verticon.













Premium Interior, Standard Equipment:

All new materials are available on the R66 NxG. This upgraded interior moves to a more upscale appearance in three new colors, including a standard Stone on the Southwood trim and a choice of lighter Sand or darker Graphite for the mid Palo Verde trim.

Redesigned Trim Structures and Paint Schemes: Available with three new trim options for increased personalization.

Available with three new trim options for increased personalization. All-Glass Cockpit: Replaces traditional round gauges with advanced digital displays for increased situation awareness and reduced pilot workload. Engine and system instruments are provided on the Garmin TXi display, offering additional awareness of operating limits using color. Provides auto-relight, power check recording, and engine data logging.

Replaces traditional round gauges with advanced digital displays for increased situation awareness and reduced pilot workload. Engine and system instruments are provided on the Garmin TXi display, offering additional awareness of operating limits using color. Provides auto-relight, power check recording, and engine data logging. Autopilot : Industry-first light helicopter with a standard 2-axis Garmin Autopilot and enhanced safety features like limit cueing, single button level mode, hover assist, overspeed and under speed protection and an optional third axis.

: Industry-first light helicopter with a standard 2-axis Garmin Autopilot and enhanced safety features like limit cueing, single button level mode, hover assist, overspeed and under speed protection and an optional third axis. Polycarbonate Impact-Resistant Windshield: This windshield provides greater protection against bird strikes, drone strikes and other airborne debris.

This windshield provides greater protection against bird strikes, drone strikes and other airborne debris. Air Conditioning: Air conditioning is standard across all NxG trims.

Air conditioning is standard across all NxG trims. New Interior: Features premium upholstery, incorporating high-quality finishes for an elevated passenger experience.

Features premium upholstery, incorporating high-quality finishes for an elevated passenger experience. New LED Landing Lights: Longer life and improved brightness for enhanced visibility during nighttime operations. NxG landing lights also include a pulse mode for further bird strike avoidance.



ENHANCED EXTERIOR DESIGN, PAINT COLORS AND PAINT SCHEMES:

The R66 NxG introduces an updated paint palette, featuring a selection of new shades while removing Medium Gold, Metallic Orange, and Dark Blue from the paint lineup. This evolution in color options allows customers to choose a more modern array of colors and accents. Joining the metallic paints are Monarch Orange Metallic, Pacific Blue Metallic, and Sky Blue Metallic. In a departure from the previous Orange, the standard color chart now features a richer shade of Orange, called California Poppy.

The Riviera is the premium trim option providing elevated style and functionality. It showcases quality craftsmanship with an exclusive interior design, featuring suede seat inserts sourced from Alcantara and easy-to clean, fabricated wood flooring for a more upscale appearance. All seats are 100 percent leather sourced from Muirhead. Riviera’s exclusive paint scheme features a color-block pattern of Monarch Orange Metallic, Pacific Blue Metallic, and Sky Blue Metallic.

“Robinson Helicopter recognizes the diverse needs of its customers. While many rely on our helicopters for demanding missions like animal management, agricultural work, and public safety, we also serve many customers who appreciate elevated design,” Smith explains. “This latest advancement sets a new standard for our company and the industry. We are committed to providing all our customers – whether they prioritize rugged performance for demanding work, or unparalleled comfort for personal use – with both performance and safety.”

For R66 NxG pricing, please visit www.robinsonheli.com.

About Robinson Helicopter Company

For more than 50 years, Robinson Helicopter Company has been at the forefront of the helicopter industry by delivering safety-enhancing technologies, including OEM-designed crash-resistant fuel cells, 4K cockpit video cameras, autopilot systems, impact-resistant windshields, and NVG-compatible cockpits. Robinson is committed to developing, manufacturing, and supporting the most reliable and efficient manned and unmanned helicopters in the industry. For additional information, visit www.robinsonheli.com .

