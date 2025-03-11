74% of CEOs Admit They Could Lose Their Job Within 2 Years if They Don’t Deliver Measurable AI Business Gains, Reveals Dataiku’s “Global AI Confessions Report: CEO Edition”

70% of CEOs Believe a Failed AI Strategy or AI-Induced Crisis Will Result in a Fellow CEO Being Ousted by the End of 2025

A staggering 74% of CEOs internationally admit they are at risk of losing their job within two years if they fail to deliver measurable AI-driven business gains, according to the newly released “Global AI Confessions Report: CEO Edition” by Dataiku, the Universal AI Platform. The study, conducted by The Harris Poll for Dataiku, surveyed over 500 CEOs in the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The report exposes the candid admissions and revelations of global chief executives as they face a new reality: AI strategy has become the defining factor in corporate survival.

The findings underscore an unprecedented shift in executive accountability, as 70% of CEOs predict that by the end of the year, at least one of their peers will be ousted due to a failed AI strategy or AI-induced crisis. Meanwhile, more than half of CEOs (54%) admit that a competitor has already deployed a superior AI strategy, highlighting the urgency for organizations to move beyond AI ambition into tangible execution.

AI vs. BoD and Executive Leadership: A Growing Power Struggle?

The report also signals a radical redefinition of corporate leadership, as AI increasingly challenges the role of decision-making. Key findings include:

94% of CEOs admit that an AI agent could provide equal or better counsel on business decisions than a human board member.

89% of CEOs believe AI can develop an equal or better strategic plan than one or more of their executive leaders, a cohort defined as VP to C-suite.

As AI’s influence expands, it’s not just reshaping strategy — it’s challenging the very foundation of corporate leadership, forcing CEOs to reconsider who, or what, will make the most critical decisions in the future.

The “AI Commodity Trap” and AI Washing: CEO Blind Spots

Despite their growing reliance on AI, many CEOs remain dangerously unaware of the pitfalls of poorly executed AI strategies.

87% of CEOs fall into the “AI commodity trap,” expressing confidence that off-the-shelf AI agents can be just as effective as custom-built solutions for highly nuanced vertical or domain-specific business applications.

35% of AI initiatives are suspected to be "AI washing" — designed more for optics than real business impact.

94% of CEOs suspect employees are using GenAI tools — such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Midjourney — without company approval (known as “shadow AI”), exposing a massive governance failure within organizations.

AI Governance and Regulatory Uncertainty: Delays and Cancellations on the Rise

While AI adoption accelerates, poor governance and regulatory uncertainty are creating significant roadblocks:

Eight-in-ten CEOs expressed concern that AI deployments could inadvertently harm their employees (80%) or their customers (83%), underscoring a lack of confidence in execution and control.

(80%) or (83%), underscoring a lack of confidence in execution and control. One-in-three (37%) CEOs admit their AI projects have been delayed due to regulatory uncertainty.

32% of CEOs admit their AI projects have been canceled or abandoned due to regulatory uncertainty.

“For CEOs today, every AI decision feels like a high-stakes gamble that can drive competitive dominance or lead to costly consequences,” explained Florian Douetteau, co-founder and CEO of Dataiku. “The only way to turn AI into an enduring advantage is to assert greater control and governance — future-proofing not just the companies these CEOs run, but their own roles as leaders in an increasingly AI-powered economy.”

AI: The Defining Factor for CEO and Company Survival

With 78% of CEOs prioritizing AI strategy as a core business goal for 2025 and 83% acknowledging AI’s impact on investor confidence, the message is clear — CEOs must turn AI intent into measurable impact, or risk becoming a cautionary tale in the next inevitable wave of executive turnover.

Harris Poll Survey Methodology

The research for the “Global AI Confessions Report: CEO Edition” was conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of Dataiku from January 25 – February 7, 2025. The survey was conducted among CEOs in the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Germany. A total of 504 online interviews were conducted (U.S. = 201, U.K. = 100, Germany = 100, France = 103). All CEOs in the study work for large companies with an annual revenue of more than $500M (Or £250M / €250M) and a company size of more than 500 employees.

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the Universal AI Platform, giving organizations control over their AI talent, processes, and technologies to unleash the creation of analytics, models, and agents. Aggressively agnostic, it integrates with all clouds, data platforms, AI services, and legacy systems to ensure full technology optionality — empowering customers to future-proof their AI initiatives. With governance by design and no-, low-, and full-code capabilities, Dataiku enables the world’s largest companies to confidently build and manage differentiated AI that drives measurable business value.

