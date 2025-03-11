AVOCADO GREEN MATTRESS SELECTED AS A GOOD HOUSEKEEPING 2025 BEDDING AWARD WINNER

Los Angeles, CA, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocado Green Mattress, a leader in organic and sustainable sleep products, announced today that the Avocado Green Mattress, Avocado Waterproof Mattress Pad Protector and Avocado Eco Organic Mattress Topper were named as winners in Good Housekeeping’s 2025 Bedding Awards. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/bedding2025.

The Avocado Green Mattress is America’s best-rated and most beloved organic mattress, offering unrivaled comfort, support, and sustainability. This award-winning mattress is crafted with the finest natural materials, including GOLS-certified organic latex, GOTS-certified organic wool and cotton, and up to 1,379 individually wrapped support coils arranged in 7 ergonomic zones. The new Box-Top Plush model adds soft, FSC-certified Pure Talalay latex for even more pressure relief and luxury. Naturally cool and breathable, this mattress is free from polyurethane foams and fire retardants for healthy sleep and is hand-tufted and assembled in Los Angeles.

The certified organic Waterproof Mattress Protector is soft, lightweight, and breathable. Crafted with two layers of GOTS-certified organic cotton over a thin, quiet, waterproof film derived from cornstarch that does not crinkle, it's hypoallergenic, rigorously tested for PFAS chemicals, and meets MADE SAFE® non-toxic standards.

The affordable Eco Organic Mattress Topper is available in 2-inch and 3-inch heights. Choose between a Medium comfort, using GOLS-certified organic Dunlop latex, or a Plush, using premium FSC® certified Pure Talalay latex. Both latex mattress toppers use a GOTS-certified organic cotton cover with a hidden underside zipper. No polyurethane foams are used. This best-selling latex mattress topper is vegan-certified and made without wool, and is OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 and MADE SAFE® certified for health and safety.

About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado's dream is to be one of the world’s most sustainable brands — the pinnacle of GOTS-certified organic mattresses, luxury bedding, and quality wood furniture. Avocado is radically honest about our sourcing, manufacturing, and materials, adheres to the most rigorous organic and non-toxic standards, and is a fearless advocate for social responsibility and environmental stewardship. We are a "Best for the World" Certified B Corporation, Fair Trade® Certified, Climate Neutral Certified, a two-time winner of the Good Housekeeping® Sustainable Innovation Awards, and the Pinnacle Award Winner from 1% for the Planet®. Fast Company® lists Avocado as a “Brand that Matters.”