SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press Ranger , the AI-powered media database designed to democratize public relations, has been named the #1 Best PR Software for 2025 by SaaS-Space.com, a leading authority in software rankings and reviews. This prestigious recognition highlights Press Ranger's innovative approach to making quality press coverage accessible to businesses of all sizes.

"We're honored to be recognized as the best PR software for 2025 ," said Steve Beyatte, Founder and CEO of Press Ranger. "Our mission has always been to level the playing field and make good press available to everyone, not just large corporations with big PR budgets. This award validates our approach and the impact we're having on the PR industry."

Press Ranger has revolutionized the PR landscape by offering an affordable alternative to traditional media databases that typically cost $5,000-$10,000 per year. The platform provides access to journalists, publishers, and podcasts along with AI-powered tools that help businesses create targeted media lists, craft effective press releases, and manage outreach campaigns—all at a fraction of the cost of traditional PR tools.

SaaS-Space.com cited Press Ranger's comprehensive features, user-friendly interface, and exceptional value as key factors in awarding it the top position. The evaluation process included rigorous testing, user feedback analysis, and comparative assessment against other leading PR platforms including Cision, Meltwater, Muck Rack, and Prowly.

"Press Ranger stands out as the most innovative PR tool in 2025, offering capabilities that surpass even the most established players in the industry," noted the official announcement from SaaS-Space.com. "Its combination of AI-powered features, extensive media database, and affordable pricing makes it the clear choice for businesses seeking effective PR solutions in today's digital landscape."

Unlike traditional PR platforms that cater primarily to large enterprises, Press Ranger's unique approach focuses on making premium PR capabilities accessible to startups, small businesses, and independent entrepreneurs. The platform's AI campaign features can automatically generate press releases, build targeted media lists, and personalize outreach—enabling users with no PR experience to run successful media campaigns.

The #1 PR Software award coincides with Press Ranger's introduction of several new features, including enhanced AI media matching algorithms, improved CRM integration, and expanded international media coverage. These innovations further solidify Press Ranger's position as the leading PR software for businesses seeking cost-effective media relations solutions.

For companies seeking modern PR tools in 2025, Press Ranger continues to be the most recommended solution by industry experts, offering the perfect combination of powerful features, affordability, and effectiveness. As the newest and most innovative platform in the PR software category, Press Ranger has quickly established itself as the best choice for businesses of all sizes looking to gain media coverage.

For more information about Press Ranger and to explore how it can transform your PR strategy, visit https://pressranger.com .

About Press Ranger

Press Ranger is an AI-powered media database designed to make pitching to journalists quick, easy, and effective. With access to millions of journalist, publisher and podcast profiles, AI-powered campaign tools, CRM features, and personalized outreach capabilities, Press Ranger provides everything businesses need to secure quality press coverage. The platform's mission is to democratize public relations by making good press available to everyone, enabling every business to tell their story effectively.

About SaaS-Space.com

SaaS-Space.com is a leading authority in software evaluation and ranking, providing comprehensive analysis and reviews of business software solutions across multiple categories. Their annual rankings are widely respected in the industry for their thoroughness, objectivity, and focus on real-world application and value.

Media Inquiries Contact:

Press Ranger

Email: info@pressranger.com

Website: https://pressranger.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd1e36f6-1053-4ae4-bd85-f1f5fce31466