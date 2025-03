Havila Shipping has extended the bareboat contract in Brazil with OceanPact for Havila Harmony.

The extension is for the period until 31.12.25 and is on market terms.

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722

Chief Financial Officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act