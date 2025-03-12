Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 14 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
12 March 2025
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 5 – 11 March 2025:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|32,800
|90,949,022
|5 March 2025
|500
|2,961.92
|1,480,960
|6 March 2025
|750
|3,189.44
|2,392,080
|7 March 2025
|500
|3,136.99
|1,568,495
|10 March 2025
|800
|3,103.04
|2,482,432
|11 March 2025
|800
|3,114.94
|2,491,952
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|36,150
|101,364,941
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 553,363 B shares corresponding to 2.56 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 5 – 11 March 2025 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
