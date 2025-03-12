Webus International Limited CEO Nan Zheng Shares Post-IPO Progress and Strategies

Hangzhou, CHINA, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webus International Limited (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WETO), a leading provider of AI-driven mobility solutions specializing in premium, customizable chauffeur services worldwide, provided a letter to shareholders from Chief Executive Officer Nan Zheng.

Dear Valued Shareholders,

In 2025 third fiscal quarter, we successfully completed our initial public offering (the “IPO”) on the Nasdaq Capital Market. We would like to take this opportunity to share our progress and strategic vision and provide more context of what represent our future.

Webus International Limited delivers mobility solutions that are efficient and cost-effective. Our platform integrates real-time AI-enhanced support with 24/7 itinerary management through our Wetour brand. Our "Mobility-as-a-Service" model addresses transportation inefficiencies through digital platforms.

We provide premium chauffeur services globally with a fleet of vehicles and professional drivers. Wetour offers customized travel services, including airport transfers, intercity transportation, guided tours, and chartered services for both business and leisure travelers.

Our offerings range from more economical options to premium services, catering to individuals and corporate clients for various needs—from daily commuting to extended travel and customized vacation packages.

Looking Ahead

We are executing on several key strategic initiatives to drive growth and enhance shareholder value:

First, we are continuing to integrate our platform into a comprehensive ecosystem. This involves building vertical integration within our platform for information and capital flow, fostering external horizontal integration with our corporate customers, and creating end-to-end integration across the complete product life cycle value chain.

Second, we are doubling down on Big Data and AI innovation. With our newly acquired capital from the IPO, we will accelerate investments in research and development, attracting top talent to enhance our technological capabilities and user experience.

Third, we are aggressively expanding our global footprint. Our flagship Wetour brand, initially launched in North America in March 2022, has laid a robust foundation for growth. Building on that success, we are extending our reach into strategic markets including Japan, Europe, and the Middle East. This multi-regional expansion is not only aimed at serving the increasing number of Chinese outbound tourists but also at catering to the unique travel needs of overseas Chinese communities seeking customized, high-quality travel experiences.

Fourth, we are bolstering our content innovation capabilities to engage a younger audience. As a dynamic, youthful brand, we are making significant investments in new media advertising and promotional campaigns. We will deploy a range of content formats—including high-quality images, engaging short videos, and interactive live broadcasts—to showcase our most relevant, customized travel solutions. In addition, we are integrating advanced content production tools and incentive-driven reward mechanisms to stimulate user-generated content, thereby boosting platform engagement and conversion rates. This comprehensive strategy is designed to enhance our brand influence, particularly among younger consumers, and position us at the forefront of the evolving digital travel landscape.

Finally, we are selectively pursuing strategic alliances, acquisitions, and investments that complement our existing operations, with particular interest in acquiring customized travel service brands that enhance our offerings.

Our Competitive Advantages

Our success is built upon several distinctive strengths:

Our high degree of digitalization enables seamless coordination across departments through our self-developed business and user management platform. The data we collect allows us to understand user preferences better, develop user-friendly products, and identify targeted marketing opportunities.

We have built abundant and integrated resources since our 2019 launch, establishing strategic relationships with key suppliers. Our digital presence spans multiple platforms—from our own mobile apps and websites to partnerships with China's largest online travel agencies. With access to more than 11,000 dispatchable vehicles in mainland China and approximately 10,000 drivers providing services outside China, we are uniquely positioned to serve Chinese-speaking customers worldwide.

Our unwavering focus on user-centered services has earned us customer trust through our smooth, efficient, and transparent booking experience. We provide 24/7 multilingual support and comprehensive after-sale services, including pre-trip alerts, major accident compensation, and emergency assistance.

We offer diverse and highly customizable travel solutions tailored to different service scenarios, working closely with our network of drivers to design products that meet individual customer needs. Our proprietary pricing model optimizes based on historical data, usage patterns, and local conditions.

Finally, our experienced management team brings international vision and specialized expertise to the mobility service market. Our technical team, comprised of veterans from internet technology companies, travel agencies, and online travel platforms, provides deep industry understanding and valuable resources for customers and suppliers.

Closing Thoughts

As we embark on this new chapter as a publicly traded company, I am confident that our strategic focus, technological innovation, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction will continue to drive our growth and strengthen our market position. The capital raised through our IPO will enable us to accelerate our expansion plans and enhance our technological capabilities, further solidifying our position as a leading provider of AI-driven mobility solutions globally.

We remain dedicated to our mission of making mobility easier and smarter through our global platform powered by big data and advanced algorithms. With our new shareholders' support and our talented team's dedication, we are well-positioned to capitalize on the tremendous opportunities ahead.

Thank you for your trust and investment in Webus International Limited. We look forward to delivering long-term value for our shareholders while transforming how people move around the world.

Sincerely,

Nan Zheng

Chief Executive Officer

Webus International Limited

