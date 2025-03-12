Occupational Health Market to Hit USD 7.45 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Workplace Safety Regulations and Employee Well-being Initiatives – SNS Insider

Pune, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occupational Health Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider, The Occupational Health Market was valued at USD 4.98 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 7.45 Billion by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.62% from 2024 to 2032.”

The increasing prevalence of occupational diseases and injuries significantly propels market demand. The International Labour Organization (ILO) states that every year, there are 2.78 million deaths, and 374 million non-fatal injuries, due to occupational accidents and work-related diseases worldwide. This has resulted in growing demand for occupational health services, including health screenings, vaccinations and mental health support. Furthermore, stringent government regulations, like the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) standards in the U.S. and the European Union’s Framework Directive on Safety and Health at Work, are forcing employers to ensure safe working environments, which in turn increases demand for the market. Market growth is also driven by technological advancements in occupational health services including incorporation of digital health platforms and embedding of wearable devices. These advances allow for real-time tracking of worker health, proactive identification of hazards, and streamlined administration of workplace safety initiatives.





Segmentation Analysis

By Service Type

In 2023, the Healthcare Services segment accounted for the largest share of the occupational health market, at 35% of total revenue. This encompasses preventative care/health risk assessments/vaccinations and treatment for work-related injuries and illnesses. An increase in the importance of preventive healthcare to decrease absenteeism and increase productivity has been contributing to the growth of demand for these services. Wellness programs, ergonomic assessments and mental health services are becoming more common among employers looking to improve employee wellbeing. Moreover, adopting telemedicine and digital health solutions helps employers offer affordable and convenient healthcare options for employees.

By Site Location

In 2023 the On-Site segment accounted for the largest market share of 45%, due to the growing trend of creating on-site health clinics and wellness centers provided by large enterprises. Employees prefer on-site occupational health services that provide convenience and easy access to medical attention, which helps in preventing delays to service and increasing productivity. Among them are first aid, emergency response, health screenings, and chronic disease management. The increasing popularity of workplace wellness programs, especially for companies in industries with high physical risks like manufacturing, construction, and oil and gas, are also driving the growth in this segment.

By End-User

In 2023, Large Enterprise led the occupational health market due to the increased adoption of occupational health services by large companies. In fact, in the corporate world, large enterprises have well-staffed occupational health departments that invest in employee wellness programs to meet regulatory obligations while lowering healthcare costs. They are also more likely to adopt innovative health monitoring technologies and holistic wellness programs, such as mental health assistance and ergonomic evaluations. Additionally, the rising emphasis on corporate social responsibility (CSR) and employee retention is also contributing to the growth of this segment, thus is anticipated to boost the demand for occupational health services.

Occupational Health Market Segmentation

By Service Type

Healthcare services

Drug & Alcohol Testing Services

Physical Examination Services

Disease Screening Services

Health Risk Assessment Services

Others

By Site Location

On-site

Off-site

Telehealth Services

By End User

Small size enterprises

Mid-size enterprise

Large enterprises

Regional Insights

North America dominated the occupational health market in 2023, with a 38% share of the global revenue share. The region’s dominance is attributed to stringent workplace safety regulations, high healthcare expenditure, and the presence of major market players. There are stringent standards introduced by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to ensure workplace safety, which helps in driving the adoption of these various occupational health services. Besides, the increasing attention to mental health and well-being in the workplace is propelling the growth of the market. According to recent statistics by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), workplace injuries and illnesses are down 1.8% in the U.S. as of 2023, demonstrating the effectiveness of occupational health programs.

The occupational health market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, due to rapid industrialization and increasing awareness regarding workplace safety along with the implementation of government policies and regulations to improve occupational health standards. China, India, and Japan are among other countries pouring money into occupational health services to combat work-related diseases and injuries. The Indian government’s National Policy on Safety, Health, and Environment at Workplace (NPSHEW) is aimed at improving occupational health standards, whereas, the Occupational Disease Prevention and Control Plan of China is intended to work towards workplace safety improvement. This should boost the market growth in the region.

Recent Developments

In 2023, Quest Diagnostics launched a new occupational health platform that integrates digital health tools to provide real-time health monitoring and analytics for employers.

In January 2024, Concentra expanded its occupational health services by introducing a mobile health unit designed to provide on-site health screenings and vaccinations for remote work sites.





