Blaqclouds Announces 2 Block Sponsorship for Bitcoin 2025 in Las Vegas

ROBESONIA, Pa., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a leading innovator in blockchain-based payments and decentralized finance solutions, proudly announces its role as a 2 Block Sponsor for Bitcoin 2025, the premier global Bitcoin conference set to take place in Las Vegas.





Bitcoin 2025 is expected to be one of the most influential gatherings of industry leaders, developers, and blockchain enthusiasts, providing a platform for discussions on the future of Bitcoin, decentralized finance, and the next wave of innovation in the space. As a 2 Block Sponsor, Blaqclouds reaffirms its commitment to fostering a decentralized ecosystem that empowers businesses and consumers alike.

“Blaqclouds has always been at the forefront of blockchain innovation, and supporting Bitcoin 2025 aligns perfectly with our vision of driving mainstream adoption,” said Shannon Hill, President at Blaqclouds. “This sponsorship represents our dedication to expanding the possibilities of decentralized transactions and strengthening our partnerships across the Bitcoin ecosystem.”

Nicholas Stover, Chief Marketing Officer at Blaqclouds, added, “Bitcoin 2025 is the ideal event to showcase how Blaqclouds is revolutionizing the way digital assets are utilized in real-world applications. Our sponsorship underscores our commitment to providing scalable, secure, and seamless payment solutions that bridge the gap between crypto and commerce.”

At Bitcoin 2025, Blaqclouds will showcase its latest advancements in blockchain payments, including ZEUSxPay.io, a next-generation crypto payment plugin enabling businesses to seamlessly accept digital assets with built-in security, transparency, and instant settlement. Additionally, Blaqclouds will present ZEUSx.io, its cutting-edge decentralized exchange, ShopwithCrypto.io, a marketplace connecting crypto users with thousands of merchants, and TheAlley.io, an innovative Web3 social engagement platform.

Attendees can visit the Blaqclouds exhibit to experience live demonstrations of these groundbreaking technologies and connect with the team behind the innovation driving the future of digital payments.

To learn more about Bitcoin 2025 visit https://b.tc/conference/2025 and to learn more about the Bitcoin 2025 sponsors, visit https://b.tc/conference/2025/sponsor#our-sponsors

For more information about Blaqclouds, Inc. and its growing blockchain ecosystem, visit https://www.blaqclouds.io.

About Blaqclouds, Inc.

Blaqclouds, Inc. is at the forefront of blockchain innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions that integrate security, scalability, and user-centric design. From pioneering fintech platforms to advancing blockchain applications, Blaqclouds is committed to creating value and transforming industries worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Blaqclouds, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

