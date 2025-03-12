Psoriasis Treatment Market Size to Hit USD 54.40 Billion by 2032 Driven by Advances in Biologic and Innovative Therapies – SNS Insider

Pune, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psoriasis Treatment Market Overview:

According to SNS Insider, The Psoriasis Treatment Market was worth USD 22.38 billion in 2023, is projected to grow to USD 54.40 billion by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% from 2024 to 2032. The massive growth is largely due to the increasing prevalence of psoriasis globally and huge improvements in biologic treatments with improved efficacy and safety profiles.

Psoriasis, a long-term autoimmune skin disease, impacts millions of people worldwide, causing physical distress and affecting the quality of life. Growing awareness of psoriasis as a significant health issue has driven research and development efforts, leading to new treatment alternatives. Biologic drugs, focusing on specific elements of the immune system, have transformed the treatment of psoriasis, offering patients more effective and specific therapies.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

AbbVie Inc. – Humira, Skyrizi

Amgen Inc. – Enbrel, Otezla

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. – Stelara, Tremfya

Novartis AG – Cosentyx

Eli Lilly and Company – Taltz, Olumiant

AstraZeneca – Saphnelo (under research for psoriasis applications)

Celgene Corporation (acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb) – Otezla

UCB S.A. – Bimzelx

Merck

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH – Spesolimab (under development for psoriasis)

Psoriasis Treatment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 22.38 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 54.40 billion CAGR CAGR of 10.4% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Drug Class

In 2023, the most significant drug class available in the market for psoriasis treatment was the Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) inhibitors, which had a strong market share. The reason behind the success of TNF inhibitors is their proven capability to suppress inflammation and treat symptoms of psoriasis. Interleukin (IL) inhibitors are, however, anticipated to develop at the highest growth rate in the forecast period. IL inhibitors possess a well-defined mode of action, yielding better patient outcomes and less adverse effects, making them an appealing option for psoriasis treatment.

By Route of Administration

The parenteral route dominated the psoriasis treatment market in 2023, reflecting the widespread usage of injectable biologic drugs. Parenteral is often the preferred mode of treatment by both patients and healthcare professionals due to its rapid action and long-lasting efficacy. The topical segment, however, is anticipated to grow at the quickest rate during the forecast period. Topical treatments, including ointments and creams, are used due to their ease of application and minimal systemic absorption, making them best suited for mild to moderate psoriasis.

By Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacies were the market leaders in 2023, emphasizing their role in providing specialized psoriasis medicines and end-to-end patient services. The convenience of hospital setups and the availability of a wide range of drugs further contribute to their dominance. In comparison, retail pharmacies are expected to hold the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Their convenience and ease of access, coupled with the increased availability of over-the-counter topical treatments, drive their growing significance in the psoriasis treatment market.

Psoriasis Treatment Market Segmentation

By Drugs Class

Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitors

Interleukin Inhibitors

Vitamin D Analogues

Corticosteriods

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Topical

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the global market for the treatment of psoriasis in 2023 with 36.4% share. This can be attributed to the prevalence of psoriasis, highly developed healthcare systems, and the presence of key industry players within the region. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to see the maximum growth during the forecast period. Growing awareness of psoriasis, improved healthcare infrastructure, and a huge patient pool are some of the factors contributing to the rapid growth of the market in this region.

Recent Developments

November 2024: Amgen Inc. gained U.S. FDA approval for biosimilar version of Johnson & Johnson's psoriasis drug, Stelara.

November 2024: Lords Mark Biotech introduced Tinefcon, a patented drug for the treatment of psoriasis.

Statistical Insights and Trends

Psoriasis occurs in about 2-3% of the world's population, with differences in prevalence between areas. In North America, 3% of the population is affected, whereas in Asia-Pacific, it is 0.1%-0.5%.

In North America, biologic treatments accounted for about 60% of psoriasis prescriptions, which indicated a bias towards sophisticated treatments. Topical treatments, on the other hand, were still the most common in the Asia-Pacific region, with about 70% of prescriptions, owing to cost factors and availability.

