Bioxytran Develops a Groundbreaking Treatment to Combat Bird Flu in Egg Laying Chickens Potentially Saving Billions

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOXYTRAN, INC. (OTCQB: BIXT) (the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing oral and intravenous drugs to treat viral diseases, unveiled a potential game-changer in the fight against Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), commonly known as Bird Flu. This innovative water-soluble galectin antagonist, currently in preclinical trials, could revolutionize how outbreaks are managed in egg-laying chickens, preventing mass culling and safeguarding the global food supply. Bioxytran’s treatment leverages galectin antagonists, a class of molecules designed to block viral entry into cells, by neutralizing the virus in egg-laying chickens. This approach could prevent the spread of H5N1 without the need for mass culling, a current requirement during outbreaks.

Galectin antagonists have shown their ability to block viral adhesion. This has been proven in Phase 2 human clinical trials and in vitro tests. The Company thinks this mechanism works the same in all mammals. This is the reason why the Company expects it to be very effective in chickens. While the Company is also working on establishing the optimal delivery method, it is actively seeking partnerships with organizations and government agencies to accelerate the development and deployment of this groundbreaking treatment.

“This breakthrough represents a significant step forward in our mission to combat viral diseases,” said David Platt, CEO of Bioxytran Inc. "By targeting the virus directly, we can protect both animal health and the global food supply. Our galectin antagonists block the spike proteins outside the cell. This may stop the spread of the disease right away. Our peer-reviewed study showed that our carbohydrate-based galectin antagonists attach to viral spike proteins. This stops the proteins from connecting to cells. This mechanism is found in all mammals and forms the basis of our research, which should eliminate the risk of possible mutations. Bird Flu outbreaks have devastating economic consequences, costing the poultry industry billions annually. Current protocols require the culling of entire flocks, leading to significant losses for farmers and disruptions in the food supply chain. Our treatment could eliminate the need for such drastic measures, offering a more sustainable solution. We are actively seeking partnerships.”

About H5N1

According to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) there were 369 million egg producing chickens at the start of 2025 of which 304 million produce the United States domestic supply of table eggs.1 Last quarter more than 20 million egg-laying chickens were culled due to bird flu.2 Last year the Animal and Plant Health inspection Service said it spent $1.25 billion on payment to farmers since the bird flu outbreak started in 2022.3 The Trump administration is rolling out a new strategy stressing vaccination and tighter biosecurity. This has led to a significant increase in egg prices, with some regions experiencing price hikes of up to 250% since 2019. The continued spread of bird flu could further exacerbate these issues, leading to even higher prices and supply shortages, ultimately affecting consumers and the overall economy.

About Bioxytran, Inc.

Bioxytran, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering a library of novel complex carbohydrate structures. The company has 3 platform technologies in glycovirology, cancer metastasis, and oxygen delivery. Applications of this platform technology extend to the treatment of significant unmet medical needs in virology, degenerative disease, and hypoxia. The leading drug candidate, ProLectin-M, is a new class of antiviral drug designed to antagonize galectins implicated in inflammatory, fibrotic, and malignant diseases. Bioxytran’s other development programs are for pulmonary fibrosis and stroke treatment. More information can be found at www.bioxytraninc.com

