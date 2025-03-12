Behavioral Biometrics Market to Reach USD 14.00 Billion by 2032 Due to Rising Demand for AI-Driven Identity Verification and Fraud Detection | SNS Insider

Austin, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Behavioral Biometrics Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Behavioral Biometrics Market was valued at USD 1.66 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 14.00 billion by 2032, experiencing a CAGR of 26.77% from 2024 to 2032.”

Rapid Growth in Behavioral Biometrics Market Driven by Industry Demand, Government Policies, and Technological Advancements

The Behavioral Biometrics Market is expanding rapidly due to increasing need in industries for verification of identities and prevention against fraud. The market examines behavior such as keystroke dynamics, gait pattern, signature inspection, and speech analysis. Important adopters of the year 2023-2024 are Japan, China, the USA, France, Germany, and India, who are incorporating the solutions for financial security, cybersecurity, and online shopping. Regulatory policies like GDPR, CCPA, and Asian cyber-security norms contribute to increasing growth. Advances in AI, ML, and cloud-based technology increase accuracy, scalability, and real-time authentication. The adoption of behavioral biometrics with IoT security is also increasing, ensuring secure connected devices and bolstering cybersecurity measures across the world.

Behavioral Biometrics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.66 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 14.00 Billion CAGR CAGR of 26.77% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component (Software, Service)

• By Type (Voice Recognition, Keystroke Dynamics, Gait Analysis, Signature Analysis, Others)

• By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud-Based)

• By Application (Risk & Compliance Management, Identity Proofing, Continuous Authentication, Fraud Detection & Prevention)

• By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs)

• By Industry (Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare, BFSI, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, Others) Key Drivers • Rising Digital Fraud Cases Require Advanced Behavioral Biometric Systems.

• Increased Online Services Require Secure And Seamless Authentication Solutions.

Key Industry Segmentation

By Deployment, On-Premise Solutions Dominate with 64% Market Share in 2023, Cloud-Based Segment Poised for Rapid Growth with 27.25% CAGR

In 2023, the On-Premise segment accounted for 64% market share, preferred for total control over data, important in governance and defense industries. These solutions provide high customization, allowing firms to adjust security controls according to their unique requirements. On-premise deployment continues to be the preferred method for organizations that value tight data security, compliance, and operational control over third-party cloud service dependencies.

The Cloud-Based segment is expected to grow at the fastest 27.25% CAGR between 2024 and 2032, fueled by SaaS adoption and scalability advantages. Organizations in emerging economies such as India and China are switching quickly to cloud solutions to reduce infrastructure expenses. AI incorporation boosts cloud-based security through real-time insights and fraud detection, growing more desirable for contemporary businesses.

By Organization Size, Large Enterprises Lead with 73% Market Share in 2023, SMEs to Grow at 27.56% CAGR

Large Enterprises led the market in 2023 with a 73% share because they have large budgets and a high need for sophisticated cybersecurity. Financial and telecommunication companies rely heavily on behavioral biometrics to protect sensitive information and comply with stringent regulatory requirements. They can afford to invest in the latest security technology, making them the primary adopters, protecting data and ensuring compliance at scale.

The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a 27.56% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 with cost-effective cloud-based behavioral biometrics solutions. The SMEs are crucial to the employment and GDP of the world and are increasingly implementing these technologies for safe digital transactions. Japan and Germany are ahead in adopting biometrics due to customer trust, and government subsidies and grants also enable increased cybersecurity adoption in small and medium enterprises.

By Type, Voice Recognition Leads with 38% Market Share in 2023, Keystroke Dynamics to Grow at 28.02% CAGR

The Voice Recognition segment dominated the market in 2023 with a 38% market share, driven by its pervasive application in call centers, banking, and virtual assistants. Continued improvements in natural language processing and AI further strengthen voice authentication accuracy, making it a security feature of choice. With industries moving towards secure and seamless authentication, voice recognition continues to be a leading biometric solution for identity verification.

The Keystroke Dynamics segment is poised to grow at a 28.02% CAGR during the period between 2024 and 2032, driven by its use in multi-factor authentication. The e-commerce and education sectors are using keystroke analysis for secure identity verification in remote transactions. Its low cost, easy integration with existing security infrastructure, and non-intrusive authentication render keystroke dynamics an increasingly viable biometric security solution.

North America Leads with 32% Market Share in 2023, Asia Pacific to Grow at The Fastest CAGR

In 2023, North America led the Behavioral Biometrics Market with a 32% market share, backed by robust security infrastructure and early adoption of cutting-edge technologies in the U.S. and Canada. Government initiatives, including those by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, also fuel market growth. The region's focus on cybersecurity innovation and regulatory compliance guarantees ongoing investment in behavioral biometrics for fraud prevention and identity verification across sectors.

The Asia Pacific market is poised to grow at a 27.55% CAGR between 2024 and 2032, with digitalization, increasing cyberattacks, and encouraging government policies in China, Japan, and India. China's cybersecurity regulations encourage sophisticated biometric technologies, with thriving e-commerce and fintech sectors providing rich opportunities. Strategic collaborations between governments and technology companies drive the adoption of behavioral biometrics, making Asia Pacific a central innovation and market growth hub.

