Envoy Becomes ‘Certified National Vendor’ for DayBlink GPO

LOS ANGELES, CA, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envoy Technologies Inc. (“Envoy”), a Blink Charging Co. entity and leading provider of electric car-sharing services, has announced its official certification as a vendor for DayBlink GPO, the largest hospitality buying consortium supporting luxury independents globally. The certification makes Envoy’s services available to the organization’s more than 1,100 independent luxury hotels around the world. Envoy’s inclusion in the GPO provides DayBlink properties with a premium mobility solutionthat meets growing guest demand for convenient, on-site electric vehicle access, enhancing the overall luxury travel experience.

Envoy's innovative on-site electric vehicle fleet enhances guest experiences by directly providing convenient, on-demand transportation options at luxury properties. Envoy's user-friendly mobile app empowers hotel guests to easily reserve and access electric vehicles, offering a seamless travel experience.

"We are proud to partner with DayBlink GPO, combining our commitment to innovative mobility solutions with DayBlink’s dedication to sourcing exceptional suppliers for its member hotels," said Aric Ohana, CEO & co-founder of Envoy. "This collaboration allows us to offer DayBlink GPO’s members, which includes five-star luxury independent hotels, a cutting-edge amenity that enhances guest satisfaction and provides a valuable transportation solution on-site."

Several DayBlink GPO properties have already implemented Envoy's services, including ESPACIO The Jewel of Waikiki , and Halekulani in Honolulu, Hawaii. These hotels now offer guests access to the Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model Y, and Model X vehicles, showcasing the seamless integration of luxury and advanced transportation options.

Envoy's all-electric fleet also contributes significantly to reducing the carbon footprint of participating hotels, aligning with DayBlink GPO's sustainability initiatives, while providing participating hotels with a modern transportation solution for their guests. The company's data-driven insights and analytics further empower hotels to optimize their guest transportation offerings.

"Envoy's electric vehicle sharing service perfectly complements our members' commitment to providing unique and sustainable luxury experiences," said Michael Wong, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DayBlink GPO. "This relationship reinforces our dedication to innovation and environmental responsibility in the hospitality industry."

National hotels interested in exploring Envoy's mobility solutions as a premium amenity option are encouraged to visit https://www.envoythere.com/nominate/ .

About Envoy

Envoy is a pioneering EV fleet technology and electric car-sharing service provider headquartered in Culver City, California. Envoy offers a flagship all-electric car-sharing services in the United States for private property amenities. Envoy’s amenity service delivers electric car-sharing as a premium amenity perk for private properties such as apartments, hotels, and workplaces. By cooperating with Envoy, real estate owners and operators can introduce a cutting-edge amenity that enriches the lives of their residents, members, and guests enhancing mobility as part of their lifestyle. Envoy’s amenity services support nationwide goals to reduce parking demand and individual car ownership. Developers can leverage Envoy’s inclusion in their projects to access development incentives, aligning with urban development goals.

About DayBlink GPO

DayBlink GPO is a strategic sourcing provider for independently owned and operated luxury hotels in the hospitality sector. DayBlink GPO combines years of expertise to help members improve their bottom line and performance efficiency. As an ambassador on behalf of hoteliers, DayBlink GPO negotiates superior agreements with multinational companies across major hotel spend categories by leveraging billions of dollars in member purchasing power. These deals bring instant value, create cost savings, and deliver efficiencies at little to no added effort for our members. For more information, visit https://dayblinkgpo.com/