Beachside Inn in Destin, Florida Announces the Completion of Room Renovations

Destin, Fla., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renovations were recently completed on the Beachside Inn, a nostalgic 20-room motor-court motel. Located in the charming Crystal Beach neighborhood of Destin, Florida across from the Shore at Crystal Beach Park, the pet-friendly neighborhood mainstay has been a popular spot for family beach vacations for decades. With its recent makeover, the Inn has been transformed into a modern coastal motel while still embodying its original roadside charm. The upgraded rooms infuse coastal colors and embrace modern conveniences while celebrating Destin’s heritage.

“We’re thrilled to be completing this renovation,” said co-owner Jeanne Dailey. “The team had a vision to update the rooms with modern, stylish accommodations for the discerning traveler looking for locally-owned, comfortable accommodations and friendly, professional service.”

The updated rooms reflect a modern coastal feel with a nostalgic nod to Destin’s origin as a small, friendly fishing village. With a warm coastal palette of blue hues, including walls painted in Tradewind green complemented by an accent wall painted in Schooner blue, the rooms exude a modern coastal vibe. Each room celebrates Destin’s heritage with historic photos of Crystal Beach and the Destin Harbor. The bathroom features an oversized tile shower with a corner bench for comfort and convenience. In addition, guest rooms include a kitchenette with quartz counter, oversize mini-fridge, microwave, toaster and coffee maker. Both King and double Queen rooms feature new bedding, including white comforters, cotton sheets, a blue throw, and decorative pillows. Rooms also include a desk and two chairs, HD 48” flat screen televisions, ceiling fans and blackout curtains. In addition, two ADA-accessible rooms are available for individuals with disabilities.

“We think our guests are really going to appreciate the small details,” said Hind Alami, Innkeeper/Property Manager at the Beachside Inn. “The new bedding includes comfy medium-weight comforters with a blue throw if our guests get cold. We’ve also added hooks for hanging wet towels and swimsuits, an oversize mini-fridge for food and drinks, and a handheld steamer instead of a traditional iron to quickly steam clothes. Our guests also appreciate the seasonal flavors of our fresh baked bread prepared for each arrival.”

The Beachside Inn originally opened as a modest one-story motor court in 1973. In 1997, Tim Fulmer purchased the Inn with his brother from the owner, an elderly woman who shared a similar vision for the future of the beachside motel. Inspired by boutique hotels in Miami, Tim and his brother took the building down to the foundation and rebuilt the motel with a second level. Accessible by stairs or an elevator, the second floor included 10 additional rooms and space for a restaurant. The new design also included a rooftop spillover pool and hot tub with space for a restaurant underneath. With the restaurant spaces included in the plans, Fulmer approached his friend, local restauranteur and owner of Harbor Docks, Charles Morgan, to create a restaurant concept. Camille’s was born in 2003, and named after Morgan’s grandmother and mother, two women who made a great impact on his life.

Today, the two on-site restaurants--Camille’s Café and Camille’s restaurant have become guest and local favorites. Residents of Crystal Beach visit Camille’s sidewalk café for its impressive list of coffee and beverage choices, including fresh pressed juices and local beers. It is also a popular spot to dine alfresco while enjoying live music on select afternoons from 3 to 5 p.m. Upstairs, Camille’s restaurant serves dinner daily 5-9 p.m. and is renowned for its fresh seafood and sushi made famous by Chef Yoshie Eddings. With an extensive wine list and delectable daily specials, Camille’s restaurant is a coveted part of the Beachside Inn experience.

Outside of the guest rooms, benches upstairs and café tables and chairs downstairs allow guests to sit outside and enjoy the coastal breeze or dine alfresco. Across the parking lot, the inviting two-tier, roof-top swimming pool with hot tub along with the upgraded pool deck offers ample space for swimming, sunbathing and watching spectacular Destin sunsets.

For pet owners, Beachside Inn welcomes the furriest member of the family with Brew Chews dog treats. The gourmet peanut butter-flavored dog treats are made with love by Westonwood Ranch students with developmental disabilities. These treats are also available for purchase, further supporting Westonwood Ranch’s programs. An on-site dog run complements the miles of sidewalks along Scenic Highway 98 for dogs and their owners to stretch their legs.

The boutique Inn caters to many different travelers. For families, the Inn’s prime location makes it easy to get on and off the beach and the pool is a relaxing place to cool down after a day on the beach. For couples, Beachside Inn’s cozy King rooms with a large bathroom mirror ensure there is space for two to get ready for a romantic night out. For business travelers, the in-room desk and high-speed WiFi make working from the beach effortless. For dog owners, Beachside Inn offers pet-friendly rooms with luxury vinyl floors so guests can bring the furriest member of the family on vacation too.

Managed by Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, Beachside Inn is located at 2931 Scenic Highway 98, Destin, Fla. Learn more or make a reservation online at DestinBeachsideInn.com or call 850-650-9099.

