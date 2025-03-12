Benzenoid Market Poised for Growth, Projected to Reach USD 1,327.88 Million by 2032 Amid Rising Demand for Sustainable Aromatics | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The Benzenoid Market was valued at USD 804.48 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1,327.88 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.73% from 2024 to 2032.”

Growth, Demand, and Future Opportunities in the Benzenoid Market Driven by Fragrances, Pharmaceuticals, and Sustainable Innovations

The Benzenoid market is experiencing robust growth, driven by rising demand across various industries like fragrances, drugs, and plastics. The population growth worldwide, rising incomes, and shift in consumer preferences toward natural and synthetic fragrances create demand for benzenoids. The increasing demand for benzenoid compounds by the drug industry in drug formulations also propels market growth. Prospects for the future include the growth of bio-based and sustainable benzenoid products through eco-friendly processes. The growing cosmetic market and improvements in industrial uses ensure the market's expansion. Technology innovations in extraction and processing technologies will be instrumental in addressing changing demands for quality and affordable benzenoids.





Benzenoid Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 804.48 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 1,327.88 Million CAGR CAGR of 5.73% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments •By Source (Natural, Synthetic)

•By Product Type (Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Acetate, Benzaldehyde, Cinnamyl and Derivatives, Benzyl Salicylate, Vanillin & Eugenol, Others)

•By Application (Flavors & Fragrance, Food & Beverage Products, Pharmaceuticals, Polymers & Plastics Additives, Paints & Coatings, Others) Key Drivers • Growing Demand for Sustainable and Bio-Based Benzenoid Compounds Encourages Market Expansion.

By Source, Natural Benzenoid Dominates the Market Driven by Consumer Preference, Regulatory Support, and Sustainability Trends

Natural benzenoid led the market in 2023 with a 58.2% market share, driven by increasing consumer interest in organic and bio-based sources in perfumes, cosmetics, and foodstuffs. The strict regulations of bodies such as the FDA and EFSA are promoting the transition to natural alternatives. The International Fragrance Association (IFRA) encourages the application of naturally occurring compounds in fragrance, and the large players like Givaudan and Firmenich are investing in responsible sourcing from botanicals and essential oils. Further, the rise in demand for natural flavors for food and beverages and government incentives encourage sustainable cultivation, leading to sustained market growth.

By Product Type, Benzyl Benzoate Leads the Benzenoid Market in 2023 with Strong Demand Across Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, and Food Industries

Benzyl benzoate accounted for a 24.5% market share in 2023, fueled by its extensive use in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food items. It is used as a major fixative in perfumes, which increases the longevity of fragrances, thereby increasing its demand in the personal care industry. Priced by the WHO as an essential treatment for lice and scabies, it is a critical component of pharmaceutical formulations. As a flavoring agent for food and drinks, benzyl benzoate is in tune with clean-label trends. Producers such as BASF and Emerald Kalama Chemical have increased production, ensuring sustained market leadership.

By Application, Flavors & Fragrances Segment Leads Benzenoid Market in 2023, Driven by Consumer Trends, Innovation, and Sustainability

In 2023, the fragrances and flavors segment ruled the benzenoid market and accounted for 42.7% of the market share. The increasing consumer preference for luxury perfumes, air fresheners, and deodorized personal care products stimulated this growth. The IFRA, among others, encourages the safe use of benzenoids in fragrances. The food and beverage market has also driven the application of benzenoid-based flavors such as vanillin and eugenol. Players like Symrise and IFF are still investing in research for new fragrance blends. Furthermore, the move towards natural, sustainable ingredients and partnerships with biotechnology companies is fueling growth and innovation within the industry.

Asia Pacific Leads the Benzenoid Market in 2023, North America Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region

Asia Pacific led the benzenoid market in 2023 with a market share of 38.5% due to intense production and consumption in foods & beverages, cosmetics, and fragrances. China, Japan, and India were the key countries, with China taking the lead by virtue of powerful manufacturing capacity and strong supply chains underpinned by players such as ChemChina and Eternis Fine Chemicals. India's expansion of its fragrance and pharmaceutical industries and Japan's premium product demand added to the region's predominance, supplemented by sustainable sourcing practices.

The region with the fastest expansion in the benzenoid market is North America, driven by personal care, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical industry demand. The United States dominates the growth in its exploding luxury fragrance and organic foods market and is a major contributor to benzenoid consumption. The U.S. FDA's clearances of ingredients such as vanillin and benzyl benzoate affirm this trend. Canada's clean-label food market and Mexico's expanding cosmetics industry further bolster the region's market growth, fueled by sustainability and bio-based solutions.

