Failure Analysis Market Size to Surpass USD 10.32 Billion by 2032 Owing to Rising Demand for High-Precision Semiconductor Testing | Research By SNS Insider

Pune, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Failure Analysis Market Size Analysis:

“The Failure Analysis Market size was USD 5.05 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 10.32 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.29% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”





Get a Sample Report of Failure Analysis Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5889

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Rood Microtec GmbH (Failure Analysis Services, Test and Measurement Equipment)

Eurofins EAG Laboratories (Materials Testing, Failure Analysis Solutions)

Presto Engineering Inc. (Engineering Services, Failure Analysis Solutions)

TUV SUD (Failure Analysis Consulting, Materials Testing)

Eurofins Maser BV (Failure Analysis Testing, Electrical Testing)

NanoScope Services Ltd (Nano-materials Characterization, Failure Analysis Services)

Crane Engineering (Equipment Diagnostics, Failure Analysis Services)

Materials Testing (Mechanical Testing, Failure Analysis Services)

McDowell Owens Engineering Inc. (Consulting, Failure Analysis Services)

CoreTest Technologies (Physical Testing, Failure Analysis Services)

Leonard C Quick & Associates Inc. (Metallurgical Testing, Failure Analysis Consulting)

Exponent Inc. (Forensic Engineering, Failure Analysis Services)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (Scanning Electron Microscope, X-ray Fluorescence Spectrometer)

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Scanning Electron Microscope, X-ray Microanalysis Systems)

Carl Zeiss (Electron Microscopes, Optical Microscopes)

JOEL, Ltd. (Scanning Electron Microscopes, Transmission Electron Microscopes)

TESCAN OSRAY HOLDING (Electron Microscopes, Ion Microscopes)

Bruker (Atomic Force Microscopes, X-ray Diffraction Systems)

Intertek Group Plc (Metallurgical Testing, Failure Analysis Services)

Nikon Metrology (3D Metrology, Optical Profiling)

Semilab (Semiconductor Testing, Metrology Solutions)

A&D Company, Ltd. (Weighing Scales, Analytical Balances)

Nanosurf AG (Atomic Force Microscopes, Scanning Tunneling Microscopes)

HORIBA, Ltd. (Spectrometers, Particle Size Analyzers)

Failure Analysis Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 5.05 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 10.32 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.29% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Increasing Complexity of Semiconductor Devices Fueling Advanced Failure Analysis Adoption

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Failure Analysis Market, Make an Enquiry Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5889

Growing Investments and Advanced Technologies Drive Expansion of the Failure Analysis Market

The failure Analysis Market is expanding into advanced failure detection tools. The demand is also driven by compliance with regulations in the automotive, electronics, and aerospace sectors. Cost analysis remains important as firms try to balance whether they can use these tools while maintaining their high-quality standards. Interest in product reliability is driving adoption up, particularly in semiconductor and electronics manufacturing. For example, scanning electron microscopy (SEM) and artificial intelligence-based diagnostics are technologically advancing for increasingly precise results. Combined, these trends shape and define the market, favoring the ubiquitous adoption of cutting-edge failure analysis solutions across all sectors.

By Equipment, Scanning Electron Microscope Dominates Market as Dual-Beam System Sees Rapid Growth

The Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) segment led the market in 2023 with a 28% revenue share, driven by its superior imaging, affordability, and broad adoption in the automotive, aerospace, and semiconductor industries. Its high precision and cost-effectiveness make it a preferred choice for defect analysis. Meanwhile, the Dual-Beam System (FIB-SEM) segment is set to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.90% from 2024 to 2032, owing to its advanced real-time imaging and material modification capabilities. As industries increasingly focus on high-precision failure analysis, the demand for SEM and FIB-SEM technologies continues to rise, shaping market expansion.

By Technology, Rising Demand for High-Precision Analysis Drives Growth in EDX and SPM Technologies

Energy Dispersive X-ray Spectroscopy (EDX) led the market in 2023 with a 33% revenue share, thanks to its high precision in elemental analysis and easy integration with SEM, making it suitable for defect detection in semiconductors and aerospace. Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM), on the other hand, is expected to register a 10.50% CAGR growth with increasing demand for nanoscale failure analysis in electronics and biotechnology. As industries move towards miniaturization and precision engineering, the demand for high-resolution analytical instruments such as EDX and SPM remains a key driver of market growth, improving defect detection and material characterization capabilities.

By Vertical, Electronics & Semiconductor Sector Dominates Failure Analysis Market as Manufacturing Sees Rapid Growth

The Electronics & Semiconductor segment led the market in 2023 with a revenue share of 36% due to semiconductor miniaturization and the increasing demand for accurate failure analysis. The more high-performance electronics are demanded, the more producers tend to use sophisticated diagnostic equipment. The Manufacturing segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 10.48% with increasing investments in automation and predictive maintenance to enhance production efficiency. Manufacturers are placing increased emphasis on quality assurance and defect finding, speeding up the implementation of failure analysis technologies. These developments underscore the importance of advanced analysis tools in guaranteeing product dependability and operational performance.

Failure Analysis Market Segmentation:

By Equipment

Optical Microscope

Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM)

Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM)

Scanning Probe Microscope

Focused Ion Beam System (FIB)

Dual-Beam System (FIB-SEM)

Others

By Technology

Energy Dispersive X-Ray Spectroscopy (EDX)

Secondary Ion Mass Spectroscopy (SIMS)

Focused Ion Beam (FIB)

Broad Ion Miling (BIM)

Relative Ion Etching (RIE)

Scanning Probe Microscope (SPM)

By Vertical

Electronics & Semiconductor

Oil & Gas

Defense

Manufacturing

Construction

Others





Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Failure Analysis Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5889

North America Leads Failure Analysis Market, While Asia Pacific Poised for Rapid Growth

North America dominated the Failure Analysis Market in 2023 with a share of 39% of the total revenue. This is due to the robust presence of semiconductor companies, high R&D spending, and strict regulatory demands in sectors such as aerospace, electronics, and automotive.

Asia Pacific will witness the maximum growth at a CAGR of 10.50% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032. The rapid growth in semiconductor production in China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan is fueling demand for failure analysis solutions. Growing government spending on research and rising emphasis on automation and quality control also support market growth.

Recent Developments

October 2024: TÜV SÜD introduced advanced test beds and methodologies for high-voltage (HV) component testing in electric vehicles, enhancing safety and reliability in extreme conditions.

TÜV SÜD introduced advanced test beds and methodologies for high-voltage (HV) component testing in electric vehicles, enhancing safety and reliability in extreme conditions. February 2024: Hitachi High-Tech and Sysmex Corporation announced a partnership to develop next-generation in-vitro diagnostic equipment, integrating advanced automation and analysis technologies to improve medical testing efficiency and accuracy.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Failure Analysis Market Segmentation, By Equipment

8. Failure Analysis Market Segmentation, By Technology

9. Failure Analysis Market Segmentation, By Vertical

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Failure Analysis Market Analysis Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/failure-analysis-market-5889

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

SNS Insider Offering/ Consulting Services:

Go To Market Assessment Service

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking and Market Share Gain

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.