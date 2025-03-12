Spectrotel and Cato Networks Collaborate to Deliver Managed SASE to Enterprises

NEPTUNE, N.J., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrotel, Inc., a leading provider of managed network services, today announced a collaboration with Cato Networks, the pioneer in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solutions. This collaboration enables Spectrotel to deliver a managed SASE (MSASE) service to enterprises, powered by the Cato SASE Cloud Platform.

As enterprises accelerate their digital transformation, the need for secure, agile, and scalable network solutions has never been greater. Remote workforces, cloud applications, and evolving cyber threats demand a converged approach to networking and security.

Spectrotel enhances its managed network services portfolio by leveraging the Cato SASE Cloud Platform to provide customers with an MSASE solution that optimizes performance, strengthens security, and simplifies IT operations. “The collaboration with Cato Networks is a game-changer for enterprises seeking to unify and streamline their networking and security strategies,” said Todd Walsh, Director of Product Management at Spectrotel. “By combining Cato’s cutting-edge SASE technology with Spectrotel’s expertise in managed network services to deliver MSASE, we’re empowering businesses to stay secure, agile, and ahead of the curve.”

Key Benefits of the Spectrotel and Cato Networks Collaboration:

Comprehensive, Fully Managed SASE Solution

Enterprises gain an MSASE service for network connectivity and security, powered by the Cato SASE Cloud Platform. With MSASE, enterprises can offload day-to-day operations of managing multiple solutions and dedicate more resources to strategic initiatives, while benefiting from continuous monitoring and rapid issue resolution.

The Cato SASE Cloud Platform delivers secure, high-performance connectivity for remote users, branch offices, and cloud applications—all while maintaining robust security. With built-in AI-driven threat prevention, businesses can stay protected against evolving cyber risks without compromising performance.

By integrating Spectrotel’s AI-powered NIC platform with the Cato SASE Cloud Platform, customers gain access to highly correlated actionable insights across the entire network and security stack. Through fine-grained observability, predictive analysis, and effective automation, Spectrotel can provide an MSASE service from design and deployment to troubleshooting and transformation. Spectrotel's proactive and prescriptive network management identifies and addresses potential issues before they disrupt operations, and allows businesses to operate a more reliable, performant, and secure network.

Cato’s flexible cloud-native SASE architecture adapts to enterprises of all sizes, making it ideal for multi-location businesses, hybrid workforces, and global expansions. Whether scaling, merging, or migrating to the cloud, enterprises benefit from a future-proof solution that evolves with their needs.

Through unified billing, centralized control, and reduced operational overhead, businesses achieve cost savings and greater efficiency. Spectrotel’s approach eliminates complexity, enabling IT teams to focus on innovation rather than infrastructure maintenance.

“With the integration of the Cato SASE Cloud Platform into Spectrotel’s managed network services portfolio, we are elevating the way enterprises secure, connect, and optimize their digital environments,” said Terri Vaccarino, SVP of Product and Marketing at Spectrotel. “With MSASE, we are helping businesses stay resilient in today’s fast-changing digital landscape.”

“Spectrotel’s commitment to providing high-quality, managed network services with superior customer support makes them an ideal collaborator for Cato Networks,” said Jason Pender, AVP, Global Service Providers at Cato Networks. “Spectrotel’s expertise and Cato’s platform provide a SASE on-ramp for customers leaving legacy premise-based solutions in the rear-view mirror.”

For more information, visit www.spectrotel.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Spectrotel:

Spectrotel is redefining Managed Network Services by raising the service bar—advancing network management from reactive and proactive approaches to predictive and prescriptive strategies. Our technology-enabled, service-exceeding solutions leverage automation, AI-driven intelligence, and human expertise to reduce downtime, minimize service degradation, and strengthen communication platforms. From SD-WAN and SASE to cloud connectivity and advanced security, Spectrotel provides seamless, scalable, and fully managed solutions that empower businesses to focus on growth while we ensure their networks run with maximum performance and resilience.

Contact:

Joe Bagarozza

Director of Marketing

Spectrotel, Inc.

jbagarozza@spectrotel.com

+1.732.345.7910