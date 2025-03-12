HRC WORLD PLC

NASDAQ FIRST NORTH, COPENHAGEN

TICKER: HRC

ISIN: GB00BZ3CDY20

12 March 2025

HRC WORLD PLC AND OPER8 GLOBAL ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP NEXT-GENERATION DATA CENTRE INFRASTRUCTURE

HRC World Plc is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Oper8 Global, marking the beginning of a strategic collaboration in the design, development, operations, and management of advanced data centre facilities. This partnership will also encompass the provision of cybersecurity services, professional consulting, and certification offerings.

Both HRC World and Oper8 Global share a common vision for the future of data infrastructure—one that is decentralised, secure, and sustainable. With a joint focus on distributed and edge data centres, including modular and scalable solutions, the collaboration will initially commence in Malaysia, with a clear ambition to expand across the broader Asia-Pacific region.

Oper8 Global, a UK-headquartered company with a global footprint, specialises in delivering modular, high-security data centre solutions tailored to meet a wide range of IT and business requirements. Leveraging strategic alliances and partnerships, Oper8 Global offers comprehensive end-to-end solutions worldwide - empowering agile, secure, and high-performance data environments. Its mission-critical edge data centre solutions are trusted by renowned global clients including among others, AMG Petronas F1, McLaren Mercedes, Rolls-Royce, Telstra, Schlumberger, Intel, Cognizant-Aramco, and even many governments.

This collaboration represents a significant step forward in redefining data centre infrastructure for the digital future—combining HRC World's infrastructure capabilities and renewable energy focus with Oper8 Global’s advanced modular technologies and cybersecurity expertise.

THE DIRECTORS OF HRC WORLD PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

About HRC World Plc

HRC World Plc, a UK public company listed on Nasdaq First North Copenhagen, is actively engaged in the development and operation of data centre facilities. Its end-to-end capabilities span Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Commissioning (EPCC), and full Operations & Maintenance (O&M) services. In addition to its focus on small to medium-scale distributed data centres, HRC World is committed to sustainable innovation—developing renewable energy solutions including solar, hydroelectric, wind, biogas, and exploring emerging technologies such as nano-nuclear reactors.

Further information may be found at the Company’s website: www.hrcplc.co.uk

Company contact details

HRC World Plc

+603 7786 0500

info@hrcplc.co.uk