Egnyte Expands Intelligence Solutions with Deep Research AI, AI Workflows and Agents

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Egnyte, a leader in secure content collaboration and governance, today announced significant enhancements to its Intelligence solutions. The new capabilities embedded into Egnyte's platform enable IT administrators to configure AI agents and define AI workflows without any coding and business users to extract actionable insights from their Egnyte-based content.

"Our customers are looking to apply AI at every stage of the content lifecycle – from creation and collaborative editing to intelligent search and automated governance," said Amrit Jassal, co-founder and chief technology officer at Egnyte. "Today's announcement reflects our commitment to delivering turnkey AI solutions that integrate directly with our customers’ existing content repositories, eliminating implementation complexity while maintaining enterprise-grade security controls."

The Intelligence enhancements enable organizations to automate complex content workflows, extract insights from enterprise data, and streamline research processes with deep research AI.

The new features announced today include:

AI Agents: Egnyte Agents are built to address common document-centric business problems and can serve as templates for customers who want to build their own agents in Egnyte.

AI Workflow: Workflows can be triggered by AI-driven actions, such as the creation of new metadata, and Egnyte workflows can invoke agents to execute tasks such as generating document summaries or enriching files with metadata.

AI Search: The Egnyte search function has been enhanced with AI, enabling users to search in natural language and providing AI-generated summaries that pull from relevant content.

Deep Research AI: Customers can now compile comprehensive reports using multi-step reasoning and synthesize insights across internal document repositories as well as approved external sources.

Copilot Enhancements: Egnyte Copilot has been enhanced with customizable prompt libraries and integration into the Egnyte Desktop App.



The first round of AI agents Egnyte is rolling out include:

A deep research agent that deconstructs complex user questions and iteratively produces comprehensive reports, such as financial analyses, legal research, competitive intelligence, technical documentation, and market research.

The document review agent is designed to review documents for spelling, grammar, and tone.

A multilingual translation agent that will translate documents into hundreds of different languages and save them in your Egnyte repository.

A job description agent helps write job descriptions and automatically incorporates within a company template with information about the company, culture, benefits, hiring policies, etc.

These capabilities complement Egnyte's existing intelligence features, including anomalous behavior detection, automated compliance classification, and the AI Copilot introduced in 2024.

For more information on these new features, click here.

