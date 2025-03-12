The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Celebrates RDN Day with Dietitian Demo on Capitol Hill

Washington, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the world’s largest organization of food and nutrition professionals, recognized the essential role of registered dietitian nutritionists (RDNs) with a special Dietitian Demo on Capitol Hill, hosted in celebration of Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day on March 12.

The three-hour event, open to all members of Congress and congressional staffers, featured breakout sessions and one-on-one consultations led by food and nutrition experts and Academy members Shannon Helfert, MS, RD, CSG, LDN, FAND, Jana Wolff, RDN, LDN, CSOWM, Carlie Saint-Laurent Beaucejour, MS, RDN, and Christina Badaracco, MPH, RDN, LDN, who offered personalized nutrition guidance and evidence-based recommendations to attendees. It also included keynote addresses from Dr. Andrew Bremer, Director of the National Institutes of Health Office of Nutrition Research and Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Ky, chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

“Many people know what ‘RDN’ stands for, but not everyone understands what they do. RDNs work tirelessly to improve the health and wellbeing of individuals and communities by providing evidence-based guidance and empowering people to make informed food choices, manage chronic diseases and lead healthier lives,” said Livleen Gill, 2024-2025 Academy President. “Today’s Demo was a valuable opportunity for lawmakers and staffers to experience RDN expertise firsthand and understand why they must be involved in discussions about federal food and nutrition policies.”

As part of the Demo, Christina Economos, PhD, Dean of the Gerald J. Dorothy R. Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University, gave a special presentation about the significance of “Food is Medicine” and the role of dietitians in advancing health care nationwide. Badaracco also showcased healthful meal preparation through video cooking demonstrations.

“The Academy was honored to represent all RDNs on Capitol Hill today. Whether through the cooking demonstration, the Food is Medicine presentation or a one-on-one discussion with an RDN, I am confident that everyone who attended left with more knowledge about food and nutrition and about the essential services these credentialed experts provide,” said Dr. Wylecia Wiggs Harris, Chief Executive Officer of the Academy, whose opening remarks kicked off the afternoon Demo.

RDN Day, recognized the second Wednesday of March, is an annual celebration during National Nutrition Month®, a campaign established in 1973 to help consumers make informed food choices and develop healthful eating and physical activity habits. This month, the Academy also celebrates Nutrition and Dietetics Technician, Registered Day on March 13, recognized Obesity Care Week and World Obesity Day and continues to counter nutrition misinformation with its recently launched online hub.

“As RDNs, our work is centered on improving individual and public health outcomes and administering vital nutrition care, and today we were able to show Congress how we fit into the health care system,” Gill said. “There really is no better time than today, RDN Day 2025, to show our skills as trusted experts to the very people who help shape legislation pertaining to American food and nutrition. This is an important step toward making a difference in our nation’s health.”

