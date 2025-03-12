Brilliant Earth Unveils Fourth Annual Mission Report Marking the Company’s Landmark 20th Anniversary

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRLT), a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today released its 2024 Mission Report which celebrates and builds upon two decades of innovation and impact. This year's report highlights the Company’s ongoing commitment to transparency, sustainability, compassion, and inclusivity, reinforcing its role as an industry leader.

In 2024, the Company’s impact was reflected in its products, planet-first practices, and partnerships — including the launch of the Jane Goodall Collection, which supports crucial conservation efforts of the Jane Goodall Institute with a portion of proceeds from each purchase. Brilliant Earth’s net-zero emissions reduction targets were validated by the Science Based Targets initiative, and the Company continued its global partnerships through the Brilliant Earth Foundation.

“We are pleased to report on our progress toward creating a better world through our ongoing Mission initiatives,” said Beth Gerstein, Co-Founder and CEO of Brilliant Earth. “This year, we made significant strides in advancing our goals in sustainability, transparency, compassion, and inclusion. Among the many highlights of our work was the launch of the Jane Goodall Collection, a partnership that represents the values and planet-first innovation that are deeply embedded in our brand DNA. We are also proud to have our work recognized by the Science Based Targets initiative and the Reuters Sustainability Awards for which we received the highest honors. We will build on the many achievements of this year as we continue our aim to drive meaningful impact.”

The Mission Report categorizes the Company's progress to date across four key pillars. Highlights from 2024 include:

Sustainability Partnered with Dr. Jane Goodall on a Groundbreaking Collection : The exclusive, limited edition fine jewelry collection was created using repurposed gold and the Company’s innovative Capture Collection lab diamonds, made with CO 2 captured before it is released into the atmosphere. Ten percent of the collection's proceeds benefit the Jane Goodall Institute, supporting conservation, research, and education programs. SBTi Targets Validation : The Company’s net-zero emission reduction targets across its operations and supply chain were validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), achieved in under a year. Internationally Recognized by Reuters for Sustainability Efforts: Beth Gerstein, Co-Founder and CEO, won the 2024 Reuters Sustainability Trailblazer Award, which recognizes her pioneering leadership in the jewelry industry, stewardship of diamond innovation, the transformative partnership with Dr. Jane Goodall, and her role as a Pure Earth Council Member. Upheld Planet-first Energy Practices in Showrooms: In 2024, our three new showroom locations—in New York City and Boston—were built to use our reduced lighting plan for energy efficiency. In 2024, the Company directly sourced carbon-free energy for select showrooms, averting 96 metric tons of CO2 emissions.

Transparency Advanced Circularity and Ethical Sourcing of Precious Metals: Confirmed 99% of gold as repurposed, increasing from 2023 by 3%. The Company furthered its commitment to artisanal mining by expanding its Fairmined Gold Collection to include bridal styles, leading to an increase in Fairmined purchases by 364%. In 2024, the Company supported small-scale Fairmined-certified gold miners in Peru through gold purchases. Additionally, the Company joined the Amazon Gold Working Group along with indigenous communities, NGOs, and government officials to create lasting, positive change in the Amazon. Strengthened Diamond Assortment: Launched the Flawless Collection, a premium curation of natural and lab diamonds hand-selected for the highest grades across the 4 C’s and ethical sourcing. Continued Jewelry Industry Leadership: Joined Originalluxury, an initiative that empowers brands to collaborate on innovation and tech solutions for transparency and traceability.

Compassion Invested in the Future of Tanzanian Mining Communities : Broke ground on the Gem Legacy Gem Faceting School, pledging $300,000 over 3 years to construct the school and dormitories to train the next generation of Tanzanian gemstone cutters. Funded a grant to Gem Legacy for the Kitarini Primary School Meal Program in Tanzania, serving 372,800 school meals to 950 children over 12 months, resulting in a 90% increase in attendance and a 93% increase in final exam passing rates. Improved Ethical Gold Mining Environments: Supported the reforestation of the Peruvian Amazon with over 2,000 new native saplings planted across 1.45 hectares, improving the surrounding environment of Fairmined mines. Furthered the Impact of the Brilliant Earth Foundation: Committed over $443,000 to global nonprofit partners in the areas of social impact, climate action, and responsible sourcing. Volunteering: Increased employee giving back and volunteer hours by 62%.

Inclusion Fostered a Culture of Empowerment: The Company is a 5-time winner of Built In’s Best Places to Work® and was Certified as a Great Place to Work in 2024.



In the report, Brilliant Earth has also set forward its goals for the years ahead. Highlights include:

By 2025 100% of gold and silver to be repurposed or Fairmined, with a year-over-year increase in repurposed platinum. 50% of lab diamond inventory to be cut and polished using renewable energy.

By 2033 On the path to net zero, meet SBTi near-team targets: Reduce Scopes 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 54.6% from a 2023 base year. Reduce Scope 3 GHG emissions by 32.5% from a 2023 base year.

By 2050 Reach net zero emissions across operations and supply chain.





