LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
13 March 2025

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 27 October 2023, and extended on 27 June 2024, 09 December 2024 and further extended on 28 February 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through Numis Securities Limited (which is trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”).

Date of purchase: 12 March 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 25,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 364.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 370.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):367.52

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Including the above purchase, the total shares purchased under the buyback programme amounts to 3,643,715 of which 1,391,739 have been transferred out of treasury.

As a result, the Group's total voting rights will be 114,095,827 while the Group's issued ordinary share capital is 116,347,803 of which 2,251,976 continue to be held in treasury. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE367.5225,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price
(GBp share)		Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading venue
183368.00 08:45:16XLON
480368.00 08:45:16XLON
300368.00 08:45:16XLON
3017368.00 09:30:00XLON
175369.00 09:32:30XLON
660369.00 09:32:30XLON
173369.00 09:32:30XLON
153369.00 09:33:20XLON
220369.00 09:33:20XLON
595369.00 09:33:20XLON
624369.00 09:41:30XLON
97369.00 09:41:30XLON
220369.00 09:41:30XLON
145369.00 09:41:30XLON
262369.00 09:52:30XLON
263369.00 09:52:30XLON
477369.00 09:52:30XLON
309369.00 10:40:05XLON
617369.00 10:40:05XLON
433369.00 10:51:05XLON
528369.00 10:51:05XLON
1047369.00 11:03:02XLON
917367.00 11:31:19XLON
1033369.00 12:11:22XLON
660370.00 12:30:33XLON
6368.00 12:53:29XLON
203368.00 12:58:15XLON
146368.00 12:58:15XLON
1028368.00 12:58:15XLON
600368.00 12:58:15XLON
1021367.00 13:48:39XLON
193366.00 13:48:40XLON
852366.00 13:48:40XLON
983367.00 14:44:25XLON
289366.00 14:44:25XLON
632366.00 14:44:25XLON
715366.00 15:15:40XLON
330366.00 15:15:40XLON
160366.00 15:24:23XLON
175366.00 15:24:23XLON
60366.00 15:28:23XLON
220366.00 15:28:23XLON
75366.00 15:28:23XLON
63366.00 15:28:23XLON
33366.00 15:28:23XLON
339366.00 15:28:23XLON
316366.00 16:05:10XLON
122366.00 16:05:10XLON
134366.00 16:05:10XLON
141366.00 16:05:10XLON
63366.00 16:05:10XLON
220366.00 16:05:10XLON
96366.00 16:05:10XLON
220366.00 16:05:10XLON
54366.00 16:05:10XLON
36366.00 16:05:10XLON
135364.00 16:07:32XLON
57365.00 16:07:34XLON
74365.00 16:07:40XLON
992364.00 16:09:03XLON
629364.00 16:18:42XLON

