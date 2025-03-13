LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

13 March 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 27 October 2023, and extended on 27 June 2024, 09 December 2024 and further extended on 28 February 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through Numis Securities Limited (which is trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”).

Date of purchase: 12 March 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 25,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 364.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 370.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 367.52

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Including the above purchase, the total shares purchased under the buyback programme amounts to 3,643,715 of which 1,391,739 have been transferred out of treasury.

As a result, the Group's total voting rights will be 114,095,827 while the Group's issued ordinary share capital is 116,347,803 of which 2,251,976 continue to be held in treasury. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 367.52 25,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading venue 183 368.00 08:45:16 XLON 480 368.00 08:45:16 XLON 300 368.00 08:45:16 XLON 3017 368.00 09:30:00 XLON 175 369.00 09:32:30 XLON 660 369.00 09:32:30 XLON 173 369.00 09:32:30 XLON 153 369.00 09:33:20 XLON 220 369.00 09:33:20 XLON 595 369.00 09:33:20 XLON 624 369.00 09:41:30 XLON 97 369.00 09:41:30 XLON 220 369.00 09:41:30 XLON 145 369.00 09:41:30 XLON 262 369.00 09:52:30 XLON 263 369.00 09:52:30 XLON 477 369.00 09:52:30 XLON 309 369.00 10:40:05 XLON 617 369.00 10:40:05 XLON 433 369.00 10:51:05 XLON 528 369.00 10:51:05 XLON 1047 369.00 11:03:02 XLON 917 367.00 11:31:19 XLON 1033 369.00 12:11:22 XLON 660 370.00 12:30:33 XLON 6 368.00 12:53:29 XLON 203 368.00 12:58:15 XLON 146 368.00 12:58:15 XLON 1028 368.00 12:58:15 XLON 600 368.00 12:58:15 XLON 1021 367.00 13:48:39 XLON 193 366.00 13:48:40 XLON 852 366.00 13:48:40 XLON 983 367.00 14:44:25 XLON 289 366.00 14:44:25 XLON 632 366.00 14:44:25 XLON 715 366.00 15:15:40 XLON 330 366.00 15:15:40 XLON 160 366.00 15:24:23 XLON 175 366.00 15:24:23 XLON 60 366.00 15:28:23 XLON 220 366.00 15:28:23 XLON 75 366.00 15:28:23 XLON 63 366.00 15:28:23 XLON 33 366.00 15:28:23 XLON 339 366.00 15:28:23 XLON 316 366.00 16:05:10 XLON 122 366.00 16:05:10 XLON 134 366.00 16:05:10 XLON 141 366.00 16:05:10 XLON 63 366.00 16:05:10 XLON 220 366.00 16:05:10 XLON 96 366.00 16:05:10 XLON 220 366.00 16:05:10 XLON 54 366.00 16:05:10 XLON 36 366.00 16:05:10 XLON 135 364.00 16:07:32 XLON 57 365.00 16:07:34 XLON 74 365.00 16:07:40 XLON 992 364.00 16:09:03 XLON 629 364.00 16:18:42 XLON

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.