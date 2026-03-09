LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

09 March 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 06 March 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 388.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 394.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 392.077370

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 4,001,018 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,998,469 have voting rights and 2,349,334 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Following this announcement, the Company intends to make announcements in respect of its share buyback programme on a weekly basis every Friday, starting 13 March 2026.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 922 393.50 08:39:34 LSE 223 394.50 08:48:59 LSE 423 393.50 08:50:23 LSE 259 392.50 09:09:56 LSE 223 391.50 09:22:55 LSE 394 391.00 09:25:02 LSE 744 391.00 09:35:14 LSE 500 391.00 09:36:25 LSE 56 391.00 09:36:25 LSE 211 391.00 09:36:26 LSE 51 393.00 09:52:41 LSE 192 393.00 09:52:41 LSE 220 392.00 09:52:43 LSE 220 392.00 09:52:43 LSE 220 392.00 09:52:43 LSE 220 392.00 09:52:43 LSE 19 392.50 09:55:42 LSE 220 393.00 10:25:44 LSE 861 393.00 10:25:44 LSE 220 393.00 10:28:45 LSE 858 393.00 10:28:45 LSE 220 393.00 10:30:00 LSE 901 393.00 10:30:00 LSE 220 393.00 10:31:00 LSE 242 393.00 10:31:00 LSE 220 393.00 10:43:25 LSE 910 393.00 10:43:25 LSE 176 393.00 10:44:14 LSE 44 393.00 10:45:14 LSE 899 393.00 10:45:14 LSE 220 393.00 10:45:14 LSE 215 393.00 10:45:14 LSE 117 393.00 10:45:14 LSE 591 393.00 10:45:14 LSE 276 393.00 10:45:14 LSE 3 393.00 10:45:14 LSE 108 393.00 10:45:14 LSE 109 393.00 10:45:14 LSE 220 393.00 10:45:14 LSE 18 393.00 10:45:14 LSE 123 393.00 10:45:14 LSE 26 393.00 10:45:14 LSE 53 393.00 10:45:14 LSE 172 393.00 10:45:14 LSE 48 393.00 10:45:14 LSE 220 393.00 10:45:14 LSE 220 393.00 10:45:14 LSE 18 393.00 10:45:14 LSE 26 393.00 10:45:14 LSE 53 393.00 10:45:14 LSE 123 393.00 10:45:14 LSE 220 393.00 10:45:17 LSE 220 393.00 10:45:17 LSE 122 393.00 10:45:17 LSE 396 393.00 10:45:17 LSE 178 393.00 10:45:17 LSE 295 393.00 10:45:17 LSE 140 393.00 10:45:17 LSE 220 393.00 10:45:17 LSE 404 393.00 10:45:17 LSE 36 393.00 10:45:17 LSE 220 393.00 10:45:17 LSE 129 393.00 10:45:17 LSE 4 393.00 10:45:17 LSE 55 393.00 10:45:17 LSE 32 393.00 10:45:17 LSE 220 393.00 10:45:17 LSE 675 393.00 10:45:17 LSE 198 393.00 10:45:17 LSE 121 393.00 10:45:17 LSE 129 393.00 10:45:20 LSE 260 393.00 10:45:20 LSE 55 393.00 10:45:20 LSE 198 393.00 10:45:20 LSE 136 393.00 10:45:20 LSE 220 393.00 10:45:20 LSE 180 393.00 10:45:20 LSE 40 393.00 10:45:20 LSE 220 393.00 10:45:20 LSE 42 393.00 10:45:20 LSE 125 393.00 10:45:20 LSE 53 393.00 10:45:20 LSE 93 393.00 10:45:20 LSE 127 393.00 10:45:20 LSE 220 393.00 10:45:20 LSE 26 393.00 10:45:21 LSE 51 393.00 10:45:21 LSE 140 393.00 10:45:21 LSE 198 393.00 10:45:21 LSE 87 393.00 10:45:21 LSE 96 393.00 10:45:21 LSE 37 393.00 10:45:21 LSE 220 392.50 10:45:23 LSE 220 392.50 10:45:23 LSE 220 392.50 10:45:23 LSE 220 392.50 10:45:23 LSE 220 392.50 10:45:23 LSE 220 392.50 10:45:23 LSE 220 392.50 10:45:23 LSE 220 392.50 10:45:25 LSE 220 392.50 10:45:26 LSE 220 392.50 10:45:26 LSE 176 392.50 10:45:26 LSE 30 392.50 10:46:30 LSE 497 392.50 10:46:30 LSE 218 392.50 10:47:29 LSE 51 392.50 10:47:32 LSE 61 392.50 10:47:32 LSE 144 392.50 10:47:32 LSE 314 392.50 10:47:32 LSE 128 392.50 10:47:32 LSE 65 392.50 10:47:32 LSE 186 391.50 11:05:37 LSE 3 391.50 11:08:00 LSE 971 391.50 11:08:35 LSE 220 391.50 11:08:35 LSE 185 391.00 11:10:37 LSE 438 391.00 11:10:37 LSE 1,175 391.50 12:39:05 LSE 58 393.00 13:28:56 LSE 997 393.00 13:28:56 LSE 352 391.00 13:45:09 LSE 253 390.00 13:50:52 LSE 84 390.00 13:50:52 LSE 230 390.00 13:56:08 LSE 310 391.00 14:00:33 LSE 237 390.00 14:09:17 LSE 359 390.00 14:15:22 LSE 624 390.00 14:22:03 LSE 512 390.50 14:33:22 LSE 310 388.50 14:41:27 LSE 912 389.50 14:52:18 LSE 666 390.00 15:04:34 LSE 236 389.00 15:10:06 LSE 220 390.50 15:21:42 LSE 1,045 390.00 15:22:46 LSE 246 390.00 15:22:47 LSE 537 392.00 15:35:49 LSE 221 392.00 15:40:23 LSE 317 392.00 15:40:23 LSE 221 392.00 15:44:35 LSE 334 392.00 15:44:35 LSE 221 392.50 15:44:35 LSE 221 392.50 15:44:35 LSE 221 392.50 15:44:35 LSE 221 392.50 15:44:35 LSE 221 392.50 15:44:35 LSE 221 392.50 15:44:35 LSE 221 392.50 15:44:35 LSE 248 392.00 15:44:36 LSE 221 392.00 15:44:38 LSE 221 392.00 15:44:38 LSE 221 392.00 15:44:38 LSE 221 392.00 15:44:39 LSE 221 392.00 15:44:39 LSE 221 392.00 15:44:39 LSE 221 392.00 15:44:39 LSE 221 392.00 15:44:39 LSE 221 392.00 15:44:39 LSE 221 392.00 15:44:39 LSE 221 392.00 15:44:41 LSE 221 392.00 15:44:41 LSE 221 392.00 15:44:41 LSE 221 392.00 15:44:42 LSE 221 392.00 15:44:43 LSE 221 392.00 15:44:43 LSE 221 392.00 15:44:43 LSE 221 392.00 15:44:44 LSE 221 392.00 15:44:45 LSE 221 392.00 15:44:46 LSE 221 392.00 15:44:47 LSE 221 392.00 15:44:48 LSE 221 392.00 15:44:49 LSE 221 392.00 15:44:50 LSE 221 392.00 15:44:50 LSE 221 392.00 15:44:50 LSE 221 392.00 15:44:51 LSE 221 392.00 15:44:52 LSE 221 392.00 15:44:53 LSE 221 392.00 15:44:54 LSE 221 392.00 15:44:55 LSE 221 392.00 15:44:56 LSE 221 392.00 15:44:57 LSE 221 392.00 15:44:58 LSE 221 392.00 15:44:59 LSE 233 392.00 15:44:59 LSE 221 392.00 15:45:00 LSE 221 392.00 15:45:01 LSE 221 392.00 15:45:02 LSE 221 392.00 15:45:03 LSE 221 392.00 15:45:03 LSE 221 392.00 15:45:04 LSE 221 392.00 15:45:04 LSE 221 392.00 15:45:04 LSE 11 392.00 15:45:05 LSE 279 390.50 15:47:17 LSE 203 390.50 15:47:18 LSE 108 390.50 15:47:23 LSE 199 390.50 15:47:25 LSE 168 390.50 15:47:25 LSE 493 392.50 15:59:41 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.