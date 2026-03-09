Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
09 March 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:06 March 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:50,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):388.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):394.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):392.077370

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 4,001,018 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,998,469 have voting rights and 2,349,334 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Following this announcement, the Company intends to make announcements in respect of its share buyback programme on a weekly basis every Friday, starting 13 March 2026.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
922393.5008:39:34LSE  
223394.5008:48:59LSE  
423393.5008:50:23LSE  
259392.5009:09:56LSE  
223391.5009:22:55LSE  
394391.0009:25:02LSE  
744391.0009:35:14LSE  
500391.0009:36:25LSE  
56391.0009:36:25LSE  
211391.0009:36:26LSE  
51393.0009:52:41LSE  
192393.0009:52:41LSE  
220392.0009:52:43LSE  
220392.0009:52:43LSE  
220392.0009:52:43LSE  
220392.0009:52:43LSE  
19392.5009:55:42LSE  
220393.0010:25:44LSE  
861393.0010:25:44LSE  
220393.0010:28:45LSE  
858393.0010:28:45LSE  
220393.0010:30:00LSE  
901393.0010:30:00LSE  
220393.0010:31:00LSE  
242393.0010:31:00LSE  
220393.0010:43:25LSE  
910393.0010:43:25LSE  
176393.0010:44:14LSE  
44393.0010:45:14LSE  
899393.0010:45:14LSE  
220393.0010:45:14LSE  
215393.0010:45:14LSE  
117393.0010:45:14LSE  
591393.0010:45:14LSE  
276393.0010:45:14LSE  
3393.0010:45:14LSE  
108393.0010:45:14LSE  
109393.0010:45:14LSE  
220393.0010:45:14LSE  
18393.0010:45:14LSE  
123393.0010:45:14LSE  
26393.0010:45:14LSE  
53393.0010:45:14LSE  
172393.0010:45:14LSE  
48393.0010:45:14LSE  
220393.0010:45:14LSE  
220393.0010:45:14LSE  
18393.0010:45:14LSE  
26393.0010:45:14LSE  
53393.0010:45:14LSE  
123393.0010:45:14LSE  
220393.0010:45:17LSE  
220393.0010:45:17LSE  
122393.0010:45:17LSE  
396393.0010:45:17LSE  
178393.0010:45:17LSE  
295393.0010:45:17LSE  
140393.0010:45:17LSE  
220393.0010:45:17LSE  
404393.0010:45:17LSE  
36393.0010:45:17LSE  
220393.0010:45:17LSE  
129393.0010:45:17LSE  
4393.0010:45:17LSE  
55393.0010:45:17LSE  
32393.0010:45:17LSE  
220393.0010:45:17LSE  
675393.0010:45:17LSE  
198393.0010:45:17LSE  
121393.0010:45:17LSE  
129393.0010:45:20LSE  
260393.0010:45:20LSE  
55393.0010:45:20LSE  
198393.0010:45:20LSE  
136393.0010:45:20LSE  
220393.0010:45:20LSE  
180393.0010:45:20LSE  
40393.0010:45:20LSE  
220393.0010:45:20LSE  
42393.0010:45:20LSE  
125393.0010:45:20LSE  
53393.0010:45:20LSE  
93393.0010:45:20LSE  
127393.0010:45:20LSE  
220393.0010:45:20LSE  
26393.0010:45:21LSE  
51393.0010:45:21LSE  
140393.0010:45:21LSE  
198393.0010:45:21LSE  
87393.0010:45:21LSE  
96393.0010:45:21LSE  
37393.0010:45:21LSE  
220392.5010:45:23LSE  
220392.5010:45:23LSE  
220392.5010:45:23LSE  
220392.5010:45:23LSE  
220392.5010:45:23LSE  
220392.5010:45:23LSE  
220392.5010:45:23LSE  
220392.5010:45:25LSE  
220392.5010:45:26LSE  
220392.5010:45:26LSE  
176392.5010:45:26LSE  
30392.5010:46:30LSE  
497392.5010:46:30LSE  
218392.5010:47:29LSE  
51392.5010:47:32LSE  
61392.5010:47:32LSE  
144392.5010:47:32LSE  
314392.5010:47:32LSE  
128392.5010:47:32LSE  
65392.5010:47:32LSE  
186391.5011:05:37LSE  
3391.5011:08:00LSE  
971391.5011:08:35LSE  
220391.5011:08:35LSE  
185391.0011:10:37LSE  
438391.0011:10:37LSE  
1,175391.5012:39:05LSE  
58393.0013:28:56LSE  
997393.0013:28:56LSE  
352391.0013:45:09LSE  
253390.0013:50:52LSE  
84390.0013:50:52LSE  
230390.0013:56:08LSE  
310391.0014:00:33LSE  
237390.0014:09:17LSE  
359390.0014:15:22LSE  
624390.0014:22:03LSE  
512390.5014:33:22LSE  
310388.5014:41:27LSE  
912389.5014:52:18LSE  
666390.0015:04:34LSE  
236389.0015:10:06LSE  
220390.5015:21:42LSE  
1,045390.0015:22:46LSE  
246390.0015:22:47LSE  
537392.0015:35:49LSE  
221392.0015:40:23LSE  
317392.0015:40:23LSE  
221392.0015:44:35LSE  
334392.0015:44:35LSE  
221392.5015:44:35LSE  
221392.5015:44:35LSE  
221392.5015:44:35LSE  
221392.5015:44:35LSE  
221392.5015:44:35LSE  
221392.5015:44:35LSE  
221392.5015:44:35LSE  
248392.0015:44:36LSE  
221392.0015:44:38LSE  
221392.0015:44:38LSE  
221392.0015:44:38LSE  
221392.0015:44:39LSE  
221392.0015:44:39LSE  
221392.0015:44:39LSE  
221392.0015:44:39LSE  
221392.0015:44:39LSE  
221392.0015:44:39LSE  
221392.0015:44:39LSE  
221392.0015:44:41LSE  
221392.0015:44:41LSE  
221392.0015:44:41LSE  
221392.0015:44:42LSE  
221392.0015:44:43LSE  
221392.0015:44:43LSE  
221392.0015:44:43LSE  
221392.0015:44:44LSE  
221392.0015:44:45LSE  
221392.0015:44:46LSE  
221392.0015:44:47LSE  
221392.0015:44:48LSE  
221392.0015:44:49LSE  
221392.0015:44:50LSE  
221392.0015:44:50LSE  
221392.0015:44:50LSE  
221392.0015:44:51LSE  
221392.0015:44:52LSE  
221392.0015:44:53LSE  
221392.0015:44:54LSE  
221392.0015:44:55LSE  
221392.0015:44:56LSE  
221392.0015:44:57LSE  
221392.0015:44:58LSE  
221392.0015:44:59LSE  
233392.0015:44:59LSE  
221392.0015:45:00LSE  
221392.0015:45:01LSE  
221392.0015:45:02LSE  
221392.0015:45:03LSE  
221392.0015:45:03LSE  
221392.0015:45:04LSE  
221392.0015:45:04LSE  
221392.0015:45:04LSE  
11392.0015:45:05LSE  
279390.5015:47:17LSE  
203390.5015:47:18LSE  
108390.5015:47:23LSE  
199390.5015:47:25LSE  
168390.5015:47:25LSE  
493392.5015:59:41LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


