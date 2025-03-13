Brera Holdings and Global Law Firm Clifford Chance Release Report on Multi-Team Ownership of Women’s Soccer





Brera Holdings (Nasdaq: BREA) has partnered with global law firm Clifford Chance to publish "BREAKAWAY: How Multi-Team Ownership May Reshape Women’s Soccer." The report explores the growing impact of multi-club ownership (MCO) models on the women’s game, highlighting investment trends, strategic advantages, and regulatory considerations

Dublin, Ireland and Milan, Italy, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: BREA), an Ireland-based, international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men’s and women’s sports clubs through a multi-club ownership (“MCO”) approach, today announced the release of a special report, "BREAKAWAY: How Multi-Team Ownership May Reshape Women’s Soccer," co-authored with leading global law firm Clifford Chance LLP.

The report provides an in-depth look at how the MCO model—a strategy traditionally associated with men’s soccer—is increasingly being applied to the women’s game. With the sport experiencing rapid growth, record-breaking attendance, and heightened investment interest, the report explores why MCO structures are gaining traction and how they could shape the future of women’s soccer.

Brera has expanded its presence in women's sports through strategic investments in soccer and professional volleyball. The Company operates women's teams across multiple markets, including Brera Milano, an amateur club with a social impact focus, and previously, the Brera Tchumene women’s team in Mozambique. In September 2023, Brera acquired a majority stake in UYBA Volley, an Italian women’s professional volleyball team, broadening its portfolio beyond football. In June 2024, the Company established WFC Brera Tiverija, the first for-profit corporation for a North Macedonian women’s football club, furthering its investment in women’s soccer in emerging markets. Brera has further expanded its engagement in women’s football in Italy through its 2024/25 season affiliation with Sant’Antonio for the Juve Stabia women’s team. Brera continues to evaluate additional women’s investment opportunities as part of its MCO portfolio.

Key Themes from the Report:

Strategic Benefits of Multi-Team Ownership – The study outlines how MCO structures can create efficiencies across clubs, improve financial sustainability, and provide stronger talent development pathways for women’s teams

The study outlines how MCO structures can create efficiencies across clubs, improve financial sustainability, and provide stronger talent development pathways for women’s teams Regulatory Landscape and Compliance Considerations – As governing bodies introduce stricter rules to safeguard competition integrity, the report examines how MCO investors can navigate these evolving regulations

As governing bodies introduce stricter rules to safeguard competition integrity, the report examines how MCO investors can navigate these evolving regulations Investment and Commercial Opportunities – With global brands and investors seeking a foothold in women’s sports, the report highlights how MCOs can drive value through sponsorship deals, media rights, and cross-market branding strategies

With global brands and investors seeking a foothold in women’s sports, the report highlights how MCOs can drive value through sponsorship deals, media rights, and cross-market branding strategies Club Ownership Models and Future Trends – The analysis weighs the advantages of integrated ownership with men’s teams against the emerging trend of standalone women’s clubs, which are building distinct brands and commercial identities

“Women’s soccer is at a pivotal moment, attracting serious investment and expanding its global footprint,” said Daniel McClory, Executive Chairman of Brera Holdings. “This report explores how the multi-team ownership model can help accelerate the sport’s growth while addressing key financial and structural challenges. Brera is proud to contribute to this conversation and movement through our direct investment in women’s sports.”

“The rise of multi-club ownership in women’s soccer reflects the increasing sophistication of investment strategies in the sport,” added Maria Xing, Head of Investments and Corporate Development at Brera. “As stakeholders seek scalable, sustainable models, MCOs offer a framework for growth, competitive development, and long-term financial stability. This report sheds light on how these structures are shaping the future of women’s football.”

For more information or to access the full report: "BREAKAWAY: How Multi-Team Ownership May Reshape Women’s Soccer," please visit https://okt.to/nIt2Bh.

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is dedicated to expanding its social impact football business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and sports clubs. Building on the legacy of Brera FC, which it acquired in 2022, the Company aims to create opportunities for tournament prizes, sponsorships, and professional consulting services. Brera FC, recognized as "The Third Team of Milan," has been crafting an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The club also organizes the FENIX Trophy, a nonprofessional pan-European tournament acknowledged by UEFA. This tournament, which has been referred to as "the Champions League for Amateurs" by BBC Sport, has garnered significant media coverage, including from ESPN.

In its efforts to broaden its reach, Brera expanded into Africa in March 2023 by establishing Brera Tchumene FC in Mozambique, which quickly rose to the First Division after winning its post-season tournament. In April 2023, the Company acquired a 90% stake in the North Macedonian first-division team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC. Additionally, in June 2023, Brera made a strategic investment in Manchester United PLC, realizing a 74% gain. The Company has further diversified its portfolio by acquiring a majority stake in UYBA Volley, an Italian women's professional volleyball team, in July 2023, assuming control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a Mongolian National Premier League team, which became Brera Ilch FC, in September 2023, and establishing a joint stock company for the North Macedonian women's football club Tiverija Strumica, now known as Brera Tiverija FC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brera Strumica FC, in June 2024.

On December 31, 2024, Brera signed of an agreement to acquire majority ownership of SS Juve Stabia srl, an Italian Serie B football club known as “The Second Team of Naples,” which will be conducted in a multi-step process, and marks a significant expansion of the Company’s MCO model. As of February 12, 2025, Brera holds a 38.46% equity ownership interest in Juve Stabia. With a strategic emphasis on bottom-up value creation, innovation-driven growth, and socially impactful outcomes, Brera Holdings has established itself as a forward-thinking leader in the global sports industry. For more information, visit www.breraholdings.com.

ABOUT CLIFFORD CHANCE LLP

Clifford Chance is a global law firm with significant depth and range of resources across five continents. As a single, fully integrated global partnership, we pride ourselves on our approachable, collegial and team-based way of working. We always strive to exceed the expectations of our clients, which include corporates from all commercial and industrial sectors, governments, regulators, trade bodies and not-for-profit organizations. We provide them with high quality advice and legal insight, which combines the firm’s global standards with in-depth local knowledge.

Clifford Chance’s dedicated global, cross-practice entertainment & sports sector group advises on the innovative matters that are currently shaping the entertainment and sports industry. Our sophisticated client base covers the full range of stakeholders, including international, regional and national sports clubs, financial investors, sports associations, media companies, broadcasters, gaming and entertainment companies. We advise on the full spectrum of legal issues – both transactional and contentious - which arise in relation to our clients’ leading projects.

The group is composed of multidisciplinary lawyers across the globe who have combined transactional, disputes, regulatory and technology experience. The group’s focused and coordinated sector approach enables the firm to advise clients on situations arising from the exponential growth in the entertainment and sports industries.

For more information, visit www.cliffordchance.com



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

Company Contact Information:

Dan McClory, Executive Chairman, Brera Holdings PLC

Email: dan@breraholdings.com



Attachment