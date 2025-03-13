SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation into Fairness of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) Buyout Offer and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm to Discuss Their Legal Rights and Options

PHILADELPHIA, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating the fairness of the recently announced buyout of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (“Checkpoint”) (NASDAQ: CKPT) shareholders.

On March 9, 2025, Checkpoint announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. at an upfront price of $4.10 per share in cash plus a non-transferable contingent value right (CVR) worth up to an additional $0.70 in cash upon the achievement of certain milestones. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Checkpoint’s shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Checkpoint’s shareholders will be receiving sufficient monetary consideration for their shares, and whether the company’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in agreeing to the buyout price. Notably, at the time the proposed transaction was announced, several stock analysts were maintaining price targets for the company’s shares well above the buyout price at between $7.00 - $9.00 per share.

